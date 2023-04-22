Leaked Intelligence Documents
Espionage Act Investigations
Surveillance Reform
- The Year of Section 702 Reform, Part II: Closing the Gaps and Completing the Modernization of FISA
by Elizabeth Goitein (@LizaGoitein)
Congress
- If Diane Feinstein Were President
by Jerry Goldfeder @JerryGoldfeder
Sudan Conflict
- Sudan in Crisis: Humanitarian Ceasefire Urgently Needed
by Jehanne Henry (@jehannehenry)
- The Fighting in Sudan is an Armed Conflict: Here’s What Law Applies
by Jelena Pejic
Russia – Ukraine: International Criminal Court
- Conferred Jurisdiction and the ICC’s Putin and Lvova-Belova Warrants
by Leila Nadya Sadat (@leilasadat1)
Iran – United States
- After ICJ’s “Certain Iranian Assets” Judgement, Iran and United States Both Claim Victory
by Keian Razipour (@KRazipour)
Afghanistan
- Time for the United States to Rethink its Strategy for Afghanistan
by Timor Sharan (@TimorSharan)
- Diplomatic Engagement with the Taliban: A Path Forward or a Black Hole?
by William Maley (@williammaley1), Farkhondeh Akbari (@FarkhondaAkbar) and Niamatullah Ibrahimi (@IbrahimiNiamat)
Haiti
Podcast: Supreme Court / Ethics
- The Just Security Podcast: Supreme Court Ethics 101
Paras Shah (@pshah518) interview with Caroline Fredrickson (@crfredrickson) and Alan Neff (@AlanNeff)