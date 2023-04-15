Leaked Intelligence Documents
- The Teixeira Disclosures and Systemic Problems in the U.S. Intelligence Community
by Brianna Rosen (@rosen_br)
COVID-19 and Intelligence Failures
- Lessons from COVID-19: Intelligence Failures and How to Prepare for the Next Global Crisis
by Erik Dahl (@ErikJDahl1)
Cultural Diversity in Diplomacy
- A Case for a Tieless Multilateral Diplomacy
by Pablo Arrocha Olabuenaga
Russia / Crime of Aggression
NATO Membership: Bosnia
- NATO Must Fast Track Bosnia’s Membership
by Denis Bećirović
Global Fragility Act
- The Global Fragility Act Takes Another Step Toward Conflict Prevention, But Bigger Strides Remain
by Liz Hume (@Lizhume4peace)
Biden Administration / Crisis Mitigation
- A Decade Ago, the Obama Administration Acted When the M23 Terrorized Eastern DRC. Will Biden Do the Same?
by Daniel Levine-Spound (@dlspound) and Ari Tolany
Congress vs. State Department / Afghanistan
- The State Department Should Provide Congress the Dissent Channel Cable on the Afghanistan Withdrawal
by Ambassador James F. Jeffrey
Data / Civil Rights
- Digital Privacy Legislation is Civil Rights Legislation
by Paige Collings (@CollingsPaige) and Adam Schwartz
Political Violence
- Trump’s Reinstatement on Social Media Platforms and Coded Forms of Incitement
by Anika Collier Navaroli
Disinformation: Fox News and Dominion
- Fox News’ Recent Setback Against Dominion Is a Major Victory for the First Amendment
by Laurence H. Tribe (@tribelaw), Joshua Stanton (@StantonLaw) and E. Danya Perry (@Edanyaperry)
Values in Foreign Policy: Jimmy Carter
Podcast: Russia and Press Freedoms
- Just Security Podcast: Is Evan Gershkovich’s Arrest the End of Free Press in Russia?
Paras Shah (@pshah518) interview with Gulnoza Said (@gulnozas) and Oystein Bogen (@oysteinbogen)
Podcast: Rwanda / DRC
- Just Security Podcast: The M23 Conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo
Paras Shah (@pshah518) interview with Daniel Levine-Spound (@dlspound) and Ari Tolany