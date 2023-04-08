Russia – Ukraine
- Expert Q&A on Asset Seizure in Russia’s War in Ukraine
by Chimène Keitner (@KeitnerLaw)
- Does Russia Exercise Overall Control over the Wagner Group? Expert Q&A from Stockton Center’s Russia-Ukraine Conference
by Jenny Maddocks
- The United States’ Proposal on Prosecuting Russians for the Crime of Aggression Against Ukraine is a Step in the Right Direction
by Michael Scharf, Paul R. Williams (@PaulWilliamsDC), Yvonne Dutton and Milena Sterio (@MilenaSterio)
- Expert Q&A on IHL Compliance in Russia’s War in Ukraine
with Jelena Pejic
Trump Manhattan Investigation
- The Broad Scope of “Intent to Defraud” in the New York Crime of Falsifying Business Records
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw), Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen), Siven Watt (@SivenWatt), Joshua Kolb and Joshua Stanton (@StantonLaw)
- In Trump Case, Procedures Exist to Safeguard the Former President’s Right to an Impartial Jury
by Debra Perlin (@DebraPerlin)
Congress v State Department
- Congress Can Investigate the Afghanistan Withdrawal Without Compromising a Vital Dissent Channel
by Ambassador Daniel Fried (@AmbDanFried)
Foreign Investment in Social Media/Technology
- How Lawmakers Hope to Sidestep Existing National Security Reviews to Target Foreign Investment
by Ian Allen
Holocaust / The Balkans
- Albanian Museum to Celebrate Jewish Life and “Righteous” Who Gave Shelter During Holocaust
by Harun Karčić (@HarunKarcic)
Saudi-Iran Deal
- Saudi Arabia and Iran: The Politics of Détente
by Simon Mabon (@profmabon)
Transnational Repression
- Transnational Repression Increasingly Reaches Into the United States
by Jason P. Hipp, Emily Merrifield and Susanna D. Evarts
Gun Laws – Transnational
- Mexico Appeals in Case Against Gun Manufacturers
by León Castellanos-Jankiewicz (@leoncastjan)
Peacekeeping
- The United Nations in Hindsight: Financing African Union-Led Peace Support Operations
by Dawit Yirga (@dgerima), Paul Romita (@PaulRomita) and Karin Landgren (@LandgrenKarin)