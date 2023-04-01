Ukraine
- An Assessment of the United States’ New Position on An Aggression Tribunal for Ukraine
by Rebecca Hamilton (@bechamilton)
Summit for Democracy
- Backsliding: Georgia’s Crackdown on Civil Society May Be Just a Start
by Joshua Russell and Vano Chkhikvadze (@IvaneChkhikvadz)
- Shut Out of Democracy Summit, Thailand Prepares for May Elections as Restrictive Laws Aim to Silence Youth Activists
by Sirikan Charoensiri (@JCharoensiri)
- Summit for Democracy: Trends in News Media’s Future, Forged in Ukraine
by Maksym Dvorovyi (@dvorovyi), Antonina Cherevko (@AntoniaCherevko) and Nick Benequista (@benequista)
Women’s History Month
- To Strengthen US National Security, Diverse Teams Should Be a Given
by Shelly O’Neill Stoneman (@StonemanSO) and Jamie Jones Miller (@jjonesast)
Trump Financial and Election Investigations
- Detailed Chronology of Trump-Cohen Hush Money Scheme
by Gretchen Knaut, Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen), McKenzie Carrier, Vicka Heidt, Greg Phea (@GregPhea) and Madison Gee
- Survey of Past Criminal Prosecutions for Covert Payments to Benefit a Political Campaign
by Siven Watt (@SivenWatt) and Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen)
U.S.-Saudi Relations
- A Long-Forgotten Law Could Force the U.S. to Re-Evaluate its Relationship with Saudi Arabia
by John Ramming Chappell (@jwrchappell)
Foreign Military Partners
- Congress Should Limit, Not Expand, Irregular Warfare Authority
by Katherine Yon Ebright (@EbrightYon)
Israel / Palestine
Human Right to Water
- Universal Rights to Water and Sanitation in the Global North is a Myth
by Inga T. Winkler (@inga_winkler)
Podcast: Human Rights Litigation
- Just Security Podcast: The Mayor of Les Irois
Paras Shah (@pshah518) interview with Daniel McLaughlin (@DMcLaughlinSF) and Ela Matthews (@elamatthews01)
Podcast: Trump Finance and Election Investigations
- Just Security Podcast: The Indictment of Donald Trump
Paras Shah (@pshah518) interview with Karen F. Agnifilo (@KFAlegal)