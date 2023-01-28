International Holocaust Remembrance Day
- Coming Soon to a Fascist Get-Together Near You
by Menachem Z. Rosensaft
- Antisemitism and Threats to American Democracy
by Eileen B. Hershenov and Ryan B. Greer (@Ryan_B_Greer)
Russia-Ukraine / Crime of Aggression
- The Ukraine War and the Crime of Aggression: How to Fill the Gaps in the International Legal System
by Claus Kreß, Stephan Hobe and Angelika Nußberger (@ahnussberger)
January 6th / 14th Amendment
- Do State Laws Block Insurrectionists from Office?
by Liz Hempowicz (@lizhempowicz), David Janovsky, Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen), Madison Gee and Taylor Redd
Congressional Oversight
- Decoding the “Select Subcommittee on Weaponization of the Federal Government”
by Noah Bookbinder (@NoahBookbinder)
- Rep. Jordan’s Dangerous New Panel is Nothing Like the Church Committee
by Douglas London (@douglaslondon5)
Congress / Foreign Aid
- The Treasury Department’s Material Support Carveouts are a Welcomed First Step – But Congress Must Act to Create a Sustainable Fix
by Liz Hume (@Lizhume4peace) and Megan Corrado (@MeganECorrado)
Climate Change
- The U.S. National Ocean Climate Action Plan Must Prioritize Local Stakeholders and Ecosystem Protection
by Sarah Reiter and Caroline Fullam
International Human Rights / Lawyers
- Lawyers Under Threat: Highlighting Their Plight
by Jasmine D. Cameron (@JasmineDCameron)
- Afghan Lawyers on Rule of Law’s Frontlines Need Urgent International Support
by Meg Satterthwaite (@SRjudgeslawyers) and Richard Bennett (@SR_Afghanistan)