Russia – Ukraine
- Ukraine, Netherlands Await Pivotal Rulings in Cases Against Russia from Previous Years of War
by Marieke de Hoon (@mariekedehoon)
January 6 / Social Media and Extremism
- The Limits of What Gov’t Can Do About Jan. 6th Committee’s Social Media and Extremism Findings
by Paul M. Barrett (@AuthorPMBarrett)
Congressional Oversight and Investigations
- Setting the Board: Congressional Investigations and the New House Rules Package
by Andy Wright (@AndyMcCanse)
Racial Justice/Diversity in National Security Professions
Artificial Intelligence
- Regulating Artificial Intelligence Requires Balancing Rights, Innovation
by Bishop Garrison (@BishopGarrison)
Climate Change
- In Addressing Climate Change, Business as Usual Is Climate Injustice
by Nikhil Deb (@nikhil_ndeb) and Nadia Genshaft-Volz
Guantánamo Bay
- Twenty-One Years On, US Detention at Guantánamo Bay Remains Unconscionable
by Daphne Eviatar (@deviatar)
War Crimes Prosecutions
- Closing the Impunity Gap for War Crimes
by Elise Baker (@elise__baker)
Transnational Repression: From Egypt
- From Egypt, Sisi’s Long Arm of Repression Targets Americans Too
by Mohamed Mandour (@m_medhaat)