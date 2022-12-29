by Just Security

With great appreciation for our readers and our authors, listed below are the most viewed articles that Just Security published in 2022. The list does not include views of articles republished on our partner Slate’s website.

1. Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump

by Karl Mihm, Jacob Apkon and Sruthi Venkatachalam

2. Addressing Putin’s Nuclear Threat: Thinking Like the Cold War KGB Officer That He Was

by Douglas London

3. United States v. Donald Trump: A “Model Prosecution Memo” on the Conspiracy to Pressure Vice President Pence

by Barbara McQuade

4. Major Highlights of the January 6th Report

by Ryan Goodman and Justin Hendrix

5. Trump Associate’s Stated Plan to Publicly Release “Declassified” Documents

by Ryan Goodman

6. Assessing Trump’s Claim of ‘Executive Privilege’ on FBI Access to MAL Docs

by Michael Stern

7. Expert Backgrounder: Criminal Statutes that Could Apply to Trump’s Retention of Government Documents

by Asha Rangappa, Norman L. Eisen and Bradley P. Moss

8. Mar-a-Lago Model Prosecution Memo

by Andrew Weissmann, Ryan Goodman, Joyce Vance, Norman L. Eisen, Fred Wertheimer, E. Danya Perry, Siven Watt, Joshua Stanton, Donald Simon and Alexander K. Parachini

9. January 6th Clearinghouse: Congressional Hearings, Government Documents, Court Cases, Academic Research

by Ryan Goodman and Justin Hendrix

10.cAs Putin Lines Ukraine Border with Russian Troops, Is There a China Factor?

by Ambassador Thomas Graham Jr.

11. Crisis of Command: The Pentagon, The President, and January 6

by Ryan Goodman and Justin Hendrix

12. Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Is Essentially Not About NATO

by Maria Popova and Oxana Shevel

13. Prosecuting Trump for the Insurrection: The Well-Founded Case for Optimism

by Kristy Parker

14. Retired Russian Generals Criticize Putin Over Ukraine, Renew Call for His Resignation

by Anders Åslund

15. The GOP’s Militia Problem: Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and Lessons from Abroad

by Rachel Kleinfeld

16. Still at War: The United States in Syria

by Tess Bridgeman and Brianna Rosen

17. The Curious Case of Alvin Bragg — Reconsidering the DA’s Trump investigation

by Andrew Weissmann

18. Strongest Evidence of Guilt: Chart Tracking Trump’s Knowledge and Intent in Efforts to Overturn the Election

by Ryan Goodman, Justin Hendrix and Clara Apt

19. Still at War: The United States in Yemen

by Luke Hartig and Oona A. Hathaway

20. The Missing Review of FBI’s January 6 Intelligence and Law Enforcement Failures

by Asha Rangappa

21. Tracker: Evidence of Trump’s Knowledge and Involvement in Retaining Mar-a-Lago Documents

by Ryan Goodman and Clara Apt

22. DHS IG Cuffari’s Actions Exhibit Clear Pattern: Unwillingness or Inability to Meet the Mission

by Liz Hempowicz