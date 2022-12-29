With great appreciation for our readers and our authors, listed below are the most viewed articles that Just Security published in 2022. The list does not include views of articles republished on our partner Slate’s website.
1. Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump
by Karl Mihm, Jacob Apkon and Sruthi Venkatachalam
2. Addressing Putin’s Nuclear Threat: Thinking Like the Cold War KGB Officer That He Was
by Douglas London
3. United States v. Donald Trump: A “Model Prosecution Memo” on the Conspiracy to Pressure Vice President Pence
by Barbara McQuade
4. Major Highlights of the January 6th Report
by Ryan Goodman and Justin Hendrix
5. Trump Associate’s Stated Plan to Publicly Release “Declassified” Documents
by Ryan Goodman
6. Assessing Trump’s Claim of ‘Executive Privilege’ on FBI Access to MAL Docs
by Michael Stern
7. Expert Backgrounder: Criminal Statutes that Could Apply to Trump’s Retention of Government Documents
by Asha Rangappa, Norman L. Eisen and Bradley P. Moss
8. Mar-a-Lago Model Prosecution Memo
by Andrew Weissmann, Ryan Goodman, Joyce Vance, Norman L. Eisen, Fred Wertheimer, E. Danya Perry, Siven Watt, Joshua Stanton, Donald Simon and Alexander K. Parachini
9. January 6th Clearinghouse: Congressional Hearings, Government Documents, Court Cases, Academic Research
by Ryan Goodman and Justin Hendrix
10.cAs Putin Lines Ukraine Border with Russian Troops, Is There a China Factor?
by Ambassador Thomas Graham Jr.
11. Crisis of Command: The Pentagon, The President, and January 6
by Ryan Goodman and Justin Hendrix
12. Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Is Essentially Not About NATO
by Maria Popova and Oxana Shevel
13. Prosecuting Trump for the Insurrection: The Well-Founded Case for Optimism
by Kristy Parker
14. Retired Russian Generals Criticize Putin Over Ukraine, Renew Call for His Resignation
by Anders Åslund
15. The GOP’s Militia Problem: Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and Lessons from Abroad
by Rachel Kleinfeld
16. Still at War: The United States in Syria
by Tess Bridgeman and Brianna Rosen
17. The Curious Case of Alvin Bragg — Reconsidering the DA’s Trump investigation
by Andrew Weissmann
18. Strongest Evidence of Guilt: Chart Tracking Trump’s Knowledge and Intent in Efforts to Overturn the Election
by Ryan Goodman, Justin Hendrix and Clara Apt
19. Still at War: The United States in Yemen
by Luke Hartig and Oona A. Hathaway
20. The Missing Review of FBI’s January 6 Intelligence and Law Enforcement Failures
by Asha Rangappa
21. Tracker: Evidence of Trump’s Knowledge and Involvement in Retaining Mar-a-Lago Documents
by Ryan Goodman and Clara Apt
22. DHS IG Cuffari’s Actions Exhibit Clear Pattern: Unwillingness or Inability to Meet the Mission
by Liz Hempowicz