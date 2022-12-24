January 6 Investigation
- How Jan. 6th Committee’s Revelations of Interference in Their Investigation Can Enable the Special Counsel
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
- The Just Security Podcast: The Conclusion of the January 6th Committee
by Paras Shah (@pshah518)
- Major Highlights of the January 6 Report
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix)
Russia – Ukraine
- Dutch Court, in Life Sentences: Russia Had “Overall Control” of Forces in Eastern Ukraine Downing of Flight MH17
by Marieke de Hoon (@mariekedehoon)
- Time Is On Ukraine’s Side, Not Russia’s
by Maria Popova (@PopovaProf) and Oxana Shevel (@OxanaShevel)
- Extend US Leadership on Ukraine to Post-War Reconstruction Too
by Joshua Rudolph (@JoshRudes), Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen) and Thomas Kleine-Brockhoff (@KleineBrockhoff)
Climate Change / China
- China’s Achilles Heel: Climate Diplomacy in the Developing World
by Taiya Smith (@garnetstrat) and Alexandra Hackbarth (@alexhackbarth)
War Crimes / Crimes Against Humanity
- Coming Debates to Advance New Treaty on Crimes Against Humanity Will Require Skillful Leadership
by Leila Nadya Sadat (@leilasadat1) and Akila Radhakrishnan (@akilaGJC)
- Congress Passes Justice for Victims of War Crimes Act
by Paras Shah (@pshah518)
Women’s Rights
- Forced Abortion as an International Crime: Recent Reports from Northern Nigeria
by Ciara Laverty and Dieneke de Vos (@DienekeDeVos)
National Defense Authorization Act
- Incremental Progress on Civilian Harm in the FY2023 National Defense Bill
by John Ramming Chappell (@jwrchappell)
- The FY2023 NDAA Falls Short on Security Assistance Oversight
by Ari Tolany
- Congress Mandates Sweeping Transparency Reforms for International Agreements
by Curtis A. Bradley (@CurtisBradley20), Jack Goldsmith (@jacklgoldsmith) and Oona A. Hathaway (@oonahathaway)