Russia-Ukraine – International Justice
- Forging a Cooperative Relationship Between Int’l Crim. Court and a Special Tribunal for Russian Aggression Against Ukraine
by Ambassador David Scheffer
January 6th
- The January 6th Hearings: Criminal Evidence Tracker – Trump Subpoena Edition
by Noah Bookbinder (@NoahBookbinder), Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen), Debra Perlin (@DebraPerlin), E. Danya Perry (@Edanyaperry), Jason Powell, Donald Simon, Joshua Stanton (@StantonLaw) and Fred Wetheimer (@FredWertheimer)
China – Export Controls
- New US Semiconductor Export Controls Signify Dramatic Shift in Tech Relations with China
by Brian Egan
Counterterrorism
- Ending Perpetual War
by Brianna Rosen (@rosen_br)
- India’s Abuses at Home Raise Concerns About Its Global Counterterrorism Role
by Letta Tayler (@lettatayler)
- Emerging Tech Has a Front-Row Seat at India-Hosted UN Counterterrorism Meeting. What About Human Rights?
by Marlena Wisniak (@marle_wi)
NATO – Turkey
- Turkey’s Erdoğan Deploys Sweden and Finland’s NATO Membership Bids to Further His Repression
by Ben Keith (@BenCAKeith)
Election Law
- Democracy at Risk: Are The Florida Election Police Violating the Law?
by Joshua Stanton (@StantonLaw), Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen) and E. Danya Perry (@Edanyaperry)
- As Moore v. Harper Takes Shape, a Broad Coalition Takes Aim at the Independent State Legislature Theory
by Helen White (@hebwhite)
International Law
- The International Court of Justice: A Bright Light in Dark Times
by Ambassador Juan Manuel Gómez-Robledo Verduzco
Human Rights
- Why We Need the Alien Tort Statute Clarification Act Now
by Christopher Ewell, Oona A. Hathaway (@oonahathaway) and Ellen Nohle
- The Case for the International Crime of Domicide
by Balakrishnan Rajagopal (@adequatehousing) and Raphael A. Pangalangan (@ApaPangalangan)
Rule of Law
- Global Rule of Law Index: Easing Health Crisis Unmasks Persistent Governance Crisis
by Elizabeth Andersen (@AndersenBetsy) and Alicia Evangelides