Russia-Ukraine
- Russian Torture and American (Selective) Memory
by Joseph Margulies
- Extremist Ideologies and the Roots of Mass Atrocities: Lessons for Ukraine
by Jonathan Leader Maynard (@jleadermaynard)
Crime of Aggression: Belarus – Ukraine
- The Crime of Aggression: Putting Lukashenko and His Senior Officials on Notice
by Rebecca Hamilton (@bechamilton)
Indigenous Peoples’ Day
- On Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Reflections on Tribal Sovereignty in Haaland v. Brackeen
by Amanda L. White Eagle (@AmandaRockman)
Biden National Security Strategy
- Why the US Still Can’t Have It All: Biden’s National Security Strategy
by Emma Ashford (@EmmaMAshford)
Multilateralism – IMF and World Bank
- Business as Usual? Proposals for the Annual Meetings of the IMF and World Bank Group
by Mark Malloch-Brown (@malloch_brown)
Counterterrorism
- Biden’s New Counterterrorism Policy Guidance Further Entrenches the Forever War
by Oona Hathaway (@oonahathaway)
- Assessing Biden’s New Policy Framework for Counterterrorism Direct Action
by Brian Finucane (@BCFinucane)
International Humanitarian Law
- The Law of Occupation Must Address the Lives of Women and Girls
by Fionnuala Ní Aoláin (@NiAolainF)
Mass Atrocities – International Criminal Justice
- The Politics of the ECCC: Lessons from Cambodia’s Unique and Troubled Accountability Effort
by Ellen Emilie Stensrud (@DrEllenStensrud)
Threats to Democracy / Role of Media
- The News Media’s “Democracy Beats” Won’t Beat Back Autocracy
by Erin Carroll (@erinccaroll13)