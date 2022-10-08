Russia-Ukraine
Democratic Alliances
- Poland’s Judicial Reform Falls Short of EU Expectations, Complicating Cooperation Against Russia
by Kristie Bluett, Jasmine Cameron and Scott Cullinane (@ScottPCullinane)
Kleptocracy
- The Urgency of Sustaining Momentum in the Fight Against Kleptocracy
by John K. Glenn (@JKGinDC)
U.S. War Crimes Act / Crimes Against Humanity
- 11 Takeaways from Senate Hearing on Expanding War Crimes Act and a Crimes Against Humanity Statute
by Justin Cole (@justin_cole005)
Mass Atrocities – International Criminal Justice
- The ECCC Begins Winding Down: In Cambodia, a Hybrid Tribunal’s Hybrid Legacy
by Marija Đorđeska (@MarijaDordeska)
- Averting Future Mass Atrocities in South Sudan as Peace Terms Stall
by Naomi Kikoler (@NaomiKikoler) and Sarah McIntosh
- At the UN: New Moves to Speak Up for a Crimes Against Humanity Treaty
by Richard Dicker and Paloma van Groll
Haiti
- People in Haiti Are Dying Because They Lack Water, Food, and Medical Treatment
by Rosy Auguste Ducéna (@AugusteRosy)
Sudan – U.N.
- UN Members Should Reject Sudan Junta’s Membership on the Human Rights Council
by Hassan Shire (@Hassan_shire), Estella Kabachwezi (@Kaka_estella) and Nicolas Agostini
Egypt
- Biden’s Democracy Gap: How U.S. Policy Helps Underwrite Egypt’s Human Rights Crisis
by Muhammad Kamal
Bosnia
- US Reinvests in Ethnic Oligarchy in Bosnia, Abandoning Support for Integration
by Bodo Weber and Kurt Bassuener (@KurtBassuener)