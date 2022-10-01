Russia-Ukraine
- Q&A on Russia-Backed Referendums in Eastern Ukraine and International Law
by Eliav Lieblich (@eliavl) with Just Security
- Dealing with Putin’s Nuclear Blackmail
by Ambassador Daniel Fried (@AmbDanFried)
- The Case for Creating a Special Tribunal to Prosecute the Crime of Aggression Committed Against Ukraine
by Ambassador David Scheffer
- The Risks and Rewards of Planning for Ukraine’s Recovery Amid Ongoing War
by Ray Salvatore Jennings (@raysjennings)
- US Intervention in Ukraine v. Russia at the ICJ: A Q&A with Chimène Keitner
by Chimène Keitner (@KeitnerLaw)
by Jennifer Trahan
- Mobilized to Commit War Crimes?
by Tom Dannenbaum (@tomdannenbaum)
Russia – General
- A Different Kind of Russian Threat – Seeking to Install Its Candidate Atop Telecommunications Standards Body
by Mark Montgomery (@MarkCMontgomery) and Ivana Stradner
- How Congress Should Designate Russia a State Sponsor of Terrorism
by Ingrid (Wuerth) Brunk (@WuerthIngrid)
Iran
- Dancing with the ‘Devil’ in Iran: Why Negotiations with Tehran are Necessary
by Barbara Slavin (@barbaraslavin1)
UN Security Council Reform
- The United Nations in Hindsight: The Long and Winding Road to Security Council Reform
by Shamala Kandiah Thompson (@skandiah), Karin Landgren (@LandgrenKarin) and Paul Romita (@PaulRomita)
January 6th
Trump Documents Investigation
- Tracker: Evidence of Trump’s Knowledge and Involvement in Retaining Mar-a-Lago Documents
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Clara Apt (@claraapt25)
Immigration
- Was DeSantis Shipping Migrants to Martha’s Vineyard a Crime?
by Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen) and Fred Wertheimer (@FredWertheimer)
- In Weaponizing Asylum Seekers, DeSantis & Abbott Unwittingly Demonstrate the Possibility of Safe Transit Policies for Migrants
by Jaya Ramji-Nogales
Counterterrorism: Somalia
- Bombing for Peace in Somalia? Time for a Different Approach
by Jordan Street (@jordan_street07), Ali A Hersi (@A_HERSI) and Jason S. Calder (@JasonCalder15)