Trump Documents Investigation
- When, Where and For What Mar-a-Lago Crimes Should Garland Indict Trump?
by Laurence H. Tribe (@tribelaw), Philip Lacovara and Dennis Aftergut
- The Absence of Any Executive Privilege by a Former President For National Security Secrets
by Michael Stern (@mls1776)
January 6th
- Citizens Guide to January 6th Hearings: Comprehensive Account of the Evidentiary Record
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Sang-Min Kim (@SangMinKim0)
Pakistan Floods
- Long-Tern International Climate Assistance to Pakistan is a Hard Sell, but Necessary. Here’s Why.
by Michael Kugelman (@MichaelKugelman)
China: Human Rights
- A UN Report Implicates the Chinese Government in Crimes Against Humanity. What Comes Next?
by Sophie Richardson (@SophieHRW)
U.S. Force in Syria
- Tit-for-Tat Hostilities In Syria: War Powers and International Law Implications
by Tess Bridgeman (@bridgewriter) and Brian Finucane (@BCFinucane)
Anti-Asian Bias
- Anti-Asian Prejudice Undermines U.S. National Security: Revisiting the U.S. Government’s Deportation of Qian Xuesen
by Nicholas Sung
Counterterrorism / Violent Extremism
- The UN’s Counterterrorism Office Wants a Seven-Fold Budget Increase. First, Tackle Underperformance and Risks.
by Larry Attree (@LarryAttree)
- Preventing Violent Extremism in Africa: The Overlooked Role of Mayors and the Governments They Lead
by Eric Rosand (@RosandEric) and Isel van Zyel (@IselZyl)
U.S. Gun Violence
- Ensuring Access to Courts for Gun Victims: The Case for Repealing PLCAA
by Kaya van der Horst (@Kaya_vdH) and Léon Castellanos-Jankiewicz (@leoncastjan)