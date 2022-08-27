U.S. Foreign Policy
- America Resurgent: From Afghanistan to Ukraine
by Ambassador (ret.) Lee Wolosky (@LeeWolosky)
Human Rights Agenda
- Human Rights in the Crosshairs
by James A. Goldston (@JamesAGoldston)
Trump Financial Investigation
- The Curious Case of Alvin Bragg – Reconsidering the DA’s Trump Investigation
by Andrew Weissmann (@AWeissmann_)
Russia – Ukraine War
- Justice for the Crime of Aggression Today, Deterrence for the Aggressive Wars of Tomorrow: A Ukrainian Perspective
by Gaiane Nuridzhanian (@ya_chereshnya)
Taliban Takeover Anniversary
- Afghan Women Entrepreneurs Battle to Retain Economic Freedom
by Manizha Wafeq (@WWafeq)
Social Media and Elections
- Whistleblower Documents Show Problems in Twitter’s Handling of ‘Election Integrity’
by Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix)
Ethics Reform
- Need for US Ethics Reform Is Far from History: Kushner-MBS Deal Reflects Broken System
by Virginia Canter (@VirginiaRCanter) and Gabe Lezra (@GabeLezra)
Counterterrorism and Human Rights
- Abusive “Counterterrorism” Crackdowns Choke Independent Civil Society in the Middle East
by Fionnuala Ní Aoláin (@NiAolainF)
Civilian Harm in U.S. Wars
- How the FY23 NDAA Can Strengthen U.S. Efforts to Prevent and Respond to Civilian Harm (Part I)
by Annie Shiel (@annieshiel)
International Humanitarian Law
- Gendering the Legal Review of New Means and Methods of Warfare
by Andrew Farrés Jiménez (@afarresj)
- Let’s Talk About Compliance with International Humanitarian Law
by Ezequiel Heffes (@Ezequiel_Heffes)
U.S.-Central America Policy
- The US Must Help Fight the Criminalization of Activism in Central America, Not Make It Worse
by Rachel Margolis
War Powers / Government Secrecy
- The Biden Administration Should Begin its “War on Secrecy” by Releasing Key War Powers Reports
by Heather Brandon-Smith (@HBrandonSmith)