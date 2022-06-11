January 6th
- January 6th Intelligence Failure Timeline
by Erik Dahl (@ErikJDahl1)
- “Witnesses with Baggage” — Anticipating the Jan 6 Hearings and Related Investigations
by Barbara McQuade (@BarbMcQuade)
- The January 6th Hearings: A Criminal Evidence Tracker
by Noah Bookbinder (@NoahBookbinder), Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen), Fred Wertheimer (@FredWertheimer), Jason Powell, Debra Perlin (@DebraPerlin)
and Colby Galliher
Cybersecurity
Civilian Harm in Armed Conflict
- US Military Support to the Saudi-Led Coalition in Yemen Amid Civilian Toll: Mapping the Connections
by Priyanka Motaparthy (@priyanica) and Tony Wilson (@SecForceMonitor)
- Don’t Forget Your Friends: Risks and Opportunities in Security Partnerships
by Trevor Keck (@TrevorKeck)
Foreign Corporate Liability
- NSO v. WhatsApp: Should the Solicitor General Recommend Allowing Foreign Corporations to Claim Immunity?
by William S. Dodge (@ProfBillDodge)
Russia – Ukraine
- Defectors Provide Immediate Gratification, But Spies Change History
by Douglas London (@douglaslondon5)
- Russia’s Eliminationist Rhetoric Against Ukraine: A Collection
by Clara Apt