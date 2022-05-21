Russia – Ukraine
- Compilation of Countries’ Statements Calling Russian Actions in Ukraine “Genocide”
by Elizabeth Whatcott (@EAWhatcott)
- Launching an International Claims Commission for Ukraine
by Chiara Giorgetti (@ChiaraLawProf), Markiyan Kliuchkovsky and Patrick Pearsall (@Pwpearsall)
Counterterrorism
Still at War Symposium: Iraq
- Still at War: The United States in Iraq
by Crispin Smith
Social Media
- Will the EU’s Digital Service Act Reduce Online Extremism?
by Iris Malone (@irisemalone)
Technology Policy
- A Quantum Sputnik Moment
by Nima Leclerc
Surveillance and Reproductive Rights
- With Roe v. Wade at Risk, Digital Surveillance Threatens Reproductive Freedom
by Faiza Patel (@FaizaPatelBCJ) and Alia Shahzad
Immigration Rights
- Plyler’s Promise
by Nicholas Espíritu (@NicoEspiritu9)
First Amendment
- Supreme Court Should Address Prior Restraints on Former Gov’t Employees
by Jameel Jaffer (@JameelJaffer) and Brett Max Kaufman (@brettmaxkaufman)
Democratic Stability: Haiti
- With New Global Fragility Act, US Must Avoid Past Mistakes and Let Haitians Control Their Own Democracy
by Alexandra Filippova