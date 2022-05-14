Russia – Ukraine
- Model Indictment for the Crime of Aggression Committed against Ukraine
by James A. Goldston (@JamesAGoldston)
- The “Leahy Laws” and U.S. Assistance to Ukraine
by Sarah Harrison
- Climate Security, Energy Security, and the Russia-Ukraine War
by Mark Nevitt (@marknevitt)
- In Alliance with Poland, U.S. Must Emphasize Refugee Protection
by Brian Dooley (@dooley_dooley)
- Russian Threats and Cybersecurity: Q&A with Beth George, former DOD acting General Counsel
by Beth George
NATO: Finland
- An Offer NATO Cannot (and Should Not) Refuse: Finland’s Membership
by Laleh Ispahani (@lispahani)
Autocratization and Democratization: Global
- US, EU Face Higher Hurdles Now for Action Against Orbán’s Tightening Grip in Hungary
by Daniel Hegedüs (@DanielHegedus82)
- In Lebanon, Elections Bring Cautious Hope – and an Uphill Battle for Reforms
by Cathryn Grothe (@Cathryn_Grothe) and ZC
U.S. Democracy
- Trump’s Next Presidential Coup Attempt Could Work
by Fred Wetheimer (@FredWetheimer)
Civilian Harm and Department of Defense
- DoD Needs to Rethink its Civilian Casualty Reporting Mechanism
by Erin Bijl and Archibald Henry (@ArchieSHenry)
- Defense Dept Law of War Manual and Its Unintended Readings: On Civilians Assuming Risk of Harm
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Gordon Dunbar
Cybersecurity
- On New Cross-Border Cybercrime Policing Protocol, a Call for Caution
by Tamir Israel (@tamir_i) and Katitza Rodriguez (@txitua)
Elections: Palestine
- Internal Palestinian Divisions and Their Consequences
by Larry Garber