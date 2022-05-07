Russia – Ukraine
- U.S. Policy on Cluster Munitions and Russia’s War in Ukraine
by Stephen Pomper (@StephenPomper)
- War Reparations for Ukraine: Key Issues
by Laurie Blank (@BlankLaurie)
- War’s Aftermath in Ukraine: Preparing Now for the Day After
by Ray Salvatore Jennings (@raysjennings)
US Positions on Laws of War
- The Prohibition on Indiscriminate Attacks: The US Position vs. the DoD Law of War Manual
by Brian Finucane (@BCFinucane)
- U.S. Policy on Cluster Munitions and Russia’s War in Ukraine
by Stephen Pomper (@StephenPomper)
Non-Proliferation/Iran Nuclear Deal
- To Check Iran’s Missiles, JCPOA Re-Entry is a Must
by John Krzyzaniak (@john_krzyzaniak) and Akshai Vikram (@Akshai_Vik)
Social Media
- What Elon Musk Does Not Get about Twitter and Democracy in Africa
by Nwachukwu Egbunike (@feathersproject)
January 6th
- Facebook Provided Warning to FBI Before January 6, GAO Report Reveals
by Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix)
Cybersecurity
- Empowering Security Researchers Will Improve Global Cybersecurity
by Fabiola Schwarz, Jantje Silomon and Mischa Hansel (@MischaHansel)
Cambodia
- How Cambodia’s Human Rights Crackdown Undermines Regional Security
by Waris Husain (@WarisHusain) and a Trial Monitoring Attorney
Freedom of the Press: Global
- The Beginning of the End for Criminal Defamation in the Americas? The El Universo Case
by Justice Manuel José Cepeda Espinosa and Dario Milo (@Dariomilo)