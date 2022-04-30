Russia – Ukraine
- “The Hour These Hostilities Began”: Ukrainians Mobilize to Document War Crimes
by Roman Romanov (@r_romanov)
- Russian Landmines in Ukraine: The Most Relevant Treaty
by Michael Matheson
- Remarks at UN Security Council Arria-Formula Meeting on Ensuring Accountability for Atrocities Committed by Russia in Ukraine
by Amal Clooney
United Nations Reform
- The United Nations in Hindsight: Challenging the Power of the Security Council Veto
by Shamala Kandiah Thompson (@skandiah), Karin Landgren (@LandgrenKarin) and Paul Romita (@PaulRomita)
Civilian Harm in U.S. Wars
- Congressional Action on Civilian Harm Resulting from U.S. Military Operations: Part I
by Annie Shiel (@annieshiel) and Sarah Yager (@HolewinskiSarah)
- Congressional Action on Civilian Harm Resulting from U.S. Military Operations: Part II
by Laura Dickinson, Brianna Rosen (@rosen_br) and Rachel VanLandingham, Lt Col, USAF (Ret.) (@rachelv12)
Still at War Symposium: Syria
- Still at War: The United States in Syria
by Tess Bridgeman (@bridgewriter) and Brianna Rosen (@rosen_br)
Criminal Contempt of Congress
- What Kind of Guilty Mind is Needed for the Criminal Contempt of Congress Statute?
by Andy Wright (@AndyMcCanse)
Immigration Law
- The Supreme Court Should Stop Individual States From Dictating National Immigration Policy
by Ahilan Arulanantham (@ahilan_toolong) and Monika Y. Langarica (@mylangarica)
Social Media Regulation
- As Congress Debates Social Media Harms, Here’s How to Make Online Consent Meaningful
by April Falcon Doss (@AprilFDoss)
Tunisia
- Tunisia’s Democratic Backsliding and Economic Woes Illustrate the Limits of Transition
by Naomi Roht-Arriaza (@roht_naomi)