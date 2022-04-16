Russia – Ukraine
Diplomacy
- Putin’s Next Play in Ukraine—And How the US and Allies Can Prepare
by Ambassador Daniel Fried (@AmbDanFried)
Nuclear Escalation
- Why the War in Ukraine Poses a Greater Nuclear Risk than the Cuban Missile Crisis
by Lawrence Korb (@LarryKorb) and Stephen Cimbala
Accountability
- The Best Path for Accountability for the Crime of Aggression Under Ukrainian and International Law
by Alexander Komarov and Oona Hathaway (@oonahathaway)
- Top Cover: Congressional Republicans Pave Way for US Policy Shift on Int’l Criminal Court
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
- The Need for Urgency in Closing the War Crimes Act’s Loopholes
by Michel Paradis (@MDParadis)
- Expanding the U.S. War Crimes Act: Lessons from the Administration’s Proposals in 1996 by Michael Matheson
- The OSCE Report on War Crimes in Ukraine: Key Takeaways
by Adil Ahmad Haque (@AdHaque110)
- How International Justice Can Succeed in Ukraine and Beyond
by Christopher “Kip” Hale (@kiphale) and Leila Nadya Sadat (@leilasadat1)
Corruption
Series: Still at War
- Still at War: The Forever War Legal Paradigm in Afghanistan
by Laura Dickinson
Peace Building and Conflict Prevention
- With West Africa and Priority Countries Set, Potentially Game-Changing Global Fragility Act Still Faces Hurdles
by Liz Hume (@Lizhume4peace) and Kate Phillips-Barrasso (@kpbarrasso)
India
- Time to Walk the Talk on Human Rights Abuses in India
by Toby Cadman (@tobycadman)