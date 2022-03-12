Russia – Ukraine
General policies in support of Ukraine
- U.S. Under Secretary of State Nuland on Accelerating Aid to Ukraine and Sanctions Against Russia
by Viola Gienger (@ViolaGienger)
Military and humanitarian operations in support of Ukraine
- Humanitarian Corridors in Ukraine: Impasse, Ploy or Narrow Passage of Hope?
by David Matyas (@DavidgMatyas)
Sanctions
- Commit Fully To Sanctions Now To Help Ukraine
by Ambassador P. Michael McKinley (ret.)
- New Export Controls Distinguish Between Exports to Russia and Deemed Exports to Russian Nationals
by Christine Abely (@CEAbely)
Criminal Accountability
- Mechanisms for Criminal Prosecution of Russia’s Aggression Against Ukraine
by Tom Dannenbaum (@tomdannenbaum)
- How the Soviet Union Helped Establish the Crime of Aggressive War
by Francine Hirsch (@FranHirsch)
- Justice for Ukraine and the U.S. Government’s Anomalous Int’l Criminal Court Policy
by Adam Keith (@adamofkeith)
- U.N. General Assembly Should Recommend Creation Of Crime Of Aggression Tribunal For Ukraine: Nuremberg Is Not The Model
by Jennifer Trahan
Other International Institutions: International Court of Justice and European Court of Human Rights
- Q&A (Part II): Ukraine at the International Court of Justice, Russia’s Absence & What Comes Next
by Chimène Keitner (@KeitnerLaw ), Zoe Tatarsky and Just Security
- Not Far Enough: The European Court of Human Rights’ Interim Measures on Ukraine
by Eliav Lieblich (@eliavl)
Disinformation
- Moves To Ban Kremlin Propaganda Outlets Evoke WWII Anti-Nazi Efforts
by Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix)
State Secrets and U.S. Torture
- In US v. Husayn (Abu Zubaydah), the Supreme Court Calls Torture What It Is
by Joseph Margulies
National Security and Human Rights Policy
- Deprioritizing Human Rights Will Not Protect Territorial Sovereignty
by Tara Van Ho (@TaraVanHo), Rachel López (@Rachel_E_Lopez) and Evelyne Schmid (@SchmidEvelyne)
Attack on the U.S. Capitol
- January 6 Clearinghouse [Updated]
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix)