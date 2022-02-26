Russia/Ukraine
- Holding Putin and Russia Accountable: A List of Legal and Policy Options
by Viola Gienger (@ViolaGienger), Tess Graham (@tess_e_graham), Brianna Rosen (@rosen_br) and Elizabeth Whatcott (@EAWhatcott)
- Putin Can’t Destroy the International Order by Himself
by Oona Hathaway (@oonahathaway) and Scott Shapiro (@scottjshapiro)
- Expert Backgrounder: NATO Response Options to Potential Russia Cyber Attacks
by Michael Schmitt (@Schmitt_ILaw)
- Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Is Essentially Not About NATO
by Maria Popova (@PopovaProf) and Oxana Shevel (@OxanaShevel)
- Russia’s “Occupation by Proxy” of Eastern Ukraine – Implications Under the Geneva Conventions
by Natia Kalandarishvili-Mueller (@natiakalanda)
Racism in the U.S.
- The End of Black History Month? Attacks on Teaching the History of Racism Enable its Entrenchment
by Charles P. Henry
Attack on the U.S. Capitol
- United States v. Donald Trump – A “Model Prosecution Memo” on the Conspiracy to Pressure Vice President Pence
by Barbara McQuade (@BarbMcQuade)
- The Big Lie Is a Reality
by Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix)