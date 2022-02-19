Russia/Ukraine
- In 11th-Hour Diplomacy, US and Europe Try to Stop Putin From Escalating War on Ukraine
by Ambassador Daniel Fried (@AmbDanFried)
- NATO Must Boost Hybrid Warfare Defenses
by Chris Dolan (@realChrisDolan1)
- Ukraine: Unleashing the Rhetorical Dogs of War
by Barry Posen
Series: Executive Order 9066
- Introduction to Just Security’s Series on Executive Order 9066, 80 Years After Signing
by Megan Corrarino (@MeganCorrarino)
- 80 Years Later, Preventing Another Executive Order 9066 Requires Recognizing Its Lessons
by David Inoue
- Books Bans and Censored Curricula Won’t Change History – or the Racism We Still Live With
by Shirley Ann Higuchi (@HiguchiJD)
- Combating Anti-Asian Violence through UN Human Rights Mechanisms
by Alyssa Yamamoto
- 80 Years After Executive Order 9066, the Supreme Court Still Shuts Its Eyes to Reality
by Lorraine K. Bannai
Canadian “Convoy” Protests
Afghanistan
- Aid Agencies Can’t Fix Afghanistan’s Humanitarian Crisis
by Hardin Lang (@HardinLang1) and Jacob Kurtzer (@JakeKurtzer)
Civilian Casualties
- What I Told Congress About U.S. Lethal Strikes
by Hina Shamsi (@HinaShamsi)
Asylum
- Deploring the Violence, Abandoning the Victim
by Karen Musalo (@KarenMusalo), Anne Dutton and Mark Hetfield (@markjhetfield)
Native American Sovereignty
- Denezpi v. U.S.: Double Jeopardy, Dual Sovereignty, and Tribal Courts
by Rebecca Plumage
Good Governance Papers
- 2022 Update: Good Governance Paper No. 20: Repairing and Strengthening Norms of Nuclear Restraint
by Dakota S. Rudesill (@DakotaRudesill)
Sudan
- A Transitional Period Constitutional Question in Sudan
by Nasredeen Abdulbari (@nasabdulbari)
India
- Election in India’s Largest State Accelerates Anti-Muslim Hate Speech and Violence
by Angana P. Chatterji (@ChatterjiAngana)
Serbia: Disinfomation
- The Regional Danger of Serbia’s Government Disinformation Machine
by Jasmin Mujanović (@JasminMuj)