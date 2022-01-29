Russia and Ukraine
- As Putin Lines Ukraine Border with Russian Troops, Is There a China Factor?
by Ambassador Thomas Graham Jr. (@tgrahamjr)
- Putin’s Coercion on NATO Goes Beyond Its Open Door Policy
by Steven Keil (@stevenckeil)
Democratic Backsliding, Violent Extremism
- Post-January 6th, the Military is Addressing Extremism in Its Ranks. Sort of.
by Ryan B. Greer (@Ryan_B_Greer )
- Combatting Authoritarianism: The Skills and Infrastructure Needed to Organize Across Difference
by Maria J. Stephan (@MariaJStephan) and Julia Roig (@jroig_horizons)
- More Federal Coordination Needed to Tackle U.S. Domestic Extremism
by Rachel Kleinfeld (@RachelKleinfeld)
- Congress Can and Should Address the Threat from Unauthorized Paramilitary Activity
by Mary B. McCord
Disinformation
- The Role for DHS in Countering the Disinformation Threat
by Francis Taylor and Gregory Michaelidis (@gregmichaelidis)
Good Governance Papers
- 2022 Update: Good Governance Paper No. 2: The Congressional Subpoena Power
by Emily Berman
- 2022 Update: Good Governance Paper No. 5: Prepublication Review – How to Fix a Broken System
by Oona Hathaway (@oonahathaway) and Jack Goldsmith (@jacklgoldsmith)
- 2022 Update: Good Governance Paper No. 6: Domestic Military Operations
by Mark Nevitt (@MarkNevitt)
- 2022 Update: Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers
by Elizabeth Goitein (@LizaGoitein)
Counterterrorism: Watchlisting
- Looks Are Deceiving: The Rebranding and Perpetuation of Counterterrorism Watchlisting in Multilateral Spaces
by Fionnuala Ní Aoláin (@NiAolainF), Alyssa Yamamoto and Megan L. Manion (@megleighmanion)
U.S. Foreign Policy
- To Make Sanctions Policy More Humane, Limit Food and Medicine Inflation
by Esfandyar Batmanghelidj (@yarbatman)
- Biden’s Initiative for Democratic Renewal: How to Account for Conflict and Fragility
by Lauren Mooney