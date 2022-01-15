by

January 15, 2022

January 6 

Guantanamo

War Crimes Trials/Human Rights Litigation

Regulating Big Tech

Prohibition on Use of Force

Space Law

Department of Justice: Paul Manafort

Images [from left to right]: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty; Anna Moneymaker/Getty; KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty;
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty; Thomas Frey/POOL/AFP via Getty; Axel Heimken/AFP via Getty