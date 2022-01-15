January 6
- TheDonald.win and President Trump’s Foreknowledge of the Attack on the Capitol
by Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix)
- With Subpoena to a Photojournalist, Jan. 6 Committee Runs Needless Risks to Press Freedom
by Grayson Clary (@GraysonClary) and Gabe Rottman (@gabe_rottman)
- January 6 Clearinghouse [Update]
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix)
Guantanamo
- Cutting Edge Issues in Year 20 of the Guantánamo Habeas Litigation
by Shayana Kadidal (@ShayanaKadidal)
- There Is a Way to Close Guantanamo
by Ian Moss
- Defending the Rule of Law Requires Ending Guantanamo Detention
by Daphne Eviatar (@deviatar)
War Crimes Trials/Human Rights Litigation
- A German Sentence of Life Imprisonment for Crimes Against Humanity – A Small Measure of Justice for Syria
by Claus Kress
- From Syria Torture Trial to Liberian Massacre Case – A Plea for Bolstering Witness Protections in Human Rights Litigation
by Alyssa Yamamoto
Regulating Big Tech
- Big Tech Is Not Big Tobacco
by Joseph Krakoff (@JosephKrakoff)
Prohibition on Use of Force
Space Law
Department of Justice: Paul Manafort
- Paul Manafort’s Book Deal May Breach His Plea Agreement
by Andrew Weissmann (@AWeissmann_)