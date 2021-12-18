January 6
- Expert Explainer: On Verizon’s Deadline for Turning Over Meadows’ Records to Congress
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Randal S. Milch
- January 6 Clearinghouse (updated)
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix)
Whistleblowing
- SSCI Could Shake Up the Intelligence Community’s Whistleblowing System
by Irvin McCullough (@mcculloughirvin) and Kel McClanahan (@NatlSecCnslrs)
Freedom of the Press
- Exiled Journalists Need Support, Not Autocrat-Fueled Skepticism
by Alexander Cooley (@CooleyOnEurasia) and Tatyana Margolin (@TaMa_Le)
Gun Violence and Trade
- Mexico v. Smith & Wesson: U.S. Court Duel Over Extraterritorial Legal Issues Looms with Motion to Dismiss
by León Castellanos-Jankiewicz (@leoncastjan)
Surveillance and Law Enforcement
- We Now Know What Information the FBI Can Obtain from Encrypted Messaging Apps
by Riana Pfefferkorn (@riana_crypto)
South Sudan
- In South Sudan, Keep UN Peacekeepers Focused on Evolving Risks for Civilians
by Lauren Spink (@lspink01)
Congress (and immigration reform)
- Don’t Fire the (Senate) Umpire
by Ronald Weich (@UBaltLawDean)
Sanctions
- Sanctions and Corruption: Assessing Risk to Improve Design
by Jill Jermano