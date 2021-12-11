by

December 11, 2021

Democracy Summit

Ukraine

January 6

Military Justice

Climate Change + Counterterrorism

Civilian Casualties

National/State Guards

Crimes Against Humanity

Transitional Justice – Mexico

Images [from left to right]: Brendan Hoffman/Getty; Mikhail Svetlov/Getty; THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty;
Joe Raedle/Getty; Giles Clarke/Getty; MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty