Democracy Summit
- Biden’s `Initiative for Democratic Renewal’ — Analysis from Diplomats, Top Experts
by Viola Gienger (@ViolaGienger)
- Biden’s Exclusion of Erdoğan from the Democracy Summit May Be a Blessing in Disguise for Turkey
by Kemal Kirişci (@kemalkirisci)
Ukraine
- Putin’s Gamble on Ukraine
by Ambassador Thomas Graham Jr. (@tgrahamjr)
January 6
- The Absence of “The Donald”
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix)
Military Justice
- FY22 NDAA: A Missed Opportunity to Improve Military Justice
by Rachel VanLandingham, Lt Col, USAF (Ret.) (@rachelv12)
Climate Change + Counterterrorism
- Bringing Climate and Terrorism Together at the UN Security Council – Proceed with Caution
by Jordan Street (@jordan_street07)
Civilian Casualties
- America Needs a War on Terror Transparency Act
by Steven Katz (@steveLkatz)
National/State Guards
- Reestablishing Florida’s State Guard Won’t Give DeSantis a Private Army Free of Federal Control
by Joseph Nunn (@josephanunn)
Crimes Against Humanity
- France Is Not a Safe Haven for Human Rights Abusers – Despite High Court Opinion
by Roger Lu Phillips (@RogerLuPhillips) and Aweiss Al Dobouch (@aldobouch)
- Crimes Against Humanity: Little Progress on Treaty as UN Legal Committee Concludes its Work
by Leila Sadat (@leilasadat1) and Akila Radhakrishnan (@akilaGJC)
Transitional Justice – Mexico
- Neither Truth Nor Reconciliation: Mexico’s President Betrays Commitment to Transitional Justice
by Camilo Pérez-Bustillo (@cperezbustillo)