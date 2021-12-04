Coronavirus
- Omicron: The Variant that Vaccine Apartheid Built
by Matiangai Sirleaf (@matiangai)
Democracy Summit
- As It Convenes a Global Democracy Summit, the United States Must Commit To Defending Democracy at Home
by Daniel Weiner (@DanWeiner329) and Lawrence Norden (@larrynorden)
Artificial Intelligence – Intelligence Community
- Artificial Intelligence in the Intelligence Community: Oversight Must Not Be an Oversight
by Corin R. Stone (@CorinStone)
Ransomware
- On Ransomware, Cyber Command Should Take a Backseat
by Gavin Wilde (@gavinbwilde)
Guantanamo/Torture
- The Biden Administration’s Moment of Truth on Torture Evidence
by David Luban (@DavidLuban), Scott Roehm (@ssroehm), Claire O. Finkelstein (@COFinkelstein), Karen J. Greenberg (@KarenGreenberg3), Lisa Hajjar (@LisaHajjar), Jonathan Hafetz (@JonathanHafetz) , Elisa Massimino (@ecmassimino) and Gabor Rona (@GaborRona1)
Nuclear Nonproliferation
- Getting China to Yes on More Iran Sanctions
by Ambassador Robert Ford (@fordrs58) and Milan Vivanco (@MilanVivanco)
- How International Law Could Help Preserve Nonproliferation in East Asia
by Lauren Sukin (@Lauren_Sukin)
Israel and Palestine
- The Impact on Israel’s National Security of Reopening – or Not – of a US Consulate for Palestinians in Jerusalem
by Matan Vilnai and Nimrod Novik (@NimrodNovik)
- Preliminary but Necessary: The Question of the Applicability of the Notion of Apartheid to Occupied Territory
by Marco Longobardo (@MarcoLongobardo)
Attack on the U.S. Capitol – Clearinghouse Update
- January 6 Clearinghouse
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix)
Just Security Announcements
- The 2021 Just Security Holiday Reading List
by Just Security
