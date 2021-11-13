Civilian Casualties
- Reexamining the Fundamentals of the Drone Program After the Kabul Strike
by Luke Hartig (@LukeHartig)
- Hidden Negligence: Aug. 29 Drone Strike is Just the Tip of the Iceberg
by Larry Lewis (@LarryLewis_)
January 6 Attack
- Timeline: Rep. Mo Brooks, January 6, and the Effort to Overturn an Election
by Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix), Justin Cole (@justin_cole005), Margaret Shields (@Maggie_Shields1) and Nicholas Tonckens (@nicktonckens)
- January 6 Clearinghouse
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix)
Torture
- Uncertain Future for the ICC’s Investigation into the CIA Torture Program
by Julian Elderfield (@JElderfield)
- Military Officers’ Handwritten Clemency Letter at Guantanamo – What It Says About Who We Are
by Joseph Margulies
Afghanistan
- American Society Will Not Abandon Our Afghan Allies
by Michael Breen (@M_Breen)
- For Veterans Day, We Can Honor Veterans by Helping Them Keep Their Promise
by Chris Purdy (@itsapurdy)
- Living in Limbo: The Impact of Greece’s Safe Third Country Policy on Afghan Asylum Seekers
by Kristie Bluett
- Afghanistan: A Way Forward for Women and Girls
by Stephenie Foster (@stepheniefoster) and Susan Markham (@msmarkham)
Taiwan
- Unilateral Use of Force in the “National Interest”: Taiwan Doesn’t Meet the Test
by Katherine Yon Ebright (@EbrightYon)
Interpol
- Abuse of Interpol for Transnational Repression: Assessing the FY22 NDAA’s Provisions for Prevention
by Ted R. Bromund (@Bromund) and Jonathan Reich
FSIA
- NSO Group Loses Immunity Claim at the Ninth Circuit
by William S. Dodge (@ProfBillDodge)
Balkans
- US Focus on `Open Balkan’ Economic Project Risks Open Season Instead
by Kurt Bassuener (@KurtBassuener)
Litigation Tracker Update
- Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump
by Karl Mihm, Jacob Apkon (@japkon) and Sruthi Venkatachalam