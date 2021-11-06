Climate Change
- Getting Climate Intelligence Right
by Rod Schoonover (@RodSchoonover) and Erin Sikorsky (@ErinSikorsky)
Civilian Casualties
- The Missing Kabul Drone Strike Report
by Eugene R. Fidell (@globalmjreform)
Counterterrorism
- The Longest War is Over the Horizon
by Brianna Rosen (@rosen_br)
- An Undefined Defining Moment: Marking 20 Years of Counterterrorism Without Ever Agreeing What Terrorism Is
by Eric Rosand (@RosandEric)
Sanctions
- Sanctions Review Fails to Review Sanctions: Congress Should Step In
by Megan Corrado (@MeganECorrado) and Paul Carroll (@PaulicyCarroll)
January 6 Attack
- No, Former Presidents Cannot Assert Executive Privilege. At Least Not Meaningfully.
by Kel McClanahan (@NatlSecCnslrs) and Mark J. Rozell (@MarkJRozellGMU)
Social Media Platforms
- So, What Does Facebook Take Down? The Secret List of ‘Dangerous’ Individuals and Organizations
by Faiza Patel (@FaizaPatelBCJ) and Mary Pat Dwyer (@marypatdwyer)
Guantanamo
Sudan
- Sudan’s Constitutional Crisis: Dissecting the Coup Declaration
by Sami Abdelhalim Saeed (@SamiSaeed121)
- Sudanese Send Clear `No’ to Military Coup. What Will Security Forces Do Next?
by Rebecca Hamilton (@bechamilton)
Ethiopia
- The Tigray Conflict at One Year: Ethiopia’s Descent into Famine and Civil War
by Hardin Lang (@HardinLang1) and David Del Conte
Afghanistan
- What the Afghanistan Withdrawal Teaches Us About Safeguarding Human Rights Evidence
by Mackenzie Austin
Balkans
- US Leadership Matters to Avoid New Violence in the Balkans
by Ismael Ćidić (@IsmailCidic), Ambassador Vesko Garčević (@VeskoGarcevic) and Drilon S. Gashi (@dsgashi31)
Israel
- The Downstream Effects of Israel’s “Terrorist” Designation on Human Rights Defenders in the US
by Diala Shamas (@dialash)
International Court of Justice
- Gendering the International Court of Justice
by Fionnuala Ní Aoláin (@NiAolainF)
Colin Powell
- A Soldier and His Establishment: In the Life of Colin Powell, Who Failed Whom?
by Heather Hurlburt (@natsecHeather)
Just Security Announcements
- Brianna Rosen Joins Just Security as Senior Fellow
by Tess Bridgeman (@bridgewriter) and Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)