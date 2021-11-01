We are thrilled to announce that Brianna Rosen is joining Just Security as a Senior Fellow.

Among many superb candidates, Rosen emerged as a perfect match for our organization and mission. Rosen most recently served as the Policy Engagement Manager at the Institute for Ethics, Law and Armed Conflict at the University of Oxford. Rosen was previously a career civil servant with a decade of experience working on U.S. national security and Middle East policy issues. During the Obama administration, she was assigned to the White House National Security Council and Office of the Vice President. Prior to government service, Rosen worked at several leading research institutes, including the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars and the Middle East Institute, in Washington, DC.

Rosen is a DPhil (PhD) candidate in Public Policy at the University of Oxford, where she is a Clarendon Scholar. She received a Master of Public Policy with Distinction from Oxford, where she studied as a Public Service Scholar. She holds an MA in Political Science and Mathematics, summa cum laude, as well as a BA, from the University of Connecticut.

Rosen joins our other terrific Senior Fellow Andy Wright and Washington Fellow Christine Berger.

You can follow Rosen on Twitter @rosen_br. And be sure to read her most recent Just Security article — The Longest War is Over the Horizon — published on Monday.

Stay tuned for our coming announcement of Just Security’s new Managing Editor.