20 Years After the Patriot Act, America Must End Secret Law

By Senator Ron Wyden

Rethinking Surveillance on the 20th Anniversary of the Patriot Act

By Sharon Bradford Franklin

Client-Side Scanning: A New Front in the War on User Control of Technology

By Jeffrey Vagle

Congress Debates Cyber Incident Reporting Deadlines in the NDAA

By Michael Kans

Artificial Intelligence

Changing the Story: Artificial Intelligence and Patent Eligibility

By Kristen Osenga

Symposium Recap: Security, Privacy and Innovation – Reshaping Law for the AI Era

By Laura Brawley, Antara Joardar, Madhu Narasimhan

Sanctions

The Biden Administration’s Disappointing Sanctions Report: What Should Come Next

By Elizabeth Goitein

Defense Budget

The Ballooning Biden Defense Budget

By Lawrence Korb, Kaveh Toofan

Watchlists Policy

Watchlisting the World: Digital Security Infrastructures, Informal Law, and the “Global War on Terror”

By Ramzi Kassem, Rebecca Mignot-Mahdavi, Gavin Sullivan

Attack on U.S. Capitol

The Easiest Case for the Prosecution: Trump’s Aiding and Abetting Unlawful Occupation of the Capitol

By Albert W. Alschuler

Israel

Counterterrorism Off the Rails: Israel’s Declaration of Palestinian Human Rights Groups as “Terrorist” Organizations

By Eliav Lieblich, Adam Shinar

Sudan

How Many (More) Sudanese Have to Die for Democracy?

By Maha Osman Tambal, Rebecca Hamilton

After the Coup in Sudan: Key (Short-Term) Indicators for Democratic Survival

By Rebecca Hamilton

Yemen

Failure to Renew Yemen Investigative Mechanism Shows Costs of US Absence from Human Rights Council

By David M. Crane

Myanmar

ASEAN Has Failed on Myanmar. What’s Next?

By Daniel Sullivan