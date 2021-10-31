Secret Law, Surveillance, Privacy, Digital Security
20 Years After the Patriot Act, America Must End Secret Law
By Senator Ron Wyden
Rethinking Surveillance on the 20th Anniversary of the Patriot Act
By Sharon Bradford Franklin
Client-Side Scanning: A New Front in the War on User Control of Technology
By Jeffrey Vagle
Congress Debates Cyber Incident Reporting Deadlines in the NDAA
By Michael Kans
Artificial Intelligence
Changing the Story: Artificial Intelligence and Patent Eligibility
By Kristen Osenga
Symposium Recap: Security, Privacy and Innovation – Reshaping Law for the AI Era
By Laura Brawley, Antara Joardar, Madhu Narasimhan
Sanctions
The Biden Administration’s Disappointing Sanctions Report: What Should Come Next
By Elizabeth Goitein
Defense Budget
The Ballooning Biden Defense Budget
By Lawrence Korb, Kaveh Toofan
Watchlists Policy
Watchlisting the World: Digital Security Infrastructures, Informal Law, and the “Global War on Terror”
By Ramzi Kassem, Rebecca Mignot-Mahdavi, Gavin Sullivan
Attack on U.S. Capitol
The Easiest Case for the Prosecution: Trump’s Aiding and Abetting Unlawful Occupation of the Capitol
By Albert W. Alschuler
Israel
Counterterrorism Off the Rails: Israel’s Declaration of Palestinian Human Rights Groups as “Terrorist” Organizations
By Eliav Lieblich, Adam Shinar
Sudan
How Many (More) Sudanese Have to Die for Democracy?
By Maha Osman Tambal, Rebecca Hamilton
After the Coup in Sudan: Key (Short-Term) Indicators for Democratic Survival
By Rebecca Hamilton
Yemen
Failure to Renew Yemen Investigative Mechanism Shows Costs of US Absence from Human Rights Council
By David M. Crane
Myanmar
ASEAN Has Failed on Myanmar. What’s Next?
By Daniel Sullivan