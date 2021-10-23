Kleptocracy/Democratic Backsliding
- How American Kleptocracy Works
by Anders Åslund (@Anders_Aslund)
Guantanamo
- What Comes Next After a Guantanamo Detainee’s Habeas Win
by Tess Bridgeman (@bridgewriter)
- Ruminations on the Abu Zubaydah Supreme Court Oral Argument: Three Surprising Turns
by Joseph Margulies
Artificial Intelligence
- Artificial Intelligence in the Intelligence Community: Know Risk, Know Reward
by Corin R. Stone (@CorinStone)
Cybersecurity
- US Cybersecurity Has a Metrics Problem. Here’s How to Fix It.
by Natalie Thompson (@natalierthom) and Tasha Jhangiani (@tasha_jhangiani)
Judiciary Transparency
- Judicial Secrecy: How To Fix the Over-sealing of Federal Court Records
by Heather Abraham (@heather_sol_a), Jonathan Manes (@jmmanes) and Alex Abdo (@AlexanderAbdo)
Counterterrorism
- Insight Into Biden’s Counterterrorism Thinking Suggests More of the Same
by Annie Shiel (@annieshiel), Jordan Street (@jordan_street07) and Abigail Watson (@Abigail_Watson7)
Children in Conflict
- It’s Time To Revisit the United States’ Evolving Posture Toward the Use of Child Soldiers
by Chris Moxley
Bosnia-Herzegovina
- Peace Is Threatened Again in Bosnia, A Quarter Century after Dayton
by Kurt Bassuener (@KurtBassuener) and Senada Šelo Šabić (@SeloSabic)
India – Refugee Law
- Afghan Refugees in India Highlight the Need for Indian Domestic Refugee Law
by Arunav Kaul (@arunavkaul)
Central African Republic
- How the UN Can Strengthen its Peacekeeping Mission in the Central African Republic Amid a Changed Conflict
by Viola Giuliano and Josh Jorgensen (@Josh__Jorgensen)
Seychelles
- Amnesty & Accountability in Seychelles
by Justin Loveland (@justinmloveland)