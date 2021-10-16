Authoritarianism/Democratic Backsliding
- New Data Highlight Growing Worldwide Rule of Law Crisis
by Elizabeth Andersen (@AndersenBetsy) and Alicia Evangelides
- Appetite for Obstruction: How Autocrats Subvert Democracy’s Infrastructure
by Christopher Walker (@Walker_CT)
Surveillance & Privacy
Haiti
Afghanistan
- Afghanistan: The Difficult Chapter Ahead
by Ambassador Cameron Munter (ret.) (@MunterCameron)
- The Overhyping of Over the Horizon
by Douglas London (@douglaslondon5)
- Taliban Governance of NGOs – What to Expect and How to Respond
by David Moore
Social Media
- SEC Complaints: Fallout from the Facebook Files – Part 3
by April Falcon Doss (@AprilFDoss)
Trump Litigation and Investigations
- Reopen the Obstruction of Justice Case Against Trump
by Mark Medish and Jonathan M. Winer (@JonathanMaWiner)
U.S. Human Rights Litigation: Colombia
- New Ruling Sheds Light on State-Paramilitary Cooperation in Colombia – and on the TVPA
by Daniel McLaughlin (@DMcLaughlinSF)
U.S. Human Rights Litigation: Liberia
- Historic Judgment in Liberian Massacre Case Advances US Law
by Elise Baker (@elise__baker), Ela Matthews (@elamatthews01) and Nushin Sarkarati (@NushinSarkarati)
International Criminal Law: Democratic Republic of Congo
- Incorporating Digital Technology in the Investigation of International Crimes: Lessons from the Democratic Republic of Congo
by Chiara Gabriele (@Chiara_Gab), Kelly Matheson (@Kelly_Matheson) and Raquel Vázquez Llorente (@vazquezllorente)