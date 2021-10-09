War Powers
- Failure to Warn: War Powers Reporting and the “War on Terror” in Africa
by Brian Finucane (@BCFinucane)
Attack on the U.S. Capitol
- How Facebook is Misleading the Public About Its Role in January 6
by Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix)
Social Media
- A Whistleblower’s Testimony – Fallout from the Facebook Files, Part 2
by April Falcon Doss (@AprilFDoss)
- The Fallout from the Facebook Files – Part 1
by April Falcon Doss (@AprilFDoss)
Surveillance
Cybersecurity
- The Huawei DPA: A Prologue to the Global Arrest Game?
by Steven Arrigg Koh
- Oxford Statement on International Law Protections in Cyberspace: The Regulation of Ransomware Operations
by Dapo Akande, Antonio Coco (@ACoco_IntLaw), Talita de Souza Dias (@tdesouzadias), Duncan B. Hollis (@DuncanHollis), James C. O’Brien and Tsvetelina van Benthem
Corruption
- Closing Pandora’s Box
by Joshua Rudolph (@JoshRudes)
Refugees
- How an Internal State Department Memo Exposes “Title 42” Expulsions of Refugees as Violations of Law
by Jaya Ramji-Nogales
- US Brutality Against Haitian Migrants Highlights US-Mexico Collusion and Repositioning In Latin America
by Camilo Pérez-Bustillo (@cperezbustillo)
Draft Treaty on Crimes Against Humanity
- Towards a Treaty on Crimes Against Humanity: A View from the Philippines and a Region of `Non-Interference’
by Jenny Domino (@jenny_domino)
- Why Religious Persecution Justifies U.S. Legislation on Crimes Against Humanity
by Ambassador David Scheffer
- The Draft Convention on Crimes Against Humanity Should Enshrine the Highest Standards of International Law
by Hugo Relva