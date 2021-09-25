Counterterrorism
- In the Wake of the January 6 Attacks, Will Congress and the Administration Heed the Lessons of 9/11?
by Russ Feingold (@russfeingold)
- The Last Days in Afghanistan Should Not Deter Biden from Looking Beyond the 9/11 Paradigm
by Jason S. Calder
Attack on the U.S. Capitol
- Congress’ Access to Individuals’ Private Communications: The Jan. 6 Committee’s Troubling Precedent
by Elizabeth Goitein (@LizaGoitein)
Social Media Platforms and Technology
- Q&A on Court Ordering Facebook to Disclose Content on Myanmar Genocide
with Alexa Koenig (@KAlexaKoenig)
- Revenge of the State: Freedom House Finds Tech Increasingly Serves Authoritarian Ends
by Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix)
Draft Treaty on Crimes Against Humanity
- Impact-Based Jurisdiction and Crimes Against Humanity Statutes Are Needed for Effective Accountability
by Ambassador Stephen J. Rapp
- Crimes of Omission: Why a UN Treaty on Genocide but Not on Crimes Against Humanity?
by Payam Akhavan
International Criminal Court – Philippines
United Nations – “Agenda for Protection”
- Why the UN Needs a Comprehensive “Agenda for Protection”
by Damian Lilly (@damian_lilly)
Climate Change
- China, Climate Change, Credibility: Why It’s (Finally) Time for the US to Join the Law of the Sea Convention
by Mark Nevitt (@MarkNevitt)
Iraq – elections
- Iraqi Elections, Coming Again Soon, Still Don’t Deliver Democracy
by Renad Mansour (@renadmansour)
Just Security Announcements
- Announcing a Partnership With Oxford University Press
by Tess Bridgeman (@bridgewriter) and Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)