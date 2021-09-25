by

September 25, 2021

Counterterrorism

Attack on the U.S. Capitol

Social Media Platforms and Technology

Draft Treaty on Crimes Against Humanity

International Criminal Court – Philippines

United Nations – “Agenda for Protection”

Climate Change

Iraq – elections

Just Security Announcements

Images [from left to right]: OLIVIER DOULIERY/POOL/AFP via Getty; Ezra Acayan/Getty; TANG CHHIN SOTHY/AFP via Getty;
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty; BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty; MAHMOUD ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty 