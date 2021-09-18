U.S. Foreign Policy
- Restraint and Values in American Strategy
by Ambassador Daniel Fried (@AmbDanFried)
Draft Treaty on Crimes Against Humanity
- Striking the Right Balance for a Draft Convention on Crimes against Humanity
by Sean Murphy
- As the Draft Crimes Against Humanity Treaty Moves Forward, a View on How It Relates to the Rome Statute for the ICC
by Justice Richard Goldstone
- Towards a New Treaty on Crimes Against Humanity: Next Steps
by Leila Sadat (@leilasadat1)
United Nations – Atrocity Crimes
- How the UN General Assembly Can Respond to Atrocity Crimes at Its 76th Session
by Rebecca Barber (@becjbarber)
Afghanistan
- Reassessing Counter Terrorism Financing in a Taliban-Controlled Afghanistan
by Alex Zerden (@AlexZerden)
- Questions to Investigate U.S. Drone Strike in Kabul: An Alleged Killing of 10 Civilians
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw), Sarah Butterfield, Siven Watt (@SivenWatt) and Heather Zimmerman
- The Failure of Transitional Justice in Afghanistan: Impunity Turned Into Law
by Huma Saeed (@humasaeed78)
Intelligence Oversight (including Surveillance)
- The Executive Branch Needs Intelligence Oversight Reform
by Steven Katz (@steveLkatz)
Racial Justice
- With America Out of a Major Foreign War, Time to End One at Home
by Elliot Williams (@ElliotCWilliams)
Human Rights Advocacy
- Video: Roads Not Taken – Reflections on Post 9/11 Human Rights Advocacy
by Jameel Jaffer (@JameelJaffer) and Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
- The Humanity of Michael Ratner, The Fabrications of Samuel Moyn
by Joseph Margulies and Baher Azmy
- Activism and Consequences – A response to Margulies and Azmy
by Samuel Moyn