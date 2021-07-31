Attack on U.S. Capitol
- Unpacking the DOJ Letters: No “Executive Privilege” for Trump-Era Witnesses on 2020 Election Machinations
by Andy Wright (@AndyMcCanse)
- Where Was DOJ? Senior Army Officials Describe Costs in Absence of Lead Agency on Jan. 6
by Alison Strongwater
- Questions the January 6 Select Committee Should Ask Its Witnesses
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw), Barbara McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) and Joyce Vance (@JoyceWhiteVance)
Press Freedoms/Summit for Democracy
- Don’t Let the Autocrats Win – How Biden Can Use the Democracy Summit to Build Back Media Freedoms
by Amal Clooney
Racal Justice
- From Suppressing the Tulsa Race Massacre to Critical Race Theory: The Privilege and Costs of Whitewashing History
by Charles P. Henry
Counterterrorism
- What the Review of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy Tells Us About How Far We Have Come Since 9/11
by Eelco Kessels (@EelcoKessels) and Melissa Lefas
- Questioning the “Domestic” and “International” in Biden’s Counterterrorism Strategy
by Shirin Sinnar
Arms Control
- The Top US Diplomat on Arms Control Commits to `Values-Based Security Partnerships’ — Here’s How to Do That
by Lauren Woods Jul 30th, 2021 (@LDWoods3)
Tigray
- Famine in Tigray, Humanitarian Access, and the War Crime of Starvation
by Tom Dannenbaum (@tomdannenbaum)
Nigeria
- Living with Two Pandemics: COVID-19 Amid Insecurity in Nigeria
by Ndubisi Anyanwu and Mayesha Alam
Genocide
- Deceptive Report Escalates Srebrenica Genocide Denial Campaign
by Menachem Z. Rosensaft
U.S.-Iran
- Congress, Stop Trying to Sabotage Diplomacy with Iran
by Louie Reckford (@lou_reckford)
Litigation Tracker (Updates on Swalwell v. Trump, Brooks, Guiliani)
- Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump
by Karl Mihm, Jacob Apkon (@japkon) and Sruthi Venkatachalam