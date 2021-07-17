Afghanistan Withdrawal
- Education Is a Permanent Commitment
by Ian Bickford
- With No Choice but to Continue, Women’s Entrepreneurship Presses Ahead in Afghanistan
by Manizha Wafeq (@WWafeq)
Cyber and Technology
- Encryption Originalism
by Julian Sanchez (@normative)
- The UN Cyber Groups, GGE and OEWG – A Consensus is Optimal, But Time is of the Essence
by Maj. Gen. (ret.) Dan Efrony
- Three International Law Rules for Responding Effectively to Hostile Cyber Operations
by Michael Schmitt (@Schmitt_ILaw)
Pandemics
- New Legislation Needed to Prepare for the Next Pandemic
by Representative Eric Swalwell
Intelligence Community
Department of Justice
- Restoring Justice to DOJ
by Kristy Parker (@KPNatsFan) and Rachel Homer
- Long-Withheld Office of Legal Counsel Records Reveal Agency’s Postwar Influence
by Xiangnong (George) Wang
Counterterrorism
- Extraterritorial Counterterrorism: Policymaking v. Law
by Laura Dickinson
U.S.-China
- Feminist Foreign Policy: One Path Forward in U.S.-China Relations
by Stephenie Foster (@stepheniefoster), Susan Markham (@msmarkham) and Rachel MacKnight (@RAMacKnight)
Global Health and U.S. Policy
- For Health Security and Equity, Time to End the Global Gag Rule Once and For All
by Roopa Dhatt (@RoopaDhatt), Cassandra Varanka and Lanice C. Williams (@LaniceChaynea)
Antipersonnel Mines
- Undermining Norms? How the Antipersonnel Mine Ban Has Endured in US Policy
by Naomi Egel (@NaomiEgel) and Adam Bower
Guantanamo
- What the US Government Brief Should Have Said in Al-Hela: On Guantanamo and Due Process
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
Mexico
- Mexico’s Invisible Human Rights Crisis Intensifies
by Camilo Pérez-Bustillo (@cperezbustillo)
Myanmar
Mali
- Protecting Civilians in Mali – More UN Peacekeepers Is Only Part of the Solution
by Seán Smith (@SeDanSmith)
Colombia
- OAS Panel Catalogues Colombia’s Rights Abuses, as President Duque Doubles Down
by Camilo Pérez-Bustillo (@cperezbustillo)