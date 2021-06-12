Attack on U.S. Capitol
- What Should Happen With the January 6th Investigation Now? Experts Weigh In.
by Alison Strongwater
- Senate Report on January 6 Points to Need to Investigate Role of Social Media in Insurrection
by Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix)
Gender and Counterterrorism
- Gendering the Boy Child in the Context of Counterterrorism: The Situation of Boys in Northeast Syria
by Fionnuala Ní Aoláin (@NiAolainF)
Facebook Oversight Board (and Human Rights)
- For Facebook’s Sake: Getting Conversant with Human Rights
by Deborah Pearlstein (@DebPearlstein)
Cyber
- The Sixth United Nations GGE and International Law in Cyberspace
by Michael Schmitt (@Schmitt_ILaw)
Civilian Casualties in U.S. Wars
- A Legacy of Unrecognized Harm: DoD’s 2020 Civilian Casualties Report
by Annie Shiel (@annieshiel) and Chris Woods (@chrisjwoods)
Torture and Interrogation
- The Méndez Principles: The Need to Update the Army Field Manual on Interrogation for the 21st Century
by Susan Brandon and Mark Fallon (@glynco)
- The Méndez Principles: Emergence and Global Expansion of Non-Coercive Interviewing
by Ray Bull, Asbjørn Rachlew (@asbjornrachlew) and Mary Schollum
Michael Flynn
- What To Do About Lt. General (retired) Flynn: Military Justice and Civil-Military Relations Considerations
by Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman (@YVindman) and Lt. Col. Daniel Maurer (@dan_maurer)
- Getting Real About General Flynn
by Eugene R. Fidell (@globalmjreform)
Myanmar
- Beyond the Coup in Myanmar: The Views of Rohingya Refugees in Bangladesh
by Jessica Olney (@jessica_olney_1) and Shabbir Ahmad (@technicalshabb3)
Coronavirus and U.S. Diplomacy
- Countering Vaccine Diplomacy with US Health Leadership
by Shannon Kellman
Freedom of the Press: Global
- In Belarus, Who’s the Terrorist? Another Step in the Crackdown on Journalists
by Anne Charbord (@ACharbord) and Jeanne Sulzer (@jeannesulzer)