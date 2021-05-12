Early Edition: May 12, 2021

A curated guide to major national security news and developments over the past 24 hours.

by

May 12, 2021

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

A curated guide to major national security news and developments over the past 24 hours. Here’s today’s news.

ISRAEL-PALESTINE        

Clashes between Israel and Palestine escalate as Palestinian militants in Gaza fire rockets into Israel cities and Israel ramps up airstrikes in Gaza, with at least 43 people killed in the coastal enclave. Reuters reporting.

Israeli Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, a military spokesperson, has said that two infantry brigades have been sent to the area, indicating preparations for a possible ground invasion, reports AP.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday warned that Gaza militants will “pay a heavy price” for the attacks against Israel. Reuters reporting.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniya makes clear that the group is “ready” if Israel ups its attacks on the Gaza Strip: “If they (Israel) want to escalate, the resistance is ready; and if they want to stop, the resistance is ready,” Haniya said in a televised address late Tuesday. Al Jazeera reporting.

The U.S. is delaying efforts by the U.N. Security Council to issue a public statement on the escalating violence because it could be counterproductive to behind-the-scenes efforts to end the clashes, according to diplomats and a source with knowledge of the U.S. strategy. “Speaking on condition of anonymity, the source said Washington is ‘actively engaged in diplomacy behind the scenes with all parties to achieve a ceasefire’ and was concerned that a council statement might be counterproductive at the moment … The Security Council is instead going to meet privately on Wednesday to discuss the latest violence, diplomats said,” Reuters reporting.

The White House yesterday condemned rocket attacks against Israel, stressing that “de-escalation” is the “primary focus.” “The president’s support for Israel’s security, for its legitimate right to defend itself and its people, is fundamental and will never waiver. We condemn ongoing rocket attacks by Hamas and other terrorist groups, including against Jerusalem. We also stand against extremism that has inflicted violence on both communities,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki. Morgan Chalfant reports for The Hill.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken yesterday spoke with his Israeli counterpart, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi,  the State Department said in a readout of the call, where he reportedly “expressed his concerns regarding rocket attacks on Israel and his condolences for the lives lost as a result.” “The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed the violence in Jerusalem, in particular on the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount and in Sheikh Jarrah. The Secretary reiterated his call on all parties to deescalate tensions and bring a halt to the violence, which has claimed the lives of Israeli and Palestinian civilians, including children. The Secretary emphasized the need for Israelis and Palestinians to be able to live in safety and security, as well as enjoy equal measures of freedom, security, prosperity, and democracy,” the readout continued. National security adviser Jake Sullivan also spoke with his Israeli counterpart, Meir Ben-Shabbat. Tal Axelrod reports for The Hill.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas received a letter from President Biden as part of an “ongoing outreach with the Palestinian leadership on a range of issues of mutual interest, including ongoing efforts to de-escalate violence and restore calm,” a National Security Council spokesperson confirmed to The Hill yesterday. The letter was a response to Abbas’s earlier correspondence congratulating Biden on his win. Laura Kelly reports for The Hill.

The International Criminal Court (ICC)’s chief prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, is concerned over the clashes: “I note with great concern the escalation of violence in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, as well as in and around Gaza, and the possible commission of crimes under the Rome Statute,” Bensouda wrote on Twitter, adding, “My Office will continue to monitor developments on the ground and will factor any matter that falls within its jurisdiction.” Reuters reporting.

Israel and Hamas clashes are “escalating towards an all-out war,” warns the U.N. Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process. Mehul Srivastava reports for the Financial Times.

What the clashes mean for the Biden administration is explored in an interview with Ilan Goldenberg, a former senior State Department official during the Obama administration, who took part in negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians led by then-Secretary of State John Kerry. Dan Ephron reports for Foreign Policy.

AFGHANISTAN

The U.S. military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan is between 6 and 12 percent complete, although specific numbers remain a secret in an effort to protect troops from possible Taliban attacks, said Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby. “[U.S. Central Command] has expressed a concern about the release of personnel figures specifically given that we have to assume, and we are still assuming, that this drawdown could be opposed by the Taliban,” Kirby told reporters. Ellen Mitchell reports for The Hill.

British soldiers were twice as likely to be killed in Afghanistan than were their U.S. allies, reveals the Costs of War project at Brown University. The report focused on 2001 to 2017 and “looks at fatalities as a percentage of national troops levels at peak deployment in Afghanistan. The US losses were 2.3% of its vast military presence. The UK lost 455 lives, which was 4.7% of its peak deployment level, while the 158 Canadians killed represented 5.4% of their total,” reports Julian Borger for the Guardian.

The Taliban appears unwilling to engage in peace talks in Doha, which are “nowhere near where we hoped,” said Alison Blake, U.K. ambassador to Afghanistan. “We are still committed to an international conference in Istanbul to inject momentum into the Doha process, and not replace it. But there as yet few signs that the Taliban are transforming in a political partner that we hoped would be capable of engaging in a political process in good faith,” Blake said, adding, “the Taliban have, as yet, given us a few headlines saying ‘of course girls can be educated’ but they have not begun to sit down with the Afghans to explain what that looks like.” Patrick Wintour reports for the Guardian.

U.S. RELATIONS

U.S. Navy SEALS and the Army’s Green Berets are conducting military exercises with their NATO allies across five European countries amid Russian escalation in the region. Exercises are being conducted in Romania and Macedonia and involve 600 NATO and non-NATO force. Alex Marquardt reports for CNN.

The Defense Department will remove Xiaomi Corp. from a blacklist that prohibits U.S. investment in the Chinese tech giant after the company filed a lawsuit in January against the department’s decision, resulting in a temporary halt to the ban by a federal court. “In a one-page filing in Washington, D.C., federal court Tuesday, lawyers for both sides said removing Xiaomi from the U.S. blacklist was appropriate following the company’s court victory in March, thereby avoiding additional litigation over the matter,” reports Dan Strumpf for the Wall Street Journal.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken warns that’s Lebanon’s Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah poses a global “threat,” while the Treasury Department sanctions seven Lebanese nationals it accused of being connected to the group and its financial firm, Al-Qard al-Hassan. Reuters reporting.

DOMESTIC DEVELOPMENTS

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is creating a new domestic terrorism branch within its Office of Intelligence and Analysis, designed to “ensure DHS develops the expertise necessary toproduce the sound, timely intelligence needed tocombat threats posed by domestic terrorism and targeted violence,” the department said in a release. “DHS is also scrapping the Trump-era Office of Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention and replacing it with the Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships — something the department said will ‘ensure DHS develops the expertise necessary to produce the sound, timely intelligence needed to combat threats posed by domestic terrorism and targeted violence,’” reports Rebecca Beitsch for The Hill.

The House Judiciary Committee and the Biden administration have reached “an agreement in principle on an accommodation” to resolve a two-year-old battle over a subpoena for testimony from former White House counsel to President Trump, Don McGahn, lawyers said in a court filing yesterday. “No additional details were provided about the negotiated settlement … It was not known whether the agreement means McGahn will appear on Capitol Hill to answer lawmakers’ questions. McGahn’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment,” Annie Marimow reports for the Washington Post.

Hacking group Babuk have leaked internal police files from Washington, D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department, releasing officers’ psychological evaluations, credit history and Social Security numbers. The group “also threatened to reveal documents on criminal investigations, secret informants and gang members if the District does not pay it a ransom. It posted a password-protected file that it said contained such documents,” report Peter Hermann and Dalton Bennett for the Washington Post.

Immigration arrests and detentions at the U.S.-Mexico border rose slightly in April to 178,622, the highest one-month total in two decades, according to Customs and Border Protection data published yesterday, although there was a decline in the number of teens and children arriving at the border without parents. “April was the first month since President Biden took office that the total number of illegal border crossings did not register a major month-over-month increase, rising just 3 percent. CBP officials have projected higher numbers of teens and children as well as migrant families in the coming months, but both groups declined modestly in April, and the only demographic group arriving in greater numbers was single adult migrants, CBP data show,” reports Nick Miroff for the Washington Post.

Senate Intelligence Committee chair Mark Warner (D-VA) has joined a group of lawmakers calling on the Biden administration to review a Trump-era decision that moved U.S. Space Command headquarters from Colorado to Alabama, saying in a letter that the Trump administration “did not take into account how such a move may affect Intelligence Community dependencies and missions.” Ellen Mitchell reports for The Hill.

Prosecutors are seeking hate crime charges and the death penalty for the man accused of killing eight people, six of them women of Asian descent, in shootings at three Atlanta spas. Hannah Knowles and Haisten Willis reports for the Washington Post.

The Senate Rules Committee yesterday deadlocked over Democrats’ sweeping elections overhaul bill, the For the People Act, signaling a partisan showdown on the Senate floor in the coming months which could change the future of voting rights and campaign rules. The deadlock “does not prevent Democrats from moving forward with the 800-page legislation, known as the For the People Act … But the action confronted Democrats with a set of thorny questions about how to push forward on a bill that they view as a civil rights imperative with sweeping implications for democracy and their party. The bill as written faces near-impossible odds in the evenly divided Senate, where Republicans are expected to block it using a filibuster and at least one Democrat, Senator Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, remains opposed,” reports Nicholas Fandos for the New York Times.

Current and former military officers are speaking out about a letter published Monday by 124 retired generals and admirals that said President Biden stole the election. Bryan Bender reports for POLITICO.

Three Fort Campbell soldiers were arrested yesterday for allegedly purchasing and transporting around 100 firearms, including five that were linked to a mass shooting in Chicago, the Justice Department said. “Each of the three are facing charges of transferring a firearm to an out-of-state resident; making false statements during the purchase of a firearm; wire fraud; money laundering, and other crimes,” reports Jaclyn Diaz for NPR.

PIPELINE RANSOMWARE ATTACK 

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) are still waiting for Colonial Pipeline to share key data about the ransomware attack. “Right now, we are waiting for additional technical information on exactly what happened at Colonial so that we can use that information to … protect other potential victims down the road,” acting CISA Director Brandon Wales told the Senate Homeland Security Committee. Eric Geller reports for POLITICO.

Biden administration officials have privately voiced frustrations with Colonial Pipeline’s weak security and lack of preparation ahead of the cyberattack. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas also suggested at a White House briefing yesterday that the administration is examining Colonial Pipeline’s vulnerabilities. Zachary Cohen, Natasha Bertrand, Kevin Liptak and Geneva Sands report for CNN.

Senior cybersecurity officials testified before a key Senate committee yesterday on the attack. CNN reports on the key takeaways from the hearing and the ongoing fallout from the attack. Zachary Cohen and Geneva Sands report for CNN.

Panic following the Colonial Pipeline attack is driving gas shortages. Panicked motorists are lining up to fill their tanks and jerrycans in gas stations in the southeast, resulting in increasing gas shortages. “The overall anxiety over a shortage has also triggered slight price increases, even as gasoline costs were already beginning to climb,” Vanessa Romo reports for NPR.

JAN. 6 CAPITOL ATTACK

A deal is expected to be reached on the 9/11-style commission into the Capitol attack. The House Homeland Security Commission chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D), has been asked to negotiate directly with his counterpart Rep. John Katko (R), to find a way forward on the commission and the extent of the commission’s intended focus. Lauren Fox and Veronica Stracqualursi report for CNN.

Former acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller will testify today to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform that he was worried sending troops to the Capitol on Jan. 6 would have encouraged perceptions of a “military coup” under former President Trump. Miller is also expected to blame Trump for encouraging the violent mob, according to his written testimony. Luke Broadwater and Katie Benner report for the New York Times.

Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will testify today before the Senate Appropriations Committee on the administration’s efforts to address domestic terrorism as lawmakers scrutinize how law enforcement agencies acted in the leadup and aftermath of the Capitol riot. Harper Neidig and Rebecca Beitsch report for The Hill.

Two men charged of assaulting an officer in the Jan 6. attack will remain in jail pending trail. The two men are accused of engaging in a chemical-spray attack that contributed to the breach of the U.S. Capitol and the ruling highlights the continuing legal debate over detaining Capitol breach defendants. Spencer Hsu reports for the Washington Post.

GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS

Iran’s former hardline President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has registered to run again for the Islamic Republic’s presidency election in June. Reuters reporting.

Myanmar security forces have arrested 39 people. The individuals are suspected of being behind explosions and arson attacks in cities and towns across the country, and some are suspected of seeking military training with an ethnic minority rebel group. Reuters reporting.

Eritrean troops disguised as Ethiopian military are blocking critical aid in Tigray. CNN reports on the continued oppression and violence in the Tigray region of Ethiopia witnessed by a CNN team. The CNN team witnessed Eritrean soldiers, some disguising themselves in old Ethiopian military uniforms, both working with the Ethiopian government in the campaign against the Tigrayan people, and also fully in control and waging terror in the region. Nima Elbagir, Barbara Arvanitidis and Eliza Mackintosh report for CNN.

The U.K. will invest $31 million to assist vulnerable countries in Africa and the Indo-Pacific strengthen their cyber defenses “to prevent China, Russia and others from filling the multilateral vacuum.” Reuters reporting.

The U.K. dispatches an aircraft carrier to confront China. The HMS Queen Elizabeth has left on a seven-month deployment that will bring it to the Indo-Pacific where “the Royal Navy task force will participate in operations designed to ensure freedom of navigation and open seas.” Britain’s first sea lord, Admiral Tony Radkin, has said that the U.K. “see China as being a challenge and a competitor.” Michael Auslin, reporting for Foreign Policy, discusses whether this is the start of a more aggressive stance from the U.K. towards Beijing.

Global chief information security officers (CISOs) feel unprepared for an attack, says a report compiled by cybersecurity group Proofpoint. The report is based on a survey of 1,400 CISOs in 14 different countries, including the U.S., and highlights a difficult year for security professional struggling to cope during the Covid-19 pandemic. Maggie Miller reports for the Hill.

The Ukrainian authorities have put Viktor Medvedchuk, the Kremlin’s most prominent ally in Ukraine and the leader of Ukraine’s Opposition Platform – For Life political party, under formal suspicion for high treason. The move comes as part of a crackdown by the Ukrainian authorities on Medvedchuk’s circle which has fueled tensions between Kyiv and Moscow. Reuters reporting.

The U.N. Yemen mediator, Martin Griffiths, is expected to become the U.N.’s new aid chief. “Griffiths, will be the fifth consecutive British national to serve as U.N. undersecretary-general for the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs since 2007, one of five cabinet-level U.N. jobs that are traditionally held by nationals from the five permanent members of the Security Council,” Callum Lynch reports for Foreign Policy.

France is starting to confront its complex history in Algeria. The Economist reports on the ongoing “Memories and Truth” commission on France’s role in Algeria, that was launched earlier this year by President Emmanuel Macron.

Credible elections could help steer Iraq towards a “safe and prosperous future,” the head of the U.N. Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, has told the U.N. Security Council. The UNAMI chief “reiterated her call to uphold the integrity of the process, warning that ‘political pressure and interference, intimidation, and illicit financial flows’ would jeopardize their credibility.” She also highlighted the limited accountability for serious crimes and human rights violations; the curtailment of free expression in the Kurdistan region; the continued terrorism in Iraq; and the dismantling of camps for those internally displaced. UN News Centre reports.

CORONAVIRUS

The novel coronavirus has infected over 32.7 million and now killed over 582,800 people in the United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there have been over 159.70 million confirmed coronavirus cases and over 3.31 million deaths. Sergio Hernandez, Sean O’Key, Amanda Watts, Byron Manley and Henrik Pettersson report for CNN.

The Biden administration is expanding eligibility for pandemic relief aid to include undocumented and international students, reversing a Trump-era policy, which has become the subject of court battles in several states. “It shouldn’t matter if you are undocumented or a DACA recipient – every student struggling because of this pandemic deserves access to emergency aid that can make all the difference,” Sen. Patty Murray (D), who chairs the Senate’s Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said in a statement. Liz Stark and Katie Lobosco report for CNN.

Uber and Lyft will provide free rides to and from Covid-19 vaccine sites under a new partnership with the White House. The feature will launch in the next couple of weeks and will run until July 4. The move is part of the Biden administration’s effort to meet a target of 70% of the U.S. adult population getting at least one vaccine dose by July 4. Sabrina Siddiqui and Stephanie Armour report for the Wall Street Journal.

China and Russia are cooperating to vaccinate the developing world before the West. While their Western counterparts are being accused of hoarding vaccines, Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, along with China’s Sinovac and Sinopharm shots, are making their way around the world, and China is also helping to produce Russia’s vaccine as well as its own. Ben Westcott provides analysis for CNN.

The ongoing impacts of Covid-19 and vaccine inequity are putting global economic recovery at risk, a recent UN economic forecast report states. The report warns that the widening inequality is threatening global growth, projected at 5.4% this year, as well as highlighting the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on women. UN Newsreporting.

A map and analysis of the vaccine roll out across the U.S. is available at the New York Times.

A map and analysis of all confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. is available at the New York Times.

U.S. and worldwide maps tracking the spread of the pandemic are available at the Washington Post.

A state-by-state guide to lockdown measures and reopenings is provided by the New York Times.

Latest updates on the pandemic at the Guardian. 

Featured Articles

A Just Exit from Afghanistan

by and

The Official and Unofficial Timeline of Defense Department Actions on January 6

by and

Investigating Jan. 6 — Key Unanswered Questions for Congress and Media to Ask

by , , and

Giuliani’s FARA Problem

by

To Thwart the Illegal Narcotics Trade, Expose the Dark Economy

by

The Illegality of Targeting Civilians by Way of Belligerent Reprisal: Implications for U.S. Nuclear Doctrine

by and

Facebook’s Oversight Board Didn’t Solve the Content Moderation Riddle. We Shouldn’t Be Surprised.

by

Big Shoulders — How the US Can Remedy Its Failures on Refugee Admissions

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (May 1-7)

by

Facebook Oversight Board’s Decision on Trump Sets Up New Tests

by and

Senate Bill Threatens Sensitive U.S. Diplomacy

by

Twenty Years After 9/11, the US Needs a Better Strategy to Prevent and Counter Violent Extremism

by

Preparing for Future Pandemics Means Improving and Reforming — Not Abandoning — the WHO

by

In a COVID World, America Is Divided Over Its Common Defense

by , and

Stopping Torture: Why Professional Governance Failed, and How It Can Do Better

by

Trump’s Secret Rules for Drone Strikes and Presidents’ Unchecked License to Kill

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 24-30)

by

Is Roger Stone Getting Off Easy for Tax Fraud?

by

Hack-to-Patch by Law Enforcement Is a Dangerous Practice

by and

Biden’s First 100 Days on Immigration: A Test of Leadership

by

A Letter to President Biden from a Former Intelligence Officer: Close Guantanamo Bay

by

At 100 Days, Grading Biden’s Progress Toward a More Responsible US Arms Trade Policy

by , , , , , and

Key Takeaways From Latest FISA Court Opinion on Section 702 and FBI Warrantless Queries

by

Indian Supreme Court’s Stance on the Deportation of Rohingya Refugees Violates International Law

by

Biden’s Decision to Pull Troops From Afghanistan Risks a Major Refugee Crisis

by and

Beyond the Coup in Myanmar: Echoes of the Past, Crises of the Moment, Visions of the Future

by and

A Jan. 6 Commission is Crucial to Understand the Reality of the Attack, and the Alternate Reality of the Attackers

by and

Recognizing the Armenian Genocide Marks a Historic Turning Point in American Foreign Policy

by

Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump

by , and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 17-23)

by

Biden Approach to Immigration, Outlined at UN Human Rights Council, Leaves Serious Gaps

by and

Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration

by , , , and

A Drop in the Ocean: A Preliminary Assessment of the Koblenz Trial on Syrian Torture

by

Belarus Jailing of Journalists for Reporting on Peaceful Protest Violates International Law

by

An Opportunity for Congress to Require Transparency of the Executive’s International Agreements

by , and

Biden Team’s Litigation Tactics on Guantanamo Undercut Biden Policy to Close the Prison

by , and

Federal Agencies Face April Deadline on Secret JFK Files

by and

The Public Should Have Access to the Surveillance Court’s Opinions

by and

Why Must Central American Asylum Seekers Risk Their Lives to Reach the US? There is an Alternative.

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 10-16)

by

SolarWinds: Accountability, Attribution, and Advancing the Ball

by

We’re From the Government, We’re Here to Help: The FBI and the Microsoft Exchange Hack

by

Limited Sanctions Will Not Deter Putin, But They Are a Fine Start

by

US Treasury Provides Missing Link: Manafort’s Partner Gave Campaign Polling Data to Kremlin in 2016

by

Fighting the ‘International Thief Thief’ with Global Magnitsky Sanctions

by

Reauthorizing and Strengthening the Global Magnitsky Act

by

Congress Must Reform Sanctions Law to Avoid ICC Penalties from Happening Again

by

China’s Dystopian “New IP” Plan Shows Need for Renewed US Commitment to Internet Governance

by and

Should the COVID-19 Vaccine Be Required for the Military?

by

Team of Legal Gladiators? Iraqi Militias’ Tortured Relationship with Law

by , and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 5-9)

by

Deciphering Iran’s Position on Restoring the Nuclear Deal

by

The U.S. Water and Wastewater Crisis – How Many Wake-up Calls Are Enough?

by , and

Gender Equality is Fundamental to Promoting Democracy

by and

Investigating a Crisis: A Comparison of Six U.S. Congressional Investigatory Commissions

by and

To Fix the Immigration System, We Need To Start With Immigration Courts

by

Lack of Officials’ Cultural Competency Will Hamper Hate Crimes Laws

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 27-April 2)

by

BREAKING: Biden Revokes Executive Order Sanctioning Int’l Criminal Court Principals

by

Combating Anti-Asian Violence through UN Human Rights Mechanisms

by

Renouncing Reprisals: An Opportunity for the Biden Administration

by

On Functional Immunity of Foreign Officials and Crimes under International Law

by

In Absence of Foreign Agents Registration Reform, DOJ Tweaks Could Make a Big Difference

by

An Alternative to Impeachment: New Bill Helps Enforce Accountability for Capitol Riots

by and

Race to the Top Brass

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 20-26)

by

Terrorism and Other Dangerous Online Content: Exporting the First Amendment?

by and

Adding AI to Autonomous Weapons Increases Risks to Civilians in Armed Conflict

by and

A Dozen Experts with Questions Congress Should Ask the Tech CEOs — On Disinformation and Extremism

by and

The Digital Technology Agenda at the Summit for Democracy

by

Corruption Is a National Security Threat. The CROOK Act Is a Smart Way to Fight It.

by and

Is There a New Era for Human Rights on the Horizon?

by and

Safeguarding Democracy Among Eastern Europe’s Three Seas

by and

Legally Sliding into War

by

The Global Fragility Act Could Give US Assistance and Diplomacy a New Start for Countries in Conflict

by

Why Reconciling Domestic and Global Human Rights Policy Is a US National Security Imperative

by

Germany’s Positions on International Law in Cyberspace Part II

by

Iraq’s Legal Responsibility for Militia Attacks on U.S. Forces: Paths Forward

by

“Red Lines” in Beirut Blast Investigation: How Exactly Lebanese Politicians Escape Accountability

by and

Taking Gender Into Account to Better Confront New Security Threats

by and

Knowns and Unknowns of US Syria Strike: Looming Int’l and Domestic Law Issues

by

China’s Military Tech Ambitions – What’s the U.S.- EU Gameplan?

by

Biden’s Drone Policy Review: Recommendations for a Reset

by

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Just Security Obtains Overseas Troop Counts That the Pentagon Concealed from the Public

by , , and

Upcoming Cases Provide Opportunities to Reassess the Application of the Due Process Clause at Guantanamo

by

The “Khashoggi Ban” and What It Does and Doesn’t Mean

by , and

Protecting the Information Space in Times of Armed Conflict

by and

What We Can Learn from Global Policy About Preventing Domestic Extremism

by

Legal Questions (and Some Answers) Concerning the U.S. Military Strike in Syria

by

Telegram: A Growing Social Media Refuge, for Good and Ill

by

Is Climate Change a National Emergency?

by

UN Security Council Won’t Respond to Myanmar’s Coup, But the General Assembly Can

by

Trump’s War Powers Legacy and Questions for Biden

by

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

by and

Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

by and

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

by

In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans’ Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

by and

Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

by

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

by , and

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

by

Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

by and

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

Gaps in Trump’s Pardons: How the Biden Administration Can Still Pursue Justice

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Siven Watt

Associate News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK. Follow him on Twitter (@SivenWatt)

Read these related stories next:

Early Edition: May 11, 2021

May 11, 2021 by

Early Edition: May 10, 2021

May 10, 2021 by

Early Edition: May 7, 2021

May 7, 2021 by

Early Edition: May 6, 2021

May 6, 2021 by

Early Edition: May 5, 2021

May 5, 2021 by

Early Edition: May 4, 2021

May 4, 2021 by

Early Edition: May 3, 2021

May 3, 2021 by

Early Edition: April 30, 2021

April 30, 2021 by

Early Edition: April 29, 2021

April 29, 2021 by

Early Edition: April 28, 2021

April 28, 2021 by

Early Edition: April 27, 2021

April 27, 2021 by

Early Edition: April 26, 2021

April 26, 2021 by