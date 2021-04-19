Early Edition: April 19, 2021

A curated guide to major national security news and developments over the weekend.

by

April 19, 2021

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

A curated guide to major national security news and developments over the weekend. Here’s today’s news

U.S. DEVELOPMENTS

Former GOP operative Michael Ellis resigned from his post as the National Security Agency (NSA)’s top lawyer on Friday, after being placed on administrative leave by NSA Director Gen. Paul Nakasone the day that former President Trump left office. The decision by Nakasone came as an investigation was underway by the Defense Department’s inspector general (IG) into the circumstances of Ellis’s election as general counsel as well as an inquiry into his handling of classified information, according to a letter by Ellis’s lawyer to Nakasone. The IG inquiry into Ellis’s selection remains open, Nakasone told Congress Thursday. Ellen Nakashima reports for the Washington Post.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo violated federal ethics rules when he and his wife asked department staff to carry out personal tasks on more than 100 occasions, including “requests to pick up personal items, planning of events unrelated to the Department’s mission, and miscellaneous personal requests — [which] had no apparent connection to the official business of the Department,” the State Department’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) found. Nahal Toosi reports for POLITICO.

The Biden administration backtracks on Friday’s reports that President Biden intends to cap refugee admissions this year at 15,000: “During a late Friday conference call, White House officials signaled to refugee resettlement advocates that Biden is likely to raise the current refugee cap of 15,000 quickly and well ahead of the May 15 deadline, according to a person familiar with the matter,” report Kaitlan Collins and Priscilla Alvarez for CNN.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it would be “very hard” to meet the 62,000 refugee cap that Biden has previously pledged. Donald Judd, Kevin Liptak and Devan Cole report for CNN.

Defense and prosecution will offer closing speeches today in the criminal trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. What to expect is provided by Eric Levenson for CNN.

U.S. RELATIONS

Multiple rockets hit an Iraqi military air base at Balad north of Baghdad Sunday, which housed U.S. contractors, wounding two Iraqi security force troops, the Iraqi military said in a statement. No U.S. personnel have been injured. Reuters reporting.

The State Department ordered nonessential U.S. personnel out of Chad on Sunday amid growing concerns that rebel forces were approaching the capital. “On April 17, 2021, the Department ordered the departure of non-emergency U.S. government employees from U.S. Embassy N’Djamena due to civil unrest and armed violence,” the warning read, continuing, “Armed non-governmental groups in northern Chad have moved south and appear to be heading toward N’Djamena. Due to their growing proximity to N’Djamena, and the possibility for violence in the city, non-essential U.S. Government employees have been ordered to leave Chad by commercial airline. U.S. citizens in Chad wishing to depart should take advantage of commercial flights.” John Bowden reports for The Hill.

The U.S. has deported Beatrice Munyenyezi, a commander in the Rwandan genocide, back to the African nation where she is likely to face prosecution. Munyenyez was sentenced to 10 years in prison in Alabama in 2013 for lying about her role in the genocide in order to obtain American citizenship; she appealed the decision to the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals but was unsuccessful in March. AP reporting.

The U.S. and China will jointly tackle climate change “with the seriousness and urgency that it demands,” a joint statement made Saturday said. “The two nations agreed to lay out their long-term visions to achieve net-zero emissions at the international climate change talks set for November in Glasgow, Scotland. And they reiterated their support for the Paris climate agreement’s goal of keeping global temperatures from rising 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, while pursing efforts to keep temperatures from climbing 1.5 degrees C,” reports Zack Colman for POLITICO.

AFGHANISTAN

Justifying the planned withdrawal of all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept.11, Secretary of State Blinken said that “the terrorism threat has moved to other places, and we have other very important items on our agenda, including the relationship with China.” William Mauldin report for the Wall Street Journal.

Speaking on the future of Afghanistan after the U.S. withdraws its troops, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said: “I can’t make any guarantees about what will happen inside the country. No one can,” adding, “All the United States could do is provide the Afghan security forces, the Afghan government and the Afghan people resources and capabilities, training and equipping their forces, providing assistance to their government. We have done that and now it is time for American troops to come home and the Afghan people to step up to defend their own country.” Reuters reporting.

IRAN

Iran names someone suspected of being involved in the attack last week on its Natanz nuclear facility, and said the cause of the damaged centrifuges was not a cyberattack but an explosive device. Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) reported Saturday that an explosion caused by an unspecified device had destroyed part of the power supply to the “centrifuge hall” at Natanz, clarifying that there had been no cyberattack. “Iranian intelligence officials had identified the suspected perpetrator as Reza Karimi, 43, and said he hailed from Kashan, about an hour’s drive north of Natanz, the report said. It did not specify what role Karimi had played in causing the explosion, or whether he was affiliated with any foreign intelligence agency, but it said he fled Iran an hour before the incident … The report showed what IRIB claimed was an Interpol “red notice” for Karimi, or a request for help from other law enforcement agencies in apprehending a suspect. But a search of Interpol’s website Saturday did not turn up any mention of a red notice for Karimi,” Kareen Fahim reports for the Washington Post.

Vienna talks will lead to the U.S. returning to the Iran nuclear deal, said Israeli military intelligence and senior officials in the Mossad while briefing the nation’s security cabinet. Barak Ravid reports for Axios.

Top Iranian Brig. Gen. Mohammad Hosseinzadeh Hejazi dies aged 65 of heart disease, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) announced Sunday. Hejazi served as deputy commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force, an elite unit leading operations in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon. AP reporting.

CORONAVIRUS

The novel coronavirus has infected over 31.67 million and now killed over 567,200 people in the United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there have been over 141.46 million confirmed coronavirus cases and over 3.02 million deaths. Sergio Hernandez, Sean O’Key, Amanda Watts, Byron Manley and Henrik Pettersson report for CNN.

Johnson & Johnson is likely to make a decision on its Covid-19 vaccine by Friday, which is likely to come back on the market with restrictions or warnings, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union.” Naomi Thomas reports for CNN.

Israel has lifted its outdoor mask mandate. Reuters reporting.

A map and analysis of the vaccine roll out across the U.S. is available at the New York Times.

A map and analysis of all confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. is available at the New York Times.

U.S. and worldwide maps tracking the spread of the pandemic are available at the Washington Post.

A state-by-state guide to lockdown measures and reopenings is provided by the New York Times.

Latest updates on the pandemic at The Guardian.

GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS

The Czech Republic will expel 18 Russian diplomats after it blamed an elite unit of Russia’s military intelligence service for multiple explosions at Czech ammunition depots in 2014. “Interior Minister Jan Hamacek, who is also serving as the country’s foreign minister, said the 18 Russian embassy staffers were clearly identified as spies from the Russian intelligence services known as GRU and SVR and were ordered to leave the country within 48 hours,” AP reporting.

In retaliation, Russia expelled 20 Czech diplomats Sunday, giving them just 24 hours to leave. “The U.S. State Department commended Prague’s firm response to ‘Russia’s subversive actions on Czech soil’,” reports Reuters.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been moved to a hospital in another prison, one day after his doctor warned that he “could die at any moment,” Russia’s prison service said Monday. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on CNN Sunday: “We have communicated to the Russian government that what happens to Mr. Navalny in their custody is their responsibility and they will be held accountable by the international community.” Zachary Basu reports for Axios.

Navalny’s allies yesterday called for mass protests to take place Wednesday over reports of his deteriorating health. The call for demonstrations was due to the fact Navalny’s “life hangs in the balance … We don’t know how long he can hold on. But it is clear we do not have time,” said his top strategist, Leonid Volkov. Joseph Choi reports for The Hill.

Russia and the U.K. are stepping up their naval presence in the Black Sea. “Moscow deployed two warships through the Bosphorus on Saturday and is sending additional smaller ships from its Caspian and Baltic fleets all aimed at bolstering its presence in the Black Sea, according to Reuters and Russian media report … and the U.K. is planning to deploy vessels to the region next month in an effort to underscore support for Kyiv, according to The Sunday Times,” report Joshua Posaner for POLITICO EU.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to force those working for foreign governments to sign onto a foreign spy central register in an effort to counter hostile espionage, the Home Office confirmed. According to the Times, “the foreign agent registration scheme, which had previously been announced by the Home Office, is part of the prime minister’s ambitions to strengthen powers to evict and prosecute spies operating in Britain for hostile states such as Russia and China,” reports the Guardian.

Syria will hold its presidential election May 26, the country’s parliament said Sunday. “The door for nominations will be open as of Monday for 10 days. Syrians abroad will vote on May 20,” Reuters reporting.

Six Pakistani security personnel, including a police officer and two paramilitary fighters, were taken hostage Sunday by a hard-line Islamist group. Shaiq Hussain and Susannah George report for the Washington Post.

At least 19 have been killed in a Niger village by suspected Islamic militants. “The attack took place Saturday evening in the village of Gaigorou in Niger’s Tillaberi region, which has come under repeated attack by suspected Islamic militants since January,” reports AP. 

Featured Articles

The Public Should Have Access to the Surveillance Court’s Opinions

by and

Why Must Central American Asylum Seekers Risk Their Lives to Reach the US? There is an Alternative.

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 10-16)

by

SolarWinds: Accountability, Attribution, and Advancing the Ball

by

We’re From the Government, We’re Here to Help: The FBI and the Microsoft Exchange Hack

by

Limited Sanctions Will Not Deter Putin, But They Are a Fine Start

by

US Treasury Provides Missing Link: Manafort’s Partner Gave Campaign Polling Data to Kremlin in 2016

by

Fighting the ‘International Thief Thief’ with Global Magnitsky Sanctions

by

Reauthorizing and Strengthening the Global Magnitsky Act

by

Congress Must Reform Sanctions Law to Avoid ICC Penalties from Happening Again

by

China’s Dystopian “New IP” Plan Shows Need for Renewed US Commitment to Internet Governance

by and

Should the COVID-19 Vaccine Be Required for the Military?

by

Team of Legal Gladiators? Iraqi Militias’ Tortured Relationship with Law

by , and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 5-9)

by

Deciphering Iran’s Position on Restoring the Nuclear Deal

by

The U.S. Water and Wastewater Crisis – How Many Wake-up Calls Are Enough?

by , and

Gender Equality is Fundamental to Promoting Democracy

by and

Investigating a Crisis: A Comparison of Six U.S. Congressional Investigatory Commissions

by and

To Fix the Immigration System, We Need To Start With Immigration Courts

by

Lack of Officials’ Cultural Competency Will Hamper Hate Crimes Laws

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 27-April 2)

by

BREAKING: Biden Revokes Executive Order Sanctioning Int’l Criminal Court Principals

by

Combating Anti-Asian Violence through UN Human Rights Mechanisms

by

Renouncing Reprisals: An Opportunity for the Biden Administration

by

On Functional Immunity of Foreign Officials and Crimes under International Law

by

In Absence of Foreign Agents Registration Reform, DOJ Tweaks Could Make a Big Difference

by

An Alternative to Impeachment: New Bill Helps Enforce Accountability for Capitol Riots

by and

Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump

by , and

Race to the Top Brass

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 20-26)

by

Terrorism and Other Dangerous Online Content: Exporting the First Amendment?

by and

Adding AI to Autonomous Weapons Increases Risks to Civilians in Armed Conflict

by and

A Dozen Experts with Questions Congress Should Ask the Tech CEOs — On Disinformation and Extremism

by and

The Digital Technology Agenda at the Summit for Democracy

by

Corruption Is a National Security Threat. The CROOK Act Is a Smart Way to Fight It.

by and

Is There a New Era for Human Rights on the Horizon?

by and

Safeguarding Democracy Among Eastern Europe’s Three Seas

by and

Legally Sliding into War

by

The Global Fragility Act Could Give US Assistance and Diplomacy a New Start for Countries in Conflict

by

Why Reconciling Domestic and Global Human Rights Policy Is a US National Security Imperative

by

Germany’s Positions on International Law in Cyberspace Part II

by

Iraq’s Legal Responsibility for Militia Attacks on U.S. Forces: Paths Forward

by

“Red Lines” in Beirut Blast Investigation: How Exactly Lebanese Politicians Escape Accountability

by and

Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration

by , , , and

Taking Gender Into Account to Better Confront New Security Threats

by and

Knowns and Unknowns of US Syria Strike: Looming Int’l and Domestic Law Issues

by

China’s Military Tech Ambitions – What’s the U.S.- EU Gameplan?

by

Biden’s Drone Policy Review: Recommendations for a Reset

by

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Just Security Obtains Overseas Troop Counts That the Pentagon Concealed from the Public

by , , and

Upcoming Cases Provide Opportunities to Reassess the Application of the Due Process Clause at Guantanamo

by

The “Khashoggi Ban” and What It Does and Doesn’t Mean

by , and

Protecting the Information Space in Times of Armed Conflict

by and

What We Can Learn from Global Policy About Preventing Domestic Extremism

by

Legal Questions (and Some Answers) Concerning the U.S. Military Strike in Syria

by

Telegram: A Growing Social Media Refuge, for Good and Ill

by

Is Climate Change a National Emergency?

by

UN Security Council Won’t Respond to Myanmar’s Coup, But the General Assembly Can

by

Trump’s War Powers Legacy and Questions for Biden

by

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

by and

Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

by and

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

by

In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans’ Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

by and

Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

by

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

by , and

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

by

Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

by and

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

Gaps in Trump’s Pardons: How the Biden Administration Can Still Pursue Justice

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Siven Watt

Associate News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK. Follow him on Twitter (@SivenWatt)

Read these related stories next:

Early Edition: April 16, 2021

April 16, 2021 by

Early Edition: April 15, 2021

April 15, 2021 by

Early Edition: April 14, 2021

April 14, 2021 by

Early Edition: April 13, 2021

April 13, 2021 by

Early Edition: April 12, 2021

April 12, 2021 by

Early Edition: April 9, 2021

April 9, 2021 by

Early Edition: April 8, 2021

April 8, 2021 by

Early Edition: April 7, 2021

April 7, 2021 by

Early Edition: April 6, 2021

April 6, 2021 by

Early Edition: April 5, 2021

April 5, 2021 by

Early Edition: April 2, 2021

April 2, 2021 by

Early Edition: April 1, 2021

April 1, 2021 by