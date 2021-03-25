Early Edition: March 25, 2021

A curated guide to major national security news and developments over the past 24 hours.

by

March 25, 2021

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

A curated guide to major national security news and developments over the past 24 hours. Here’s today’s news

GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS

North Korea has fired two ballistic missiles into the sea just outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone, said officials from U.S. and Japan — the first such test in the country in a year and since President Biden took office. The U.S. Pacific Command overseeing military forces in the Asia-Pacific said Thursday that the test underscored “the threat that North Korea’s illicit weapons program poses to its neighbors and the international community.” Biden is yet to publicly comment on the matter. BBC News reporting.

A top Saudi official has denied allegations that he twice threatened in January 2020 to have U.N. special rapporteur Agnes Callamard “taken care of” following her inquiry into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, comments the outgoing special rapporteur told the Guardian had been taken as a “death threat.” Head of Saudi Arabia’s human rights commission, Awwad Alawwad, stepped forward as the official in question. “It has come to my attention that Ms. Agnes Callamard … and some U.N. officials believe I somehow made a veiled threat against her more than a year ago,” Alawwad said in a post on Twitter. “While I cannot recall the exact conversations, I never would have desired or threatened any harm upon a U.N.-appointed individual, or anyone for that matter.” Aziz El Yaakoubi reports for Reuters.

Chinese-based hackers, known as Earth Empusa or Evil Eye, used social media platform Facebook to target around 500 people, mostly Uighur Muslims living abroad, with malware that would infect their devices and enable surveillance. Facebook said the hacking groups “targeted activists, journalists and dissidents who were predominantly Uighurs,” Reuters reporting.

Israel’s election saga remains unclear, as a stalemate between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his opponents continues  an Arab Islamist party, Raam, could be the one to break the country’s deadlock. “Raam’s five seats hold the balance of power between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc and the motley alliance of parties that seeks to end his 12 years in power. The vote tally is not yet final, and Raam has previously suggested it would only support a government from the outside,” reports Patrick Kingsley and Adam Rasgon for the New York Times.

U.S. CAPITOL ATTACK AND MILITARY EXTREMISM

Members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers are thought to have “orchestrated a plan” ahead of the Capitol attack, although an intention to breach the Capitol building was not clear, a detention memo used by prosecutors Tuesday indicates. The memo related to mid-December Facebook communication’s by Oath Keepers leader Kelly Meggs. The messages “centered not on invading the Capitol but on attacking left-wing “antifa” supporters in case President Donald Trump called in the military or Republican lawmakers otherwise blocked the certification of Joe Biden’s victory as president. According to the court documents, Meggs suggested that the Oath Keepers wait until police had separated the Proud Boys from left-wing activists. Then, he said, “we will come in behind antifa and beat the hell out of them”… “Wait for the 6th when we are all in DC to insurrection,” Meggs advised another recruit, warning another Jan. 3, “Tell your friend this isn’t a Rally!!”” Rachel Weiner, Spencer S. Hsu and Tom Jackman report for the Washington Post.

GOP House Armed Services Committee members downplayed the presence of extremism in the U.S. military. “We lack any concrete evidence that violent extremism is as ripe in the military as some commentators claim,” Rep. Mike Rogers, the committee’s top Republican, said during a hearing yesterday with experts on the pressing issue. “While I agree with my colleagues that these numbers should be zero, this is far from the largest military justice issue facing our armed services,” Rogers said, followed by other Republicans who cast doubt on how serious a problem it is, despite numerous reports making clear the military faces a particular issue with extremism. Nick Niedzwiadek reports for POLITICO.

BIDEN TAPS

The Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) was split along party lines during a closed-door vote on whether Colin Kahl should serve as the Pentagon’s top policy job, marking uncertainty for how the full Senate will vote on Biden’s nominee. “Because the SASC split evenly, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., will have to hold a Senate vote to discharge Kahl’s nomination to the floor. If Republicans obstruct, the nomination could face as many as three more floor votes, potentially with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker,” reports Joe Gould for Defense News.

Biden ally Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) is emerging as a potential “shadow” secretary of state, dispatched to Ethiopia over the weekend for an urgent diplomatic mission, a trip that is particularly rare for a Senator who doesn’t chair a Senate committee. Andrew Desiderio reports for POLITICO.

Dr. Rachel Levine has been confirmed by the Senate as Biden’s assistant secretary for health, the first openly transgender person to be confirmed by the Senate to a federal position, receiving a vote of 52 to 48. Sheryl Gay Stolberg reports for the New York Times.

IMMIGRATION

Vice President Kamala Harris will lead the Biden administration’s efforts to address immigration issues, focusing on the unwavering increase in migrant numbers arriving at U.S. borders and establishing “a strategic partnership” with Mexico and Central American countries, a White House official said. Speaking on Kamala’s first major foreign policy portfolio, Biden said: “I have asked her, the VP, today, because she is the most qualified person to do it, to lead our efforts with Mexico and the Northern Triangle and the countries that are going to need help in stemming the movement of so many folks, stemming the migration to our southern border.” Jonathan Easley reports for The Hill.

During a call with reporters, “aides made clear that Harris would not be owning the entire immigration portfolio for the administration and would be instead focused on long-term efforts in Central American,” Eugene Daniels for POLITICO.

OTHER DOMESTIC DEVELOPMENTS

The Biden administration is leaning towards keeping a Trump-era policy that boosted sales of armed drones to practically any country that wants them, some of whom are accused of human rights abuses, according to sources familiar with the internal discussions. “The White House National Security Council (NSC) is studying how to keep the policy in place while the Department of State is asking allies and other countries that sell drones to adopt the U.S. position, people familiar with the matter said,” reports Mike Stone for Reuters.

The former Navy Auditor General Ronnie J. Booth “engaged in a pervasive and egregious pattern of sexual harassment toward multiple female employees over a period spanning more than 20 years,”according to a 56-page report released yesterday by the Defense Department’s Office of Inspector General. “We substantiated the allegation that” Booth “sexually harassed 12 female Naval Audit Service employees” with “quid pro quo sexual propositions when interacting” with them, the report said. Anthony Capaccio reports for Bloomberg.

Virginia has become the first state to abolish the death penalty after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam signed the bill into law. Whittney Evans reports for NPR.

The White House is considering a series of executive orders on gun control, said White House press secretary Jen Psaki, as the likelihood that Congress will act on the matter dwindles. Psaki accepted that although legislation was needed for permanent change, the orders could be a potential start. “For now, administration officials have been reaching out to Democrats in the Senate to consult with them about three executive actions. One would classify as firearms so-called ghost guns — kits that allow a gun to be assembled from pieces. Another would fund community violence intervention programs, and the third would strengthen the background checks system, according to congressional aides familiar with the conversations,” Annie Karni reports for the New York Times.

The Supreme Court is currently hearing a case which concerns whether police officers can enter a home without a warrant when the reason for entering is not related to a criminal investigation but instead to check on an occupant’s health or safety. The justices appeared to struggle with the issue, with some expressing concern about placing limits on officers who need to be able to respond quickly to concerns about well-being and potential threats of death by suicide, whilst others said that intrusions for “community caretaking” might breach protections under the Constitution which prohibit unreasonable searches and seizures. Robert Barnes reports for the Washington Post.

A group of 14 Republican-leaning states sued the Biden administration over its decision to suspend the issuance of new leases on federal land and waters for oil and gas drilling, and called for the administration to reschedule leases that had been cancelled in the Gulf of Mexico, Alaskan waters and western states. “A coalition of 13 states, led by Louisiana, filed one lawsuit on Wednesday. Wyoming filed a separate lawsuit. The states in Louisiana’s suit are Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and West Virginia. All 14 states have Republican attorneys general,” Emma Newburger reports for CNBC.

U.S. RELATIONS

The U.S. has blacklisted two Myanmar military-controlled companies  Myanmar Economic Holdings Public Company Limited and Myanmar Economic Corporation Limited, the U.S. Treasury announced. Reuters reporting.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rejected calls by U.S. officials to officially declare the Myanmar military’s action against the Rohingya minority as “genocide.” “Such a determination, a culmination of years of State Department investigation and legal analysis, would send a signal that the generals would not enjoy impunity for their persecution of the Muslim group since 2017, the officials hoped … Pompeo never made that call. Less than two weeks after he left office on Jan. 20, Myanmar’s generals seized power in a coup,” report Simon Lewis and Humeyra Pamuk for Reuters.

Japan yesterday rejected the U.S. military’s use of the term “East Sea” to refer to an area of water between Japan, Russia, and the Korean peninsula, which Japan says is actually called the “Sea of Japan.” The complaint followed a statement by the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command spokesperson Captain Mike Kafka speaking on North Korea’s earlier missile launches: “We are aware of North Korean missile launches this morning into the East Sea.” Sakura Murakami and Josh Smith report for Reuters.

CORONAVIRUS

The novel coronavirus has infected over 30.01 million and now killed over 545,200 people in the United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there have been over 124.83 million confirmed coronavirus cases and over 2.74 million deaths. Sergio Hernandez, Sean O’Key, Amanda Watts, Byron Manley and Henrik Pettersson report for CNN.

Catalent Pharm  a contract manufacturer that bottles vaccines  received on Tuesday “emergency Use Authorization from the [Food and drug Administration] to produce and ship millions of doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine,” the “fill-finish” facility said in a post on Twitter. Sarah Owermohle, Rachel Roubein and Erin Banco report for POLITICO.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s family members as well as other well-connected figures were given special access to state-administered coronavirus tests, with top medical officials sent to their homes, according to three people with direct knowledge of the matter. Josh Dawsey, Amy Brittain and Sarah Ellison report for the Washington Post.

“Given our interdependencies, we are working on specific steps we can take  in the short-, medium- and long term  to create a win-win situation and expand vaccine supply for all our citizens,” declared the European Commission and Britain in a joint statement. “In the end, openness and global cooperation of all countries will be key to finally overcome this pandemic and ensure better preparation for meeting future challenges. We will continue our discussions.” Reuters reporting.

The U.K. has introduced a new health security agency  the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA)  to lead on “health security, providing intellectual, scientific and operational leadership at national and local level, as well as on the global stage. It will ensure the nation can respond quickly and at greater scale to deal with pandemics and future threats,” the U.K. government announcedThe Guardian reporting.

A map and analysis of the vaccine roll out across the U.S. is available at the New York Times.

A map and analysis of all confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. is available at the New York Times.

U.S. and worldwide maps tracking the spread of the pandemic are available at the Washington Post.

A state-by-state guide to lockdown measures and reopenings is provided by the New York Times.

Latest updates on the pandemic at The Guardian. 

Featured Articles

A Dozen Experts with Questions Congress Should Ask the Tech CEOs — On Disinformation and Extremism

by and

How Attorney General Garland Can Strengthen FOIA Implementation

by

The Digital Technology Agenda at the Summit for Democracy

by

Corruption Is a National Security Threat. The CROOK Act Is a Smart Way to Fight It.

by and

The Fight Against Kleptocracy Should Look Beyond the West

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 13-19)

by

Is There a New Era for Human Rights on the Horizon?

by and

Pluses and Minuses of Pelosi’s Draft Jan. 6 Commission Proposal

by and

The Fight for Marib Threatens Millions of Lives in Yemen

by

Safeguarding Democracy Among Eastern Europe’s Three Seas

by and

In India, US Defense Secretary Austin Must Not Overlook Its Democratic Decline

by and

It’s Never Too Late to Say “I’m Sorry”: Sovereign Apologies Over the Years

by and

Legally Sliding into War

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 6-12)

by

Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump

by , and

Making Inclusive Uniform Service More Resilient through Congressional Support

by and

The Global Fragility Act Could Give US Assistance and Diplomacy a New Start for Countries in Conflict

by

Why Reconciling Domestic and Global Human Rights Policy Is a US National Security Imperative

by

Germany’s Positions on International Law in Cyberspace Part II

by

Iraq’s Legal Responsibility for Militia Attacks on U.S. Forces: Paths Forward

by

El Salvador Needs to Stop Prosecuting Obstetric Emergencies as Homicides

by

“Red Lines” in Beirut Blast Investigation: How Exactly Lebanese Politicians Escape Accountability

by and

Germany’s Positions on International Law in Cyberspace Part I

by

Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration

by , , , and

Taking Gender Into Account to Better Confront New Security Threats

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 27-March 5)

by

Knowns and Unknowns of US Syria Strike: Looming Int’l and Domestic Law Issues

by

China’s Military Tech Ambitions – What’s the U.S.- EU Gameplan?

by

Biden’s Drone Policy Review: Recommendations for a Reset

by

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Just Security Obtains Overseas Troop Counts That the Pentagon Concealed from the Public

by , , and

Upcoming Cases Provide Opportunities to Reassess the Application of the Due Process Clause at Guantanamo

by

The “Khashoggi Ban” and What It Does and Doesn’t Mean

by , and

Protecting the Information Space in Times of Armed Conflict

by and

What We Can Learn from Global Policy About Preventing Domestic Extremism

by

Put Yemen’s Civil Society – and Accountability — at the Center of the Push for Peace

by and

Letting Diplomacy Lead US Counterterrorism: What Would That Look Like?

by

Legal Questions (and Some Answers) Concerning the U.S. Military Strike in Syria

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 14-26)

by

How Biden, Congress, and US Business and Civic Leaders Can Deliver Justice for Jamal Khashoggi

by and

Biden’s First Strike and the International Law of Self-Defense

by

Telegram: A Growing Social Media Refuge, for Good and Ill

by

Is Climate Change a National Emergency?

by

Biden Risks Playing into the Hands of Iranian Hardliners

by

UN Security Council Won’t Respond to Myanmar’s Coup, But the General Assembly Can

by

How a January 6 Commission Can Succeed: What Empirical Research Tells Us

by

Trump’s War Powers Legacy and Questions for Biden

by

Unpacking Biden Administration vs. Congressional Tension in the McGahn Case

by

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

by and

Lessons from the 9/11 Commission

by

Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

by and

Facebook’s Unconscionable Action in Australia – and What It Means for the Rest of the World

by

US Can Restore Leadership on Human Rights by Promoting Accountability in Sri Lanka

by and

Comparison of (Similar) Republican and Democratic Draft Legislation on Jan. 6 Commission

by and

Leaving the War in Yemen: The Mostly Good, the Bad, and the Muddled

by

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

by

In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans’ Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

by and

Former UN High Commissioner Pillay Says It’s Time for the Human Rights Council to Act on Sri Lanka

by

Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

by

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

by , and

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

by

Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

by and

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

Diplomats, Top Experts’ Reactions to Biden Foreign Policy Speech

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

Why Guantánamo Detainees Should Have Access to COVID Vaccines Part I: Law of Armed Conflict and Good Policy

by , and

If the US Wants to Push Back on Authoritarian Agendas at the UN, Get Counterterrorism Right

by and

New Aid for Israeli-Palestinian Peacebuilding Aims at Issues Underlying Security

by

NATO and the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty: Options for the Biden Administration

by

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

UPDATE: Gaps in Trump’s Pardons Apply to Bannon Criminal Charges As Well

by

The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons

by and

Shifting Contours, But the Same Solution: Swiftly Returning to the Iran Nuclear Deal

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

by and

MLK Believed “No Justice, No Peace”

by

Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch

by

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

by

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Siven Watt

Associate News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK. Follow him on Twitter (@SivenWatt)

Read these related stories next:

Early Edition: March 24, 2021

March 24, 2021 by

Early Edition: March 23, 2021

March 23, 2021 by

Early Edition: March 22, 2021

March 22, 2021 by

Early Edition: March 19, 2021

March 19, 2021 by

Early Edition: March 18, 2021

March 18, 2021 by

Early Edition: March 17, 2021

March 17, 2021 by

Early Edition: March 16, 2021

March 16, 2021 by

Early Edition: March 15, 2021

March 15, 2021 by

Early Edition: March 12, 2021

March 12, 2021 by

Early Edition: March 11, 2021

March 11, 2021 by

Early Edition: March 10, 2021

March 10, 2021 by

Early Edition: March 9, 2021

March 9, 2021 by