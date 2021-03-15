Early Edition: March 15, 2021

A curated guide to major national security news and developments over the weekend.

by

March 15, 2021

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

A curated guide to major national security news and developments over the weekend. Here’s today’s news

U.S. DEVELOPMENTS

Around 3,500 U.S. troops are currently in Afghanistan  1,000 more than the U.S. has disclosed, according to U.S., European and Afghan officials, further complicating discussions over whether the United States will stick to its agreement of fully withdrawing troops by May 1. “The cloudy accounting around the troop numbers results from some Special Operations forces having been put “off the books,” according to a senior U.S. official, as well as the presence of some temporary and transitioning units. These troops, according to a second U.S. official, include Joint Special Operations Command units, some of them elite Army Rangers, who work under both the Pentagon and the CIA while deployed to Afghanistan,” report Thomas Gibbons-Neff, Helene Cooper and Eric Schmitt for the New York Times.

“A Taliban spokesman has expressed scepticism over a proposal by the United States for an interim government in Afghanistan, saying transitional governments have proven ineffective and that the group’s vision for the country revolved around a strong central administration capable of enforcing their definition of an Islamic system of governance,” reports Al Jazeera, following an exclusive interview with Taliban spokesperson Muhammad Naim. “One need only look at our country’s past experiences over the last 40 years and the wars it has witnessed. Transitional governments were formed after the American occupation, some of them transitional, others participatory, but none of them have solved the country’s problems,” Naim said, adding, “We want an Islamic system that is strong and independent in order to solve the country’s problems and these foundational [questions] must be taken into consideration.”

The Biden administration has been attempting to make contact with North Korea since February but to no avail, further stagnating the prospects of fruitful talks between the two nations. With North Korea state media yet to acknowledge Biden as the United States president, the administration has made “multiple attempts” to communicate with Pyongyang, but an official said that no meaningful engagement had taken place for more than a year, which includes the majority of former President Trump’s final year in office. BBC News reporting.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan will later this week meet with their Chinese counterparts in Alaska, precluded by four days of talks by Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin with leaders in Japan and South Korea. “The flurry of diplomacy, which began on Friday with a virtual summit with the U.S.’ so-called Quad allies — Australia, India and Japan — establishes the Asia-Pacific as a top priority for the Biden administration after Barack Obama’s halting “pivot” to Asia and Donald J. Trump’s bluntly transactional approach to alliances in the region,” report Lara Jakes, John Ismay and Steven Lee Myers Published for the New York Times.

Blinken and Austin arrived in Tokyo today. Humeyra Pamuk and Kiyoshi Takenaka report for Reuters.

The U.S. and Iran have both expressed an intention to rejoin the original 2015 Iran nuclear deal  but both “warily circle” one another with a “you, first” rhetoric. “The United States and Iran have issued sometimes contradictory, often intransigent statements that reflect mutual suspicion and agendas that are far broader than the simple reactivation of an agreement that many opponents of their efforts say was flawed to begin with,” report Karen De Young and Kareem Fahim for the Washington Post.

The police have long brushed aside members of the Proud Boys and their history of violent protest and assault, including Joseph Briggs and Chair Ethan Nordean — now both men stand charged with some of the most serious offenses related to the attack on the Capitol Jan. 6. “The group’s propensity for violence and extremism was no secret. But the F.B.I. and other agencies had often seen the Proud Boys as they chose to portray themselves, according to more than a half-dozen current and former federal officials: as mere street brawlers who lacked the organization or ambition of typical bureau targets like neo-Nazis, international terrorists and Mexican drug cartels,” reports David D, Kirkpatrick and Alan Feuer for the New York Times.

IMMIGRATION

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been directed by Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas “to support a government-wide effort over the next 90 days to safely receive, shelter, and transfer unaccompanied children who make the dangerous journey to the U.S. southwest border,” a statement released Saturday said. “The federal government is working around the clock to move unaccompanied children from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) care and to place them with a family member or sponsor until their immigration case is adjudicated,” the statement read. Barbara Sprunt reports for NPR.

“Mexico is struggling to deal with a new wave of migrants expelled from the U.S. while even more come north hoping to cross. Shelters that were empty four months ago are now having to turn many away,” reports Maria Abi-Habib for the New York Times. “The migrants’ hopes have been drummed up by human smugglers who promise that President Biden’s administration will welcome them … Instead, the United States is expelling them back to Mexico, where they wait along with tens of thousands of others hoping to cross. The pressure, and desperation, is quickly building among families stuck in Mexico, as shelters and officials struggle to help them,” adds Abi-Habib.

CORONAVIRUS

The novel coronavirus has infected over 29.43 million and now killed over 534,800 people in the United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there have been over 119.92 million confirmed coronavirus cases and over 2.65 million deaths. Sergio Hernandez, Sean O’Key, Amanda Watts, Byron Manley and Henrik Pettersson report for CNN.

Coronavirus stimulus payments have started arriving in Americans’ bank accounts days after President Biden signed a $1.9 trillion relief package. “The Internal Revenue Service announced on Friday that people would start receiving direct deposits over the weekend as the Biden administration rushes to get money to people who have been struggling throughout the pandemic. More batches will be sent out in the next few weeks, with some payments arriving by mail as checks or debit cards,” Madeleine Ngo reports for the New York Times.

The U.S. is under increasing pressure to share its vaccine stockpile with the rest of world, as enough vaccines have been purchased to immunize American adults three times over. When probed on the matter, President Biden said: “This is not something that can be stopped by a fence, no matter how high you build a fence or a wall … So we’re not going to be ultimately safe until the world is safe. We’re going to start off making sure Americans are taken care of first, but we’re then going to try to help the rest of the world.” He added: “If we have a surplus, we’re going to share it with the rest of the world.” Biden agreed Friday to work with Australia, India and Japan to expand vaccine manufacturing and delivery in Southeast Asia, although administration officials made clear that the United states will not donate any vaccines until all of the American population is inoculated. Nathaniel Weixel reports for The Hill.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical advisor to Biden, described a recent poll indicating that 47% of Trump voters would not get the vaccine as “disturbing.”The poll conducted in March revealed worrying proportions of Trump supporters who did not intend to be vaccinated, particularly compared with the 10% of Biden voters who expressed they would not receive a vaccine. Connor Perrett reports for Business Insider.

Ireland suspended use of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine Sunday “out of an abundance of caution” following reports from Norway of serious blood clotting in some recipients of the vaccine. “Ireland’s National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) recommended the temporary deferral pending the receipt of more information from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in the coming days … AstraZeneca on Sunday said it had conducted a review covering more than 17 million people vaccinated in the European Union and the UK which had shown no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots,” Padraic Halpin reports for Reuters.

The Netherlands has reported 10 cases of adverse side effects from AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine, including possible thrombosis and embolisms, although none of the cases included a lowered number of platelets like has been reported in Denmark and Norway, a Dutch drug watchdog has said, following a temporary suspension of the vaccine in the country. Reuters reporting.

Delays in AstraZeneca vaccine deliveries can be offset by the increase in production of Pfizer’s vaccine, E.U. industry commissioner Thierry Breton said Sunday. “AstraZeneca said on Friday it would try to deliver 30 million doses to the EU by the end of March, down from a contractual obligation of 90 million and a previous pledge made last month to deliver 40 million doses … Breton told France’s Europe 1 radio that the delay was unacceptable, but that for now there were no plans to sue the company,” Reuters reports.

A map and analysis of all confirmed cases of the virus in the US is available at the New York Times.

U.S. and worldwide maps tracking the spread of the pandemic are available at the Washington Post.

A state-by-state guide to lockdown measures and reopenings is provided by the New York Times.

Latest updates on the pandemic at The Guardian.

MYANMAR

Six people were shot dead Monday after security forces opened fire on demonstrators, state media reported, “a day after dozens of protesters were shot dead and attackers torched several Chinese financed factories in the city of Yangon,” reports Reuters.

Mahn Win Khaing Than, the leader of a group of Myanmar politicians ousted by the military coup, has called for a joint effort by citizens against the country’s military coup. “This is the time for our citizens to test their resistance against the dark moments … In order to form a federal democracy, which all ethnic brothers, who have been suffering various kinds of oppressions from the dictatorship for decades, really desired, this revolution is the chance for us to put our efforts together … Despite our differences in the past, this is the time we must grip our hands together to end the dictatorship for good,” said Than, who is currently in hiding, in his first public address . BBC News reporting.

GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS

“British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was tried on a new charge of making “propaganda against the system” at Iran’s Revolutionary court on Sunday, her lawyer said, one week after she completed a five-year jail sentence,” reports Reuters.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is “deeply concerned” by footage of Saturday’s vigil for Sarah Everard  a woman who recently was killed by male police officer who has now been charged with kidnap and murder which saw the London Met Police aggressively handling demonstrators, detaining several women in the process. Home Secretary Priti Patel has directed Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) to “conduct a lessons learned review in to the policing of the event,” Johnson said. “The death of Sarah Everard must unite us in determination to drive out violence against women and girls and make every part of the criminal justice system work to protect and defend them,” he added. BBC News reporting.

Met Police chief Cressida Dick will not resign following pointed criticism at her force’s handling of the vigil. BBC News reporting.

Johnson reportedly has full confidence in Commissioner Dick, the prime minister’s official spokesperson has said. Andrew Woodcock reports for the Independent.

Bolivia’s former interim president, Jeanine Añez, was arrested Saturday in her hometown, Trinidad, and transported to La Paz, Bolivia, “following the issuance of a warrant accusing her of terrorism and sedition in connection with the 2019 ouster of her predecessor, former president Evo Morales,” reports Julie Turkewitz for the New York Times.

Islamist group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) is suspected of killing “at least a dozen villagers in an overnight raid on a village in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a witness and two civil rights groups said on Monday,” reports Erikas Mwisi Kambale for Reuters.

“Gunmen kidnapped primary school pupils and teachers in the northwestern Nigerian state of Kaduna, the state’s security commissioner said on Monday,” reports Reuters. 

Featured Articles

Legally Sliding into War

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 6-12)

by

Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump

by , and

Making Inclusive Uniform Service More Resilient through Congressional Support

by and

The Global Fragility Act Could Give US Assistance and Diplomacy a New Start for Countries in Conflict

by

Why Reconciling Domestic and Global Human Rights Policy Is a US National Security Imperative

by

Germany’s Positions on International Law in Cyberspace Part II

by

Iraq’s Legal Responsibility for Militia Attacks on U.S. Forces: Paths Forward

by

El Salvador Needs to Stop Prosecuting Obstetric Emergencies as Homicides

by

“Red Lines” in Beirut Blast Investigation: How Exactly Lebanese Politicians Escape Accountability

by and

Germany’s Positions on International Law in Cyberspace Part I

by

Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration

by , , , and

Taking Gender Into Account to Better Confront New Security Threats

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 27-March 5)

by

Knowns and Unknowns of US Syria Strike: Looming Int’l and Domestic Law Issues

by

China’s Military Tech Ambitions – What’s the U.S.- EU Gameplan?

by

Biden’s Drone Policy Review: Recommendations for a Reset

by

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Just Security Obtains Overseas Troop Counts That the Pentagon Concealed from the Public

by , , and

Upcoming Cases Provide Opportunities to Reassess the Application of the Due Process Clause at Guantanamo

by

The “Khashoggi Ban” and What It Does and Doesn’t Mean

by , and

Protecting the Information Space in Times of Armed Conflict

by and

What We Can Learn from Global Policy About Preventing Domestic Extremism?

by

Put Yemen’s Civil Society – and Accountability — at the Center of the Push for Peace

by and

Letting Diplomacy Lead US Counterterrorism: What Would That Look Like?

by

Legal Questions (and Some Answers) Concerning the U.S. Military Strike in Syria

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 14-26)

by

How Biden, Congress, and US Business and Civic Leaders Can Deliver Justice for Jamal Khashoggi

by and

Biden’s First Strike and the International Law of Self-Defense

by

Telegram: A Growing Social Media Refuge, for Good and Ill

by

Is Climate Change a National Emergency?

by

Biden Risks Playing into the Hands of Iranian Hardliners

by

UN Security Council Won’t Respond to Myanmar’s Coup, But the General Assembly Can

by

How a January 6 Commission Can Succeed: What Empirical Research Tells Us

by

Trump’s War Powers Legacy and Questions for Biden

by

Unpacking Biden Administration vs. Congressional Tension in the McGahn Case

by

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

by and

Lessons from the 9/11 Commission

by

Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

by and

Facebook’s Unconscionable Action in Australia – and What It Means for the Rest of the World

by

US Can Restore Leadership on Human Rights by Promoting Accountability in Sri Lanka

by and

Comparison of (Similar) Republican and Democratic Draft Legislation on Jan. 6 Commission

by and

Leaving the War in Yemen: The Mostly Good, the Bad, and the Muddled

by

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

by

In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans’ Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

by and

Former UN High Commissioner Pillay Says It’s Time for the Human Rights Council to Act on Sri Lanka

by

Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

by

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

by , and

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

by

Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

by and

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

Diplomats, Top Experts’ Reactions to Biden Foreign Policy Speech

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

Why Guantánamo Detainees Should Have Access to COVID Vaccines Part I: Law of Armed Conflict and Good Policy

by , and

If the US Wants to Push Back on Authoritarian Agendas at the UN, Get Counterterrorism Right

by and

New Aid for Israeli-Palestinian Peacebuilding Aims at Issues Underlying Security

by

NATO and the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty: Options for the Biden Administration

by

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

UPDATE: Gaps in Trump’s Pardons Apply to Bannon Criminal Charges As Well

by

The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons

by and

Shifting Contours, But the Same Solution: Swiftly Returning to the Iran Nuclear Deal

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

by and

MLK Believed “No Justice, No Peace”

by

Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch

by

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

by

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Siven Watt

Associate News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK. Follow him on Twitter (@SivenWatt)

Read these related stories next:

Early Edition: March 12, 2021

March 12, 2021 by

Early Edition: March 11, 2021

March 11, 2021 by

Early Edition: March 10, 2021

March 10, 2021 by

Early Edition: March 9, 2021

March 9, 2021 by

Early Edition: March 8, 2021

March 8, 2021 by

Early Edition: March 5, 2021

March 5, 2021 by

Early Edition: March 4, 2021

March 4, 2021 by

The Early Edition: March 3, 2021

March 3, 2021 by

The Early Edition: March 2, 2021

March 2, 2021 by

The Early Edition: March 1, 2021

March 1, 2021 by

Early Edition: February 26, 2021

February 26, 2021 by

Early Edition: February 25, 2021

February 25, 2021 by