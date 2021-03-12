Early Edition: March 12, 2021

A curated guide to major national security news and developments over the past 24 hours.

by

March 12, 2021

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

A curated guide to major national security news and developments over the past 24 hours. Here’s today’s news

U.S. CAPITOL ATTACK

Former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller says that “it’s pretty much definitive” that former President Trump’s “Save America” rally speech incited rioters. Miller told “VICE on Showtime” that: “Would anybody have marched on the Capitol, and tried to overrun the Capitol, without the president’s speech? I think it’s pretty much definitive that wouldn’t have happened,” adding, “It seems cause-and-effect … The question is, did he know he was enraging people to do that? I don’t know.” Jacob Knutson reports for Axios.

Capitol rioters detained in Washington D.C. on charges connected to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack are being treated as “maximum security” prisoners and held in “restrictive housing,” District officials said. “During a hearing in the case of Lisa Eisenhart, who has been held in pretrial detention for weeks, District of Columbia officials told U.S. District Court Judge Royce Lamberth that this determination was meant to protect Capitol riot suspects from potential altercations in the general prison population. It’s unclear how many of the alleged participants in the Capitol siege are currently being held in the D.C. jail,” reports Kyle Cheney for POLITICO.

The Justice Department and FBI are actively gathering evidence in an effort to build a huge conspiracy case against members of the Oath Keepers militia for their roles in the attack, according to people familiar with the probe. Devlin Barrett, Spencer S. Hsu, Aaron C. Davis and Tom Jackman report for the Washington Post.

Newly confirmed Attorney General Merrick Garland has said that the Capitol attack is his top priority, and shortly after being sworn-in yesterday he directed FBI Director Chris Wray and national security officials to brief him on ongoing investigations. Sadie Gurman reports for the Wall Street Journal.

A Marine One veteran was arrested and charged last month with two felonies in connection with the Jan. 6 attack, and has pleaded not guilty to those charges. John Daniel Andries, 35, of Piney Point, MD, served in the Marines from 2004 to 2009, although his records don’t include any combat deployments. Rebecca Kheel reports for The Hill.

IMMIGRATION

A congressional delegation of House Democrats is expected to visit the southern border during the March/April recess in order to make its own assessments of the nation’s growing immigration crisis, according to a House aide who said that Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) is to lead the delegation. News of the planned trip follows other reports that Republicans are planning two separate trips to the border. “The group of House members plans to visit the same tent facility for unaccompanied minors in Carrizo Springs, Texas that White House and Department of Homeland Security officials toured over the weekend … A final itinerary for the Democratic trip hasn’t been established, and it could be postponed, the people said,” Kadia Goba reports for Axios.

The Department of Homeland Security’s 2019 Trump-era “public charge” rule has been rescinded, a policy which makes seeking U.S. residency much more difficult, requiring petitioners and applicants for certain immigration benefits to disclose information about their receipt of public benefits and, for some people, detailed financial information. “The latest development also comes after the Supreme Court on Tuesday granted Biden’s request to drop a Trump administration appeal that sought to revive the immigration restrictions,” reports John Kruzel for The Hill.

CORONAVIRUS

The novel coronavirus has infected over 29.28 million and now killed over 530,800 people in the United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there have been over 118.67 million confirmed coronavirus cases and over 2.63 million deaths. Sergio Hernandez, Sean O’Key, Amanda Watts, Byron Manley and Henrik Pettersson report for CNN.

President Biden yesterday signed into law a $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package. BBC News reporting.

Biden also instructed all states to ensure that all adult Americans are eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine by May 1. Michael Shear reports for the New York Times.

The U.S. is holding onto tens of millions of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in manufacturing facilities while it awaits results from its U.S.-led clinical trial  meanwhile others countries that have authorized use of the vaccine are pleading for access. Noah Weiland and Rebecca Robbins report for the New York Times.

Video-sharing platform YouTube has since October removed around 30,000 videos it says spread Covid-19 vaccine misinformation. Chris Mills Rodrigo reports for The Hill.

A map and analysis of all confirmed cases of the virus in the US is available at the New York Times.

U.S. and worldwide maps tracking the spread of the pandemic are available at the Washington Post.

A state-by-state guide to lockdown measures and reopenings is provided by the New York Times.

Latest updates on the pandemic at The Guardian.

OTHER U.S. DEVELOPMENTS

During the Trump administration, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made at least 33 requests for the unmasking of American citizens, permanent residents or companies referenced in intelligence reports, records indicate, with the State Department making at least 285 requests. Pompeo’s first request appears to have been on Aug. 23, 2019; the requests then increased in frequency, with several per week in late April and May 2020. Pompeo “made requests as Trump leveled criticism of Obama-era queries, records show,” reports Josh Gerstein for POLITICO.

An intruder was last month able to roam “unencumbered” more than five hours at Joint Base Andrews that houses Air Force One, even boarding a plane designated for senior officials, due to a string of security flaws at the Maryland military installation, the Air Force Office of the Inspector General said in its report. Ellen Mitchell reports for The Hill.

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, Jr., who is leading the criminal investigation into Trump’s finances, has announced that he will not seek reelection for a fourth term in office, which would have started January 2022. Amanda woods reports for the New York Post.

The District Judge presiding over the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin charged in the death of George Floyd yesterday reinstated a third-degree murder charge in the case, following a Minnesota Supreme Court decision Wednesday that refused to considers Chauvin’s appeal that the third-degree murder charge should not be added to the indictment that already includes first- and second-degree murder and manslaughter. Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill initially dismissed the additional charge, but prosecutors then appealed to the Court of Appeals, which ordered Cahill to reinstate the charge. The case was then appealed by Chauvin to the state’s top court, which Wednesday delivered a blow to the officer’s appeal. Holly Bailey reports for the Washington Post.

The House yesterday passed a pair of bills aimed at strengthening national gun laws, including expanding background checks for gun sales and transfers, as well as extending the time the FBI has to conduct checks on those flagged by the national instant check system. “The House voted 227 to 203 to approve the expansion of background checks, and 219 to 210 to give federal law enforcement more time to vet gun buyers,” reports Catie Edmondson for the New York Times.

U.S. RELATIONS

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is “lifting the [Trump-era] blanket suspension” on aid to parts of war-torn Yemen occupied by Iran-backed Houthi rebels, according to those briefed on the matter, with USAID notifying Congress and partner agencies that it would be restoring funding for the region based on a set of monitoring requirements. “USAID said benchmarks had already been “clearly communicated” to the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels and requirements were also given to aid partners for releasing the assistance,” reports Katrine Manson for the Financial Times.

President Biden will meet today with leaders of Australia, India and Japan, expected to discuss matters related to Indo-Pacific security cooperation, particularly concerns over China’s growing power, the fight against Covid-19, economic growth and cooperation, and climate change. “I do believe that there will be an honest, open discussion about China’s role on the global stage,” said one senior U.S. official. David Brunnstrom and Michael Martina report for Reuters.

“The Biden administration is willing to take a calculated risk to end America’s longest war” in Afghanistan, including efforts to push out the current government and work with Russia, Iran and other powers to “finalize a peace agreement” and create a power-sharing interim government, David Igantius writes in an op-ed for the Washington Post, adding that Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s recent three-page letter to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, confirming that the U.S. is “considering the full withdrawal of our forces by May 1st,” could “perhaps” pressure the Ghani to resign before his term ends in 2024.

U.N. HUMAN RIGHTS COUNCIL FORUM

The U.S. and a dozen other countries today called on Russia to release Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny from prison, during a statement read out by Poland to the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva. Reuters reporting.

The U.S. also condemned China’s human rights abuses by China of Uighur and other ethnic minority Muslim communities. Mark Cassayre, U.S. charge d’affaires, in a speech to the Human Rights Council, said that those abuses included “crime against humanity and genocide.” “We condemn Hong Kong authorities’ detention of democratic activists for exercising their rights and freedoms and call for their immediate release,” he added. Reuters reporting.

During the same Geneva forum, Western counties, including the U.S., urged “Egypt to guarantee space for civil society — including human rights defenders — to work without fear of intimidation, harassment, arrest, detention or any other form of reprisal,” Finland’s ambassador Kirsti Kauppi said, reading out the statement. “That includes lifting travel bans and asset freezes against human rights defenders —including EIPR staff,” Kauppi added. Stephanie Nebehay reports for Reuters.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

Israeli forces have “bombed a dozen ships carrying Iranian oil or weapons in the past two years” that were en route to Syria, over concern that oil profits are funding extremism in the Middle East, U.S. and regional officials said. “Since late 2019, Israel has used weaponry including water mines to strike Iranian vessels or those carrying Iranian cargo as they navigate toward Syria in the Red Sea and in other areas of the region. Iran has continued its oil trade with Syria, shipping millions of barrels and contravening U.S. sanctions against Iran and international sanctions against Syria …  Some of the naval attacks also have targeted Iranian efforts to move other cargo including weaponry through the region, according to U.S. officials … The attacks on the tankers carrying Iranian oil haven’t been previously disclosed. Iranian officials have reported some of the attacks earlier and have said they suspect Israeli involvement,” report Gordon Lubold,  Benoit Faucon and  Felicia Schwartz in a Wall Street Journal exclusive.

Around 30 students were kidnapped from a forestry college in northwest Nigeria near a military camp, students said Friday. Garba Muhammad reports for Reuters. 

Featured Articles

Making Inclusive Uniform Service More Resilient through Congressional Support

by and

The Global Fragility Act Could Give US Assistance and Diplomacy a New Start for Countries in Conflict

by

Why Reconciling Domestic and Global Human Rights Policy Is a US National Security Imperative

by

Germany’s Positions on International Law in Cyberspace Part II

by

Iraq’s Legal Responsibility for Militia Attacks on U.S. Forces: Paths Forward

by

El Salvador Needs to Stop Prosecuting Obstetric Emergencies as Homicides

by

“Red Lines” in Beirut Blast Investigation: How Exactly Lebanese Politicians Escape Accountability

by and

Germany’s Positions on International Law in Cyberspace Part I

by

Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration

by , , , and

Taking Gender Into Account to Better Confront New Security Threats

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 27-March 5)

by

Knowns and Unknowns of US Syria Strike: Looming Int’l and Domestic Law Issues

by

China’s Military Tech Ambitions – What’s the U.S.- EU Gameplan?

by

Biden’s Drone Policy Review: Recommendations for a Reset

by

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump

by , and

Just Security Obtains Overseas Troop Counts That the Pentagon Concealed from the Public

by , , and

Upcoming Cases Provide Opportunities to Reassess the Application of the Due Process Clause at Guantanamo

by

The “Khashoggi Ban” and What It Does and Doesn’t Mean

by , and

Protecting the Information Space in Times of Armed Conflict

by and

What We Can Learn from Global Policy About Preventing Domestic Extremism?

by

Put Yemen’s Civil Society – and Accountability — at the Center of the Push for Peace

by and

Letting Diplomacy Lead US Counterterrorism: What Would That Look Like?

by

Legal Questions (and Some Answers) Concerning the U.S. Military Strike in Syria

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 14-26)

by

How Biden, Congress, and US Business and Civic Leaders Can Deliver Justice for Jamal Khashoggi

by and

Biden’s First Strike and the International Law of Self-Defense

by

Telegram: A Growing Social Media Refuge, for Good and Ill

by

Is Climate Change a National Emergency?

by

Biden Risks Playing into the Hands of Iranian Hardliners

by

UN Security Council Won’t Respond to Myanmar’s Coup, But the General Assembly Can

by

How a January 6 Commission Can Succeed: What Empirical Research Tells Us

by

Trump’s War Powers Legacy and Questions for Biden

by

Unpacking Biden Administration vs. Congressional Tension in the McGahn Case

by

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

by and

Lessons from the 9/11 Commission

by

Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

by and

Facebook’s Unconscionable Action in Australia – and What It Means for the Rest of the World

by

US Can Restore Leadership on Human Rights by Promoting Accountability in Sri Lanka

by and

Comparison of (Similar) Republican and Democratic Draft Legislation on Jan. 6 Commission

by and

Leaving the War in Yemen: The Mostly Good, the Bad, and the Muddled

by

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

by

In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans’ Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

by and

Former UN High Commissioner Pillay Says It’s Time for the Human Rights Council to Act on Sri Lanka

by

Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

by

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

by , and

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

by

Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

by and

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

Diplomats, Top Experts’ Reactions to Biden Foreign Policy Speech

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

Why Guantánamo Detainees Should Have Access to COVID Vaccines Part I: Law of Armed Conflict and Good Policy

by , and

If the US Wants to Push Back on Authoritarian Agendas at the UN, Get Counterterrorism Right

by and

New Aid for Israeli-Palestinian Peacebuilding Aims at Issues Underlying Security

by

NATO and the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty: Options for the Biden Administration

by

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

UPDATE: Gaps in Trump’s Pardons Apply to Bannon Criminal Charges As Well

by

The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons

by and

Shifting Contours, But the Same Solution: Swiftly Returning to the Iran Nuclear Deal

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

by and

MLK Believed “No Justice, No Peace”

by

Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch

by

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

by

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Siven Watt

Associate News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK. Follow him on Twitter (@SivenWatt)

Read these related stories next:

Early Edition: March 11, 2021

March 11, 2021 by

Early Edition: March 10, 2021

March 10, 2021 by

Early Edition: March 9, 2021

March 9, 2021 by

Early Edition: March 8, 2021

March 8, 2021 by

Early Edition: March 5, 2021

March 5, 2021 by

Early Edition: March 4, 2021

March 4, 2021 by

The Early Edition: March 3, 2021

March 3, 2021 by

The Early Edition: March 2, 2021

March 2, 2021 by

The Early Edition: March 1, 2021

March 1, 2021 by

Early Edition: February 26, 2021

February 26, 2021 by

Early Edition: February 25, 2021

February 25, 2021 by

Early Edition: February 24, 2021

February 24, 2021 by