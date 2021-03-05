Early Edition: March 5, 2021

A curated guide to major national security news and developments over the past 24 hours.

by

March 5, 2021

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

A curated guide to major national security news and developments over the past 24 hours. Here’s today’s news.

U.S. DEVELOPMENTS

President Biden called off a second air strike which was scheduled to hit Syria on Feb. 26, after an aide warned 30 minutes before the strike that a woman and children were in the courtyard of the targeted site, report Gordon Lubold, Michael R. Gordon and Nancy A. Yousseff in a Wall Street Journal exclusive. The authors detail a step-by-step of the internal decision-making process that led to the decisions that day, as well as the policy officials involved. The authors note that: “On Feb. 20, four rockets targeted Balad Airbase in Iraq. No U.S. troops were based there, but the facility hosts hundreds of Western contractors. One American was wounded, reinforcing the growing recognition within the administration that there would need to be some sort of military response.”

Biden wants to “ensure that the authorizations for the use of military force [(AUMF)] currently on the books are replaced with a narrow and specific framework that will ensure we can protect Americans from terrorist threats while ending the forever wars,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement to POLITICO. “The olive branch to Capitol Hill marks the first time as president that Biden has publicly endorsed jettisoning resolutions passed by Congress a generation ago that have been used to justify military operations in places few envisioned at the time. The AUMFs include one passed after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and another passed in the fall of 2002 ahead of the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003,” report Bryan Bender and Andrew Desiderio for POLITICO.

Top State Department diplomatic security official in Afghanistan, Nick Sabruno, was removed from his role after stating on his Facebook page death to America and making racist comments about Kamala Harris following Trumps presidential election loss in November, according to sources. Those sources said that acting U.S. ambassador in Afghanistan, Ross Wilson, said he had lost confidence in Sabruno and sent him back to Washington. They added that Sabruno still works at the department but is not currently assigned to a role or an office. Kylie Atwood reports for CNN.

Colin Kahl, the Biden administrations nominee to serve as the top policy official at the Pentagon, yesterday came under fire from GOP members of the Senate Armed Services Committee for his past tweets which criticized Republican officials and Trump-era policies as well as his past policy position on Middle East issues, particularly the 2015 Iran nuclear deal  although Democrats appeared largely supportive of Kahl, reports Connor O’Brien for POLITICO. The committee’s top Republican, Sen. Jim Inhofe (OK), said: “National security is too important for partisan politics … Unfortunately, in the past, in many cases, your public policy positions have been couched in partisan politics rather than fact-based analysis.” Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) said: “Your tweets have been tough, and in many cases incendiary, something for which many members had issues with the previous administration’s nominee for this very same position.”

The U.S. Supreme Court yesterday ruled against an undocumented immigrant who has lived in the U.S. for 25 years and was attempting to appeal a 2009 deportation decision stemming from a misdemeanor conviction he received for using a fake Social Security card to secure employment. An appellant, in this case Clemente Pereida, can apply to the Attorney General to have a removal order canceled if they meet certain criteria, including no criminal convictions of “moral turpitude.” The lower courts decided that Pereida’s conviction was a crime of “moral turpitude” under Nebraska state law and therefore he had no right to challenge the deportation; the St. Louis-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit was unsure if the crime met the necessary threshold to block Pereida’s appeal but concluded that the burden of proof was on the appellant to demonstrate he met the criteria to have the deportation canceled, which he failed to do; the Supreme Court’s reasoning is similar to previous appellate court’s, with Justice Neil Gorsuch stating in his written opinion that, “Individuals seeking relief from a lawful removal order shoulder a heavy burden … Mr. Pereida failed to carry that burden.” John Fritze reports for USA TODAY.

Two grand juries convened yesterday in Fulton County, Georgia, as part of District Attorney Fani Willis criminal investigation into former President Trumps efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election votes in Georgia. “A person familiar with the investigation said they are likely to rely heavily on subpoenas rather than voluntary requests for records and interviews, in part to establish a clear court record of their pursuit of evidence … In the meantime, some officials in Georgia have already hired personal attorneys amid the fallout from Trump’s efforts to upend the election results,” report Sara Murray and Jason Morris for CNN.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said yesterday that the video-sharing platform will lift Trumps suspension once the risk of violence has decreased, but said she was unsure when that would be due to the current elevated risk of violence. Lauren Feiner reports for CNBC.

Facebook yesterday lifted its ban on political advertising  however, many right- and left- wing political groups were able to circumvent the social media giants 18-week moratorium, purchasing tens of thousands of dollars in political ads that broke the companys rules between January and March this year, reports Mark Scott and Zach Montellaro for POLITICO.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett yesterday wrote her first Supreme Court majority opinion, a 7-2 decision that narrowed the category of documents required to be disclosed by federal agencies, under an exception to the Freedom of Information Act. Ariane de Vogue reports for CNN.

U.S. CAPITOL ATTACK

Acting chief of the Capitol Police Yogananda Pittman yesterday formally asked the Defense Department to extend the deployment of National Guard troops on Capitol Hill beyond next week amid growing concerns over domestic extremists that may target Congress  the request is reported to have first been sent to the Capitol Police Board, which appears to have failed to grant Pittmans request. Pitman wrote a letter to congressional leaders, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), to ask for support in ensuring Guard deployment was extended. “In her letter, which was obtained by POLITICO, Pittman writes that the Capitol Police “has not received the required authorization to request an extension of National Guard support.” She noted that the House sergeant-at-arms has approved her request, but said nothing about the Senate sergeant-at-arms. Both officials are members of the Capitol Police Board,” Andrew Desiderio, Lara Seligman and Kyle Cheney report for POLITICO.

Investigators are looking at records of communications between rioters and congressional lawmakers to understand whether the latter wittingly or unwittingly aided the former in their attack on the Capitol, said an official familiar with the matter, adding that some data gathered indicates contact was made between members of Congress and rioters in the days around Jan. 6 and that rioters spoke between themselves about their ties to lawmakers. “The existence of such communications doesn’t necessarily indicate wrongdoing by lawmakers and investigators aren’t yet targeting members of Congress in the investigation, the official noted. Should investigators find probable cause that lawmakers or their staffs possibly aided the insurrectionists, they could seek warrants to obtain the content of the communications. There’s no indication they’ve taken such a step at this point,” Evan Perez reports for CNN.

Former Trump-appointed State Department aide Federico Klein was yesterday arrested by FBI agents on charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, the first such person appointed by former President Trump to have been arrested in connection to the riots. “Klein, 42, was taken into custody in Virginia, said Samantha Shero, a spokesperson for the FBI’s Washington Field Office. Details on the charges against him were not immediately available,” Josh Gerstein reports for POLITICO.

MYANMAR

The U.N. Security Council is set to meet today to discuss the Feb. 1 Myanmar military coup which has seen mounting protests across the country, with police officers opening fire on protesters Friday, killing one man. The U.N. human rights investigator on Myanmar, Thomas Andrews, urged the Security Council to impose a global arms embargo and targeted economic sanctions on the country’s junta. Reuters reporting.

The U.S. yesterday announced new measures on Myanmars military, including blocking top military conglomerates and the ministries of defense and home affairs from certain types of trade … [and] also introducing export restrictions, requiring U.S. suppliers to seek hard-to-obtain licenses to ship Myanmar’s military certain items, reports Reuters.

Myanmars military rulers tried to move around $1 billion held at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Feb. 4, which prompted U.S. officials to put a freeze on the funds, said three people familiar with the matter, including a U.S. government official. “The transaction on Feb. 4 in the name of the Central Bank of Myanmar was first blocked by Fed safeguards. U.S. government officials then stalled on approving the transfer until an executive order issued by President Joe Biden gave them legal authority to block it indefinitely, the sources said,”Humerya Pamuk reports for Reuters.

Women protesters have been on the front lines of demonstrations across Myanmar. “By the hundreds of thousands, the women have gathered for daily marches, representing striking unions of teachers, garment workers and medical workers — all sectors dominated by women. The youngest are often on the front lines, where the security forces appear to have singled them out. Two young women were shot in the head on Wednesday and another near the heart, three bullets ending their lives,” reports Hannah Beech for the New York Times.

OTHER U.S. RELATIONS 

Iran has agreed to cooperate with the U.N. nuclear watchdog, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), regarding uranium particles found at several sites, potentially clearing the way for talks between the U.S. and Iran on a nuclear deal. Patrick Wintour reports for The Guardian.

15 rights groups wrote to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday urging the Biden administration to address human rights abuses in Bahrain, calling for a rights-based foreign policy towards the Gulf-nation. Al Jazeera reporting.

Although the U.S. announced over $190 million in additional aid to Yemeni people, the Biden administration cant bring peace to Yemen while Iran keeps sending weapons, writes Bradley Bowman and Katherine Zimmerman for Foreign Policy.

CORONAVIRUS

The novel coronavirus has infected over 28.82 million and now killed over 520,300 people in the United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there have been over 115.61 million confirmed coronavirus cases and close to 2.57 million deaths. Sergio Hernandez, Sean O’Key, Amanda Watts, Byron Manley and Henrik Pettersson report for CNN.

The World Health Organization (WHO)s team tasked with investigating the origins of Covid-19 in China is expected to scrap an interim report on its recent visit to the country following growing tensions between Beijing and Washington over the need for greater transparency in the investigation and an open letter from an international group of two dozen scientists calling for a new probe. Betsy McKay, Drew Hinshaw and Jeremy Page report for the Wall Street Journal.

The Indian government has approved the use of Indian-based vaccine company Bharat Biotechs COVAXIN vaccine. “Late Wednesday, Bharat Biotech released interim data showing its vaccine prevents COVID-19 in 81% of patients who receive two doses. The phase 3 clinical trial involved 25,800 subjects, making it the largest ever in India, the company said,” reports Lauren Frayer for NPR.

The Atlantic has published its latest weekly report in its COVID Tracking Project

A map and analysis of all confirmed cases of the virus in the US is available at the New York Times.

U.S. and worldwide maps tracking the spread of the pandemic are available at the Washington Post.

A state-by-state guide to lockdown measures and reopenings is provided by the New York Times.

Latest updates on the pandemic at The Guardian.

CHINA

Chinas national legislature intends to rewrite election rules in Hong Kong which would make it particularly difficult for Beijing critics to hold official positions within Hong Kongs elective office. Keith Bradsher and Austin Ramzy report for the New York Times.

Chinas Premier Li Keqiang said that country stands by the one China principle, which holds that Taiwan is part of China, and will deter any attempts seeking to assert Taiwans independence, although he said China remains committed to promoting peaceful relations between the two countries. Reuters reporting.

ETHIOPIA

U.S. and United Nations officials have urged Eritrean and Amhara region troops to withdraw from Ethiopias northern Tigray region. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said: “We urged the Ethiopian government to support an immediate end to the fighting in Tigray, and to that end the prompt withdrawal of Eritrean forces and Amhara regional forces from Tigray are essential steps.” U.N. aid chief Mark Lowcock told the Security Council said: “Eritrean Defence Forces must leave Ethiopia, and they must not be enabled or permitted to continue their campaign of destruction before they do so,” adding, “It is now abundantly clear to all, and openly acknowledged by officials of the government administration in Tigray, that Eritrean Defence Forces are operating throughout Tigray … Countless well-corroborated reports suggest their culpability for atrocities.” Michelle Nichola reports for Reuters.

Why Ethiopias deadly Tigray crisis is growing is explained by Cara Anna for AP. 

Featured Articles

Knowns and Unknowns of US Syria Strike: Looming Int’l and Domestic Law Issues

by

China’s Military Tech Ambitions – What’s the U.S.- EU Gameplan?

by

Biden’s Drone Policy Review: Recommendations for a Reset

by

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump

by , and

Just Security Obtains Overseas Troop Counts That the Pentagon Concealed from the Public

by , , and

Upcoming Cases Provide Opportunities to Reassess the Application of the Due Process Clause at Guantanamo

by

The “Khashoggi Ban” and What It Does and Doesn’t Mean

by , and

Protecting the Information Space in Times of Armed Conflict

by and

What We Can Learn from Global Policy About Preventing Domestic Extremism?

by

Put Yemen’s Civil Society – and Accountability — at the Center of the Push for Peace

by and

Letting Diplomacy Lead US Counterterrorism: What Would That Look Like?

by

Legal Questions (and Some Answers) Concerning the U.S. Military Strike in Syria

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 14-26)

by

How Biden, Congress, and US Business and Civic Leaders Can Deliver Justice for Jamal Khashoggi

by and

Biden’s First Strike and the International Law of Self-Defense

by

Telegram: A Growing Social Media Refuge, for Good and Ill

by

Is Climate Change a National Emergency?

by

Biden Risks Playing into the Hands of Iranian Hardliners

by

UN Security Council Won’t Respond to Myanmar’s Coup, But the General Assembly Can

by

How a January 6 Commission Can Succeed: What Empirical Research Tells Us

by

Trump’s War Powers Legacy and Questions for Biden

by

Unpacking Biden Administration vs. Congressional Tension in the McGahn Case

by

Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration

by , , , and

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

by and

Lessons from the 9/11 Commission

by

Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

by and

Facebook’s Unconscionable Action in Australia – and What It Means for the Rest of the World

by

US Can Restore Leadership on Human Rights by Promoting Accountability in Sri Lanka

by and

Comparison of (Similar) Republican and Democratic Draft Legislation on Jan. 6 Commission

by and

Leaving the War in Yemen: The Mostly Good, the Bad, and the Muddled

by

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

by

In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans’ Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

by and

Former UN High Commissioner Pillay Says It’s Time for the Human Rights Council to Act on Sri Lanka

by

Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

by

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

by , and

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

by

Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

by and

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

Diplomats, Top Experts’ Reactions to Biden Foreign Policy Speech

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

Why Guantánamo Detainees Should Have Access to COVID Vaccines Part I: Law of Armed Conflict and Good Policy

by , and

If the US Wants to Push Back on Authoritarian Agendas at the UN, Get Counterterrorism Right

by and

New Aid for Israeli-Palestinian Peacebuilding Aims at Issues Underlying Security

by

NATO and the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty: Options for the Biden Administration

by

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

UPDATE: Gaps in Trump’s Pardons Apply to Bannon Criminal Charges As Well

by

The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons

by and

Shifting Contours, But the Same Solution: Swiftly Returning to the Iran Nuclear Deal

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

by and

MLK Believed “No Justice, No Peace”

by

Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch

by

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

by

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Siven Watt

Associate News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK. Follow him on Twitter (@SivenWatt)

Read these related stories next:

Early Edition: March 4, 2021

March 4, 2021 by

The Early Edition: March 3, 2021

March 3, 2021 by

The Early Edition: March 2, 2021

March 2, 2021 by

The Early Edition: March 1, 2021

March 1, 2021 by

Early Edition: February 26, 2021

February 26, 2021 by

Early Edition: February 25, 2021

February 25, 2021 by

Early Edition: February 24, 2021

February 24, 2021 by

Early Edition: February 23, 2021

February 23, 2021 by

Early Edition: February 22, 2021

February 22, 2021 by

The Early Edition: February 18, 2021

February 18, 2021 by

Early Edition: February 17, 2021

February 17, 2021 by

Early Edition: February 16, 2021

February 16, 2021 by