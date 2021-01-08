Early Edition: January 8, 2021

A curated guide to major national security news and developments over the past 24 hours.

by

January 8, 2021

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

A curated guide to major national security news and developments over the past 24 hours. Here’s today’s news.

BREACH AT THE CAPITOL

Law enforcement response:

Officials say that despite weeks of planning between federal and local law enforcement agencies, which included tracking social media, they had no intel to suggest that the Capitol could or would be breached. Those officials say that during multiple calls the US Capitol Police assured federal authorities that the situation would be under control and that they were able to deal with large demonstrations – citing that due to Inauguration Day, one of the most secure events in the city, according to sources, the Capitol area was already being prepared for large crowds. Multiple federal law enforcement agencies deployed agents the morning of the event but they were put on stand-by, awaiting requests for support. By the time their assistance was called on – first with bomb threats in multiple locations, and then to the Capitol itself – it was too late to effectively respond and stop the mobs breaching the Capitol. “They have jurisdiction. And the minute they asked for support, we sent it,” Acting Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli said on Fox News. “And by the way, they asked for support before violence began. So that was not a pure reaction. There was some planning to it. But it was just too close to when everything began to heat up. And they were outnumbered and overwhelmed. I mean, that’s why you see pictures like that. It’s pure, it’s just numbers.” Evan Perez, Jeremy Herb, Geneva Sands and Priscilla Alvarez report for CNN.

The Pentagon limited the DC National Guard’s to largely crowd control, prohibiting Guard troops from “receiving ammunition or riot gear, interacting with protesters unless necessary for self-defense, sharing equipment with local law enforcement, or using Guard surveillance and air assets without the defense secretary’s explicit sign-off, according to officials familiar with the orders,” The Post reports. The heavily limited scope of the troops’ task was due to DC Mayor Muriel Bowser never requesting troops to help with crowd or riot control, but to remain crowd controllers, officials said. Those officials also said that troops were permitted to deploy a quick-action force only as a very last resort.  The limits were established because the Guard hadn’t been asked to assist with crowd or riot control. Early yesterday afternoon, during a call with Pentagon and local officials, soon-to-resign Capitol Police Chief Sund was asked whether National Guard help was needed. “There was a pause,” one of the DC officials said; then Sund said yes; “Then there was another pause, and an official from the [office of the] secretary of the Army said that wasn’t going to be possible,” the official continued. Paul Sonne, Peter Hermann and Missy Ryan report for the Washington Post.

The Capitol Police were also contacted by the Pentagon three days before the event to offer National Guard, the AP first reported, but the assistance offered was turned down. As the Capitol was breached, the Justice Department offered assistance from the FBI, but that offer was rejected also. 

US Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund has handed in his resignation effective Jan. 16, according to a Capitol Police official. The news follows growing calls by lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), for the chief to step down following what has been pointed criticism at the lack of preparedness by Sund and his officers. Manu Raju and Ted Barrett report for CNN.

“We have a lot of lessons to learn from this,” said Michael Sherwin, acting US attorney in Washington, DC, at a briefing yesterday. Aruna Viswanatha and Sadie Gurman for the Wall Street Journal.

The security in place for Inauguration Day is being reassess following the Capitol breach. Christopher Cadelago and Tyler Pager report for POLITICO.

“How the U.S. Capitol Police were overrun in a ‘monumental’ security failure” is explained by Peter Hermann, Carol D. Leonnig, Aaron C. Davis and David A. Fahrenthold report the Washington Post.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said yesterday that a “painstaking investigation” would soon begin into Capitol security protocols. Joseph Choi reports for The Hill.

Soon-to-be President Joe Biden points out the clear difference in response by law enforcement when policing anti-racism and police brutality protests last year: “No one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday, they wouldn’t have been treated very, very differently than the mob of thugs that stormed the Capitol,” the soon-to-be president said in a video statement. “We all know that’s true, and it is unacceptable.” Annie Linskey, Chelsea Janes and Amy B Wang report for the Washington Post.

Biden’s charge has been mirrored by many others, including newly-elected Rep. Core Nush (D-MO), who said, “Had it been people who look like me, had it been the same amount of people, but had they been Black and brown, we wouldn’t have made it up those steps.” Joseph Choi reports for The Hill.

President Trump has been strongly denounced for his inciting of rioters:

Prosecutors will look at “all actors” responsible – which could include Trump – Michael Sherwin, acting US attorney in Washington, DC, suggested during a briefing yesterday. “We are looking at all actors, not only the people who went into the building,” Sherwin said. When asked whether Trump would be charged for inciting rioters, Sherwin responded: “We’re looking at all actors … If the evidence fits the elements of a crime, they’re going to be charged.” Katie Benner reports for the New York Times.

Democrats’ calls for Trump to be removed from office – via the 25th Amendment or impeachment – continue to intensify, with House Speaker Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stressing that they are willing to initiate impeachment proceedings if Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet do not invoke the Constitution. Manu Raju, Lauren Fox and Phil Mattingly report for CNN.

Trump apparently discussed with his aides and lawyers, including White House counsel Pat Cipollone, whether he had the power to pardon himself – with some of those conversations happening in recent weeks, although nothing yet indicates a conversation has happened since yesterday’s events, sources have said. “Another person said it is not in the works in the White House counsel’s office currently but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen or that the Department of Justice Office of Legal Counsel is not currently reviewing the matter,” report Pamela Brown and Jeremy Diamond for CNN.

Trump yesterday condemned mobs that breached the Capitol and further said that he would focus on a smooth transition of power: “We have just been through an intense election and emotions are high … But now tempers must be cooled and calm restored. “We must get on with the business of America … Now Congress has certified the results. A new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20,” adding, “My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation.” Trump went on to condemn rioters: “The demonstrators who infiltrated the capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy,” Trump said. “To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country and to those who broke the law, you will pay.” Brett Samuels and Morgan Chalfant report for The Hill.

transcript of Trump’s statement is provided by Al Jazeera.

Trump has been permanently banned from his Facebook and Instagram accounts, according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg. “We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” Zuckerberg wrote, adding, “Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.” Tony Romm and Elizabeth Dwoskin report for the Washington Post.

A number of officials have resigned:

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said yesterday that were resigning from their posts which were set to end in less than two weeks. Mick Mulvaney, a former White House chief of staff, now U.S. special envoy for Northern Ireland, also resigned. DeVos, writing in a letter to the president, said: “There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation.” Natalie Andrews, Alex Leary and Josh Mitchell report for the Wall Street Journal.

Also, John Costello, one of the nation’s most senior cybersecurity officials, resigned yesterday, along with Tyler Goodspeed, the acting chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, who resigned today, citing Trump’s incitement. The New York Times reports.

“House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House Sergeant at Arms, Paul Irving, was submitting his resignation, while Senate Sergeant at Arms, Michael Stenger, submitted his resignation late Thursday, according to a statement by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell,” report Evan Perez, Jeremy Herb, Geneva Sands and Priscilla Alvarez report for CNN.

Also:

A Capitol Police officer directed mobs who breached the Capitol building to Sen. Chuck Schumer’s office, a member of the mob group told reporters, stating that: “We wanted to have a few words” with Mr. Schumer, “He’s probably the most corrupt guy up here. You don’t hear too much about him. But he’s slimy. You can just see it.” Aaron, the rioter who disclosed the officer’s assistance, did not disclose his last name but said that mobs had asked the officer where Schumer’s office was and the officer tried to direct them – although the mob reportedly never found the office. Sabrina Tavernise and Matthew Rosenberg report for the New York Times.

40 rioters appeared at DC Superior Court yesterday charged with unlawful entry of public property – one person was charged with possessing a “military style automatic weapon” and Molotov cocktails, prosecutors have confirmed. Evidence is also being reviewed for potential additional charges, with most defendants residing in other states and travelling in for the event. Keith L. Alexander, Spencer S. Hsu and Paul Diggan report for the Washington Post.

Among those who died during the breach was US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement late yesterday, stating that, Sicknick passed away “due to injuries sustained while on-duty,” adding, “He returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.” Marianne Levine and Sarah Ferris report for POLITICO.

US DEVELOPMENTS

The federal judiciary may have been breached in the recent Russia hacking operation, a statement on the US Courts’ website suggested, citing “an apparent compromise” to its Case Management/Electronic Case Files (CM/ECF) system. Maggie Miller reports for The Hill.

A new office at the State Department has been approved – the Bureau of Cyberspace Security and Emerging Technologies (CSET) – which will help lead diplomatic efforts. “The need to reorganize and resource America’s cyberspace and emerging technology security diplomacy through the creation of CSET is critical, as the challenges to U.S. national security presented by China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and other cyber and emerging technology competitors and adversaries have only increased since the Department notified Congress in June 2019 of its intent to create CSET,” a State Department spokesperson said in a statement.

The Senate Armed Services Committee will hold its confirmation hearing for President-elect Joe Biden’s defense secretary pick – Retired Gen. Lloyd Austin – on Jan. 19. Rebecca Kheel reports for The Hill.

CORONAVIRUS

The novel coronavirus has infected over 21.58 million and now killed over 365,000 people in the United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there have been over 88.16 million confirmed coronavirus cases and over 1.9 million deaths. Sergio Hernandez, Sean O’Key, Amanda Watts, Byron Manley and Henrik Pettersson report for CNN.

A map and analysis of all confirmed cases of the virus in the US is available at the New York Times.

US and worldwide maps tracking the spread of the pandemic are available at the Washington Post.

A state-by-state guide to lockdown measures and reopenings is provided by the New York Times.

Latest updates on the pandemic at The Guardian. 

Featured Articles

Q&A with Steve Vladeck and Rolf Mowatt Larssen on Democracy, Insurrection, and Where We Go from Here

by

The Constitution’s Option for Impeachment After a President Leaves Office

by

The Incapacitation of a President and the Twenty-Fifth Amendment: A Reader’s Guide

by , , , , , and

Father-Son Separation at US Border Illustrates Lasting Harm That Demands Redress

by

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

20 Most Read Just Security Articles in 2020

by

Why the State Dept Should Reject Saudi Crown Prince MBS’s Claimed “Immunity”

by and

The 2020 Just Security Holiday Reading List

by

Alarms Raised in Central African Republic: Pre-Election Fighting Threatens Civilians and Fragile Peace

by , , and

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Military Families are Gunning for Peace this Holiday Season

by

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

by

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

The System Is Not Working: The Lopsided Election Result, Not The Courts, Saved Our Democracy

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Dec 12-18)

by

“Strategic Silence” and State-Sponsored Hacking: The US Gov’t and SolarWinds

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

The Bosnian Constitution, Marking 25 Years, Needs an American Reboot

by

Biden Must Stick to His Pledge to End US Support for the Yemen War

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Dec 5-11)

by

Representation at the Top: The Importance of Race in the Austin Nomination Debate

by

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

Revitalizing US Democracy Starts with Repairing the Right to Peaceful Assembly

by and

Addressing Our Whole-of-Government Deficit in National Security

by

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

A Commander’s Duty to Punish War Crimes: Past U.S. Recognition

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Climate Change, National Security, & the New Commander-in-Chief

by

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

Ethiopia’s Tigray Crisis: Escalating Violence and Mass Displacement Threaten Ethiopian and Regional Security

by

How a New Administration—and a New Congress—Can Fix Prepublication Review: A Roadmap for Reform

by , , and

Getting the T’s and C’s Right: The Lessons of Intelligence Reform

by and

Not a Coup at DOD: How Acting Sec. Miller’s Reorganization May Improve Special Ops Oversight

by

COVID-19 Testing and the Need for Ongoing Infection Prevention

by and

75 Years Ago at Nuremberg: Giving a Name to Crimes Against Humanity

by

Mali: The “Good” Coup d’État?

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Trump’s Impact on Nuclear Proliferation

by

US-Opposed Probe of Colombia’s Uribe Is Essential Step in Road to Peace

by and

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

How to Restore Ethics to the U.S. Department of State

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

The Urgent Need to Restore Independence to America’s Politicized Immigration Courts

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Destroying Federal Documents During a Presidential Transition Is a Federal Crime

by

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Oxford Statement on International Law Protections Against Foreign Electoral Interference through Digital Means

by , , , , , and

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

We Cannot Condone the Myanmar Government’s Lies with Silence

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Turkey Fuels Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Drones, Mercenaries and Dreams of Imperial Resurgence

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Siven Watt

Associate News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK. Follow him on Twitter (@SivenWatt)

Read these related stories next:

Early Edition: January 7, 2021

January 7, 2021 by

Early Edition: January 6, 2021

January 6, 2021 by

Early Edition: January 5, 2021

January 5, 2021 by

Early Edition: January 4, 2021

January 4, 2021 by

Early Edition: December 18, 2020

December 18, 2020 by

Early Edition: December 17, 2020

December 17, 2020 by

Early Edition: December 16, 2020

December 16, 2020 by

Early Edition: December 15, 2020

December 15, 2020 by

Early Edition: December 14, 2020

December 14, 2020 by

Early Edition: December 11, 2020

December 11, 2020 by

Early Edition: December 10, 2020

December 10, 2020 by

Early Edition: December 9, 2020

December 9, 2020 by