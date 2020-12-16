Early Edition: December 16, 2020

by

December 16, 2020

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

A curated guide to major national security news and developments over the past 24 hours. Here’s today’s news.

2020 ELECTION/PRESIDENTIAL TRANSITION

Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, the most powerful Rebpublican in Congress, congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his election victory on Tuesday. In remarks made on the Senate floor, McConnell said:

“Many millions of us had hoped the presidential election would yield a different result. But our system of government has processes to determine who will be sworn in on January the 20th. The Electoral College has spoken. So today, I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden.”

Privately, McConnell is also asking his Senate colleagues not to join efforts by House members to throw out the election results, Nicholas Fandos reports for the New York Times

McConnell has already received blowback from President Donald Trump and right-wing media outlets. Tweeting at 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Trump said, “Too soon to give up. Republican Party must finally learn to fight. People are angry!” 

“Trump’s tweet made it clear that McConnell’s decision to recognize Biden as president-elect has opened a rift at the top of the GOP, with the president continuing to falsely claim victory while McConnell works behind the scenes to convince Republican senators not to challenge the electoral college, which cast 306 votes for Biden on Monday, formalizing his victory,” Timothy Bella reports for the Washington Post.

Chris Krebs is scheduled to testify this morning before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs. Krebs, the former head of the Department of Homeland Security’s cybersecurity agency, was recently fired by Trump after he stated there was no evidence of election fraud. The other witnesses scheduled to testify today are expected to question the integrity of the election results. Krebs was called as a witness by the committee’s top Democrat, Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich, who said he was “appalled by many of my colleagues’ choice to help spread the President’s lies and false narratives about the outcome of the 2020 election.” Allison Pecorin reports for ABC News

Biden’s Cabinet continues to take shape, including his climate team. The transition team announced that Biden will nominate Pete Buttigieg to lead the Department of Transportation. The president-elect is also expected to pick Gina McCarthy, a former administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, to coordinate the White House’s domestic climate agenda, and Jennifer Granholm, a former governor of Michigan, to lead the Department of Energy. Coral Davenport and Lisa Friedman report for the New York Times

In remarks she made Tuesday, Trump Education Secretary Betsy DeVos urged the Department’s career staff to “resist” as the Biden team comes in, reports Michael Stratford for POLITICO

A state senator in North Carolina has called on Trump to suspend civil liberties and invoke the Insurrection Act to remain in power. North Carolina state senator Bob Steinburg (R), “wrote an inflammatory Facebook post on Tuesday quoting an interview with retired Air Force lieutenant general Thomas McInerney earlier this month,” reports Katie Shepherd for the Washington Post. 

CORONAVIRUS

A second coronavirus vaccine, this one made by Moderna, is expected to get emergency authorization later this week. A review by the FDA has confirmed “Moderna’s earlier assessment that its vaccine had an efficacy rate of 94.1 percent in a trial of 30,000 people. Side effects — including fever, headache and fatigue — were common and unpleasant, but not dangerous, the agency found.” Noah Weiland, Denise Grady and Carl Zimmer report for the New York Times

On Tuesday, the FDA authorized “the first rapid coronavirus test that can be taken at home without prescription and that yields immediate results,” William Wan reports for the Washington Post

As COVID-19 cases and deaths surge, California has had to activate its “mass fatality” program, including the purchase of 5,000 body bags. Cheri Mossburg reports for CNN

Congressional leaders are nearing a deal on a $900 billion coronavirus relief bill. “The two most contentious items — funding for state and local governments and a liability shield for businesses — have been left out of the agreement,” Jake Sherman and Burgess Everett report for POLITICO

Online disinformation peddlers, including the president’s former lawyer, Sidney Powell, are shifting from claims of election fraud to telling lies and fueling conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 vaccine, Davey Alba and Sheera Frenkel report for the New York Times.  

The mayor of Dodge City in Kansas has resigned after receiving violent threats because the city adopted a mask mandate. “A cascade of nasty messages — and in some cases, crowds of armed protesters outside their homes — have led some public health officials to leave their posts this year,” reports Teo Armus for the Washington Post

Wealthy countries are racing to preorder enough doses of the vaccine to immunize their populations multiple times over, while poorer countries are unable to keep up. “‘The high-income countries have gotten to the front of the line and cleared the shelves,’ said Andrea Taylor, a Duke researcher who is studying the contracts,” report Megan Twohey, Keith Collins and Katie Thomas for the New York Times

RUSSIAN HACKING 

The damage of the Russian hacking operation and the U.S. secrets that may have been obtained are not yet fully understood. “It will take weeks, maybe years in some cases, for digital sleuths combing through U.S. government and private industry networks to get the answers,” Frank Bajak reports for the AP

The U.S. government’s multibillion-dollar detection system, Einstein, was unable to detect the Russian malware that was slipped into federal government computer systems, even after it began transmitting to command-and-control computers operated by the hackers. Einstein “was not equipped to find novel malware or Internet connections, despite a 2018 report from the Government Accountability Office suggesting that building such capability might be a wise investment,” report Craig Timberg and Ellen Nakashima for the Washington Post

DOMESTIC TERRORISM

The term to describe what’s happening to Americans’ widespread embrace of conspiracy theories and disinformation is “mass radicalization.” “At conferences, in op-eds and at agency meetings, domestic terrorism analysts are raising concern about the security implications of millions of conservatives buying into baseless right-wing claims,” Hannah Allam reports for NPR

In Texas, a “former Houston police captain was arrested and accused of pointing a gun at a repairman and running him off the road over false voter fraud allegations,” Doha Madani reports for NBC News. “Police said Aguirre told them after the incident in October that he was part of a civilian group called ‘Liberty Center’ that was looking into allegations of voter fraud. According to the district attorney’s office, Aguirre said he conducted “surveillance” on a man for four days in the belief that he had 750,000 fraudulent ballots in his truck.”

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT AND LAW ENFORCEMENT

Trump has come so close to firing FBI Director Christopher Wray in recent months that White House lawyers have had to warn him not to do it, telling him it could put the president in legal jeopardy. “White House lawyers ‘strongly’ advised Trump against firing another FBI director out of concern that doing so would risk creating the perception that a ‘loyalty test’ was being imposed on a position that traditionally has maintained independence from the White House, according to the senior administration official.” Carol E. Lee and Courtney Kube report for NBC News

Trump is thinking about having a special counsel appointed to investigate Biden’s son, Hunter. “Trump — angry that out-going Attorney General William Barr didn’t publicly announce the ongoing, two-year investigation into Hunter Biden — has consulted on the matter with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, White House counsel Pat Cipollone and outside allies,” Michael Balsamo and Jonathan Lemire report for the AP

In his resignation letter, Barr said he was “wrapping up a few remaining matters important to the Administration.” POLITICO’s Josh Gerstein and Kyle Cheney look at what those could possibly be

A judge has ordered the Trump Organization to turn over documents related to its Westchester County estate to the New York Attorney General’s office, which is pursuing a civil fraud investigation into the president and his company. Corinne Ramey reports for the Wall Street Journal

Through a FOIA lawsuit, Buzzfeed News has obtained a letter detailing the criminal referral alleging Trump committed crimes related to his phone call with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The letter, signed by Michael Atkinson, inspector general for the intelligence community, was sent to Stacey Moy, the deputy assistant director of the FBI’s counterintelligence division. Jason Leopold and Anthony Cormier report for Buzzfeed News

FACEBOOK

In an article for The Atlantic, Adrienne LaFrance compares Facebook to a Doomsday Machine, writing, “No single machine should be able to control the fate of the world’s population—and that’s what both the Doomsday Machine and Facebook are built to do.”

On Tuesday, “Facebook accused people linked to the French military on Tuesday of running a covert online influence operation targeting parts of Africa. It is the first time Facebook has publicly linked a campaign like this to individuals connected to a Western military.” Donnie O’Sullivan reports for CNN

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

A “narrow path” has opened up for the United Kingdom and the European Union to strike a post-Brexit trade deal, the president of the European Commission has said. BBC News reports.

A record number of journalists are jailed worldwide, according to a new report from the Committee to Protect Journalists.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Tuesday that Trump still intends to veto the National Defense Authorization Act despite both chambers of Congress passing the $740.5 billion spending bill with veto-proof majorities, Steve Beynon reports for Stars and Stripes

The Trump administration said Tuesday it has finalized an agreement reached last year with El Salvador that will enable DHS “to send asylum seekers from the U.S. border to the Central American nation, instead of allowing them to seek humanitarian protection in the United States.” Nick Miroff reports for the Washington Post 

Featured Articles

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

The Bosnian Constitution, Marking 25 Years, Needs an American Reboot

by

Biden Must Stick to His Pledge to End US Support for the Yemen War

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Dec 5-11)

by

Representation at the Top: The Importance of Race in the Austin Nomination Debate

by

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

Revitalizing US Democracy Starts with Repairing the Right to Peaceful Assembly

by and

Addressing Our Whole-of-Government Deficit in National Security

by

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

A Commander’s Duty to Punish War Crimes: Past U.S. Recognition

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Climate Change, National Security, & the New Commander-in-Chief

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

Ethiopia’s Tigray Crisis: Escalating Violence and Mass Displacement Threaten Ethiopian and Regional Security

by

How a New Administration—and a New Congress—Can Fix Prepublication Review: A Roadmap for Reform

by , , and

Getting the T’s and C’s Right: The Lessons of Intelligence Reform

by and

Not a Coup at DOD: How Acting Sec. Miller’s Reorganization May Improve Special Ops Oversight

by

COVID-19 Testing and the Need for Ongoing Infection Prevention

by and

75 Years Ago at Nuremberg: Giving a Name to Crimes Against Humanity

by

Mali: The “Good” Coup d’État?

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Trump’s Impact on Nuclear Proliferation

by

US-Opposed Probe of Colombia’s Uribe Is Essential Step in Road to Peace

by and

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

How to Restore Ethics to the U.S. Department of State

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

The Urgent Need to Restore Independence to America’s Politicized Immigration Courts

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Destroying Federal Documents During a Presidential Transition Is a Federal Crime

by

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Oxford Statement on International Law Protections Against Foreign Electoral Interference through Digital Means

by , , , , , and

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

We Cannot Condone the Myanmar Government’s Lies with Silence

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Turkey Fuels Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Drones, Mercenaries and Dreams of Imperial Resurgence

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Just Security

We are a forum on law, rights, and U.S. national security. You can follow on Twitter @just_security.

Read these related stories next:

Early Edition: December 15, 2020

December 15, 2020 by

Early Edition: December 14, 2020

December 14, 2020 by

Early Edition: December 11, 2020

December 11, 2020 by

Early Edition: December 10, 2020

December 10, 2020 by

Early Edition: December 9, 2020

December 9, 2020 by

Early Edition: December 8, 2020

December 8, 2020 by

Early Edition: December 7, 2020

December 7, 2020 by

Early Edition: December 4, 2020

December 4, 2020 by

Early Edition: December 3, 2020

December 3, 2020 by

Early Edition: December 2, 2020

December 2, 2020 by

Early Edition: December 1, 2020

December 1, 2020 by

Early Edition: November 30, 2020

November 30, 2020 by