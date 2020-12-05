Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov 28-Dec 4)

Climate Change
- Climate Change, National Security, & the New Commander-in-Chief
by Mark Nevitt (@MarkNevitt)
- Climate Change as a National Security and Foreign Policy Priority: Opportunities and Challenges for the Next Administration
by Mayesha Alam
U.S. Diplomacy
- The Need for More Chris Stevenses
by Doug Wilson (@DougAZDEDC), Angelic Young (@AngelicYoung), and Alex Pascal
Public Corruption
- Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem
by Igor Logvinenko (@igorlogvinenk) and Casey Michel (@cjcmichel)
War Crimes
- A Commander’s Duty to Punish War Crimes: Past U.S. Recognition
by Brian Finucane
Intelligence Community
- How to Revitalize the Intelligence Community: A Long, But Essential To-Do List
by George Croner (@GeorgeCroner)
- CIA Is Losing Its Best and Brightest and Not Just Because of Trump
by Matt Castelli (@CastelliMatt)
Big Tech/Social Media Regulation
- Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech
by April Falcon Doss (@AprilFDoss)
International Criminal Court
- Part I: What Kinds of Situations and Cases Should the ICC Pursue? The Independent Expert Review of the ICC and the Question of Aperture
by Todd Buchwald
- Part II: What Kinds of Situations and Cases Should the ICC Pursue? The Independent Expert Review of the ICC and the Question of Aperture
by Todd Buchwald
- Part III: What Kinds of Situations and Cases Should the ICC Pursue? The Independent Expert Review of the ICC and the Question of Aperture
by Todd Buchwald
Supreme Court: Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe Series
- Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe Series: Toward a Harmonized Test for Complicity of Corporate Officials?
by Marina Aksenova (@marina_aksenov)
- Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe Series: Rethinking the Alien Tort Statute
by Michael D. Ramsey
- Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe Series: A Canadian Perspective – Takeaways from Nevsun Resources Ltd. v. Araya.
by Tamara Morgenthau (@tammorgenthau) and James Yap (@realjamesyap)
- Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe Series: The Economic Folly of Human Trafficking for American Business
by Diana Kearney
COVID-19 and International Law Series
- COVID-19 and International Law: Refugee Law – The Principle of Non-Refoulement
by Oona Hathaway (@oonahathaway), Mark Stevens (@MarknotSteve) and Preston Lim (@PrestonJordanL1)
- COVID-19 and International Law Series: States’ Obligations to Refugees and Migrants in Detention
by Oona Hathaway (@oonahathaway), Preston Lim (@PrestonJordanL1) and Mark Stevens (@MarknotSteve)
- COVID-19 and International Law Series: Vaccine Theft, Disinformation, the Law Governing Cyber Operations
by Oona Hathaway (@oonahathaway) and Alasdair Phillips-Robins (@alasdairpr)
Cybersecurity
- A Post-Election Trump Firing Makes the Case for an Independent, Regulatory CISA
by Marc Canellas (@Marc_Canellas)
Egypt: Human Rights Defenders
- Defending Human Rights Is Not Terrorism: The Egypt Arrests as a Case in Point
by Mary Lawlor (@MaryLawlorhrds) and Fionnuala Ní Aoláin (@NiAolainF)
Iran/Yemen
- Six Reasons Why a Terrorist Designation for Yemen’s Houthis is a Bad Idea
by Eric Schwartz (@EricSchwartzRI) and Hardin Lang (@HardinLang1)
UAE: Arm Sales
- Proposed UAE Arms Sale Raises National Security Concerns
by Alexandra Stark (@AlexMStark)
Libya: Governance
- Libya: Subnational Governance as a Potential Anchor of Stability
by Simona Ross (@RossSimona) and Stefan Wolff (@stefwolff)
United Nations
- National Security Last Week at the United Nations (Nov 27 – Dec 4)
by Tim Hirschel-Burns (@TimH_B)
Just Security
- Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation
by Just Security
Images [from left to right]: SIA KAMBOU/AFP via Getty; Joe Raedle/Getty; ESSA AHMED/AFP via Getty;
Getty; Niels Wenstedt/BSR Agency/Getty; Michel Porro/Getty