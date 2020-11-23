Early Edition: November 23, 2020

A curated guide to major national security news and developments over the weekend.

by

November 23, 2020

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

A curated guide to major national security news and developments over the past 24 hours. Here’s today’s news

TRUMP CAMPAIGN AND US ELECTION RESULTS

President Trump and his legal team continue in their efforts to challenge the election results, which include: a planned appeal to a Saturday federal ruling in Pennsylvania where US District Court Judge Matthew Brann slammed the team’s “strained legal arguments and speculative accusations;” a filed recount petition in Georgia after it certified President-elect Joe Biden as the winner; and Trump continuing to spout claims of election fraud in a series of posts on Twitter over the weekend. Catherine Lucey and Ted Mann report for the Wall Street Journal.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a longtime ally of Trump, said yesterday that Trump’s unrelenting legal challenges to the election results have been a “national embarrassment” as his legal team continue to raise doubts about the results without providing evidence of voter fraud. Christie stressed: “If you’ve got the evidence of fraud, present it,” highlighting that when the Trump campaign’s legal team “go inside the courtroom, they don’t plead fraud, and they don’t argue fraud,” further adding, “You have an obligation to present the evidence. The evidence has not been presented, and you must conclude, as Tucker Carlson even concluded the other night, that if you are unwilling to come forward and present the evidence, it must mean the evidence doesn’t exist.” “I have been a supporter of the president’s … I voted for him twice, but elections have consequences, and we cannot continue to act as if something happened here that didn’t happen,” Christie made clear. Allie Bice reports for POLITICO.

The Trump campaign has removed Sidney Powell from its legal team, a key member of Trump’s legal team, although no specific reason has been given. Today’s Early Edition, a curated guide to major national security news and developments over the weekend. Powell recently touted a host of conspiracy theories about the election result, including that it had been rigged by “communist money” from China and Cuba, but offered no evidence. Powell “is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity,” said a campaign statement signed by Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis. Felicia Sonmez and Josh Dawsey report for the Washington Post.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is consulting with election law experts as she considers criminal investigations of state and local officials who allow themselves to be influenced by Trump’s will on overturning election results, looking into the possibility that “officials may have violated any state laws prohibiting them from engaging in bribery, perjury and conspiracy, according to people familiar with the deliberations who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter.” The potential probe follows after two Republican officials in Wayne County attempted to rescind their certification vote of the election results in their county following a call the day before with Trump, although they have insisted that Trump did not attempt to pressure them. Also, more recently, four leaders of Michigan’s Republican-controlled state legislature visited the White House to meet with Trump at his invitation, although the leaders released a statement following their meeting, stating: “have not yet been made aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan and as legislative leaders, we will follow the law and follow the normal process regarding Michigan’s electors, just as we have said throughout this election.” Carol D. Leonnig and Tom hamburger report for the Washington Post.

PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN’S TRANSITION OF POWER

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to soon nominate a number of key positions within his administration, including: Antony Blinken to serve as secretary of State; Jake Sullivan as national security advisor; and Linda Thomas-Greenfield to serve as ambassador to the United Nations, according to a number of people familiar with the internal matters. Natasha Korecki, Natasha Bertrand and Nahal Toosi report for POLITICO.

More Republicans have acknowledged Biden’s victory and have undercut President Trump’s litany of false voter fraud claims. These include: Rep. Liz Cheney (WY), who said Trump should respect “the sanctity of our electoral process” if he can’t evidence his claims in court; Rep. Fred Upton (MI), who said yesterday that “it’s over,” while talking on CNN’s “Inside Politics;” and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who said Trump’s actions were similar to that seen in a “banana republic.” GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski (AL) has also called on Trump to start the transition process after numerous judges have found his lawsuits to be “without merit.” Stephen Collinson reports for CNN.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said yesterday that he won’t acknowledge Biden’s victory until the results have been confirmed “in a legitimate, legal way” or until the win is recognized by the Republican party. “We will work with anyone who has the confidence of the American people,” Putin stated, adding, “But that confidence can only be given to a candidate whose victory has been recognized by the opposing party, or after the results are confirmed in a legitimate, legal way.” Aris Folley reports for The Hill.

CORONAVIRUS

The novel coronavirus has infected close to 12.25 million and killed over 256,700 people in the United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there have now been over 58.75 million confirmed coronavirus cases and close to 1.39 million deaths. Sergio Hernandez, Sean O’Key, Amanda Watts, Byron Manley and Henrik Pettersson report for CNN.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued authorization for the emergency use of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Covid-19 antibody therapy, an experimental treatment that President Trump said helped cure him of the disease. “The FDA said the monoclonal antibodies, casirivimab and imdevimab, should be administered together for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 in adults and pediatric patients with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing and who are at high risk for progressing to severe Covid-19.” Reuters reporting.

The Covid-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca is up to 90 percent effective when it is administered at a half dose and then a full booster dose the following month, scientists confirmed today. Yuliya Talmazan reports for NBC News.

G20 leaders have pledged to ensure that “all people” will have access to an eventual Covid-19 vaccine, according to a Leaders’ Declaration Saturday.

A map and analysis of all confirmed cases of the virus in the US is available at the New York Times.

US and worldwide maps tracking the spread of the pandemic are available at the Washington Post.

A state-by-state guide to lockdown measures and reopenings is provided by the New York Times.

Latest updates on the pandemic at The Guardian.

OTHER US DEVELOPMENTS

The US has formally withdrawn from the decades-old Treaty of Open Skies, an accord aimed at reducing the risk of war by permitting Russia and the West to carry our unarmed reconnaissance flights over each other’s territories. The withdrawal comes six months after President Trump announced his intention to withdraw, with the US long claiming that Russia is not complying with the treaty’s terms. White House National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien confirmed in a statement: “Today marks six months since the United States submitted our notice of withdrawal from the Treaty on Open Skies … We are now no longer a party to this treaty that Russia flagrantly violated for years.” Dominick Mastrangelo reports for The Hill.

US judge Beryl Howell has barred US Agency for Global Media (USAGM) CEO Michael Pack, appointed by Trump, and his team from investigating or interfering with journalists at Voice of America and its sister networks, marking an important win for USAGM’s staffers who have criticized him during his five-month leadership, including five senior executives which Pack recently suspended. David Folkenflik reports for NPR.

US-AFGHAN-TALIBAN RELATIONS

“Afghanistan’s chief peace envoy Abdullah Abdullah said Saturday that the US decision to begin withdrawing troops from Afghanistan has come too soon.” AP reporting.

ISIS militants struck Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, with deadly rockets, leaving at least 8 dead and many more injured the attack happened hours before Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Qatar to meet Afghan and Taliban negotiators to discuss the stalling peace negotiations between the two warring sides. Pompeo said to the negotiations teams that the United States will “sit on the side and help where we can,” adding, “I would be most interested in getting your thoughts on how we can increase the probability of successful outcome that I know we share.” Thomas Gibbons-Neff and Fatima Faizi report for the New York Times.

US RELATIONS

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said yesterday that there will be no change in the US’s policy approach to Iran during President Trump’s remaining time in office. Pompeo said during an interview with Saudi-owned broadcaster Al-Arabiya, which is based in Dubai, that the Trump administration’s singling out of Iran as “the central threat inside the region” would not change, stating: “It will be our policy until our time is complete … Our policies don’t change. Our duty doesn’t change. My responsibilities don’t change … I still have an obligation — every hour, every minute — to defend the American people and to keep them foremost in our efforts, and we’ll do that. We’ll do that to the very last minute.” John Bowden reports for The Hill.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly made a secret visit to Saudi Arabia yesterday to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pompeo, Israeli media said, marking a significant diplomatic step between the two countries. Yossi Cohen, the director of Israel’s spy agency Mossad, accompanied Netanyahu. “The leaders discussed several issues, including normalization of ties and Iran, but no substantial agreements were reached, one of the senior Saudi advisers familiar with the talks told The Wall Street Journal. He said the meeting lasted a couple of hours … Saudi Arabia’s foreign and media ministries didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesman for Mr. Netanyahu declined to confirm the meeting,” report Felicia Schwartz, Dov Lieber and Summer Said for the Wall Street Journal.

The US has provided precision guided missiles and other weapons to the Philippines in support of its battle against ISIS-linked militants and to help with any potential attack in the disputed South China Sea. National Security Advisor “Robert O’Brien represented Trump in Monday’s ceremony at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila, where he announced the delivery of the missiles and bombs to the Philippine military. Trump pledged to provide the $18 million worth of missiles in a phone conversation with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in April, Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said.” AP reporting.

Navy Rear Admiral Michael Studeman, the leading military intelligence official at US Indo-Pacific command, visited Taiwan yesterday, which has prompted China to say it will respond to reports of the visit and that opposed any military relationship between the two countries. Reuters reporting.

GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS

Yemen’s Houthi rebel group today claimed responsibility for a missile attack on a distribution station operated by the Saudi Aramco oil company in Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea city of Jeddah, stating that the attack was in retaliation to the Saudi-coalition’s involvement in Yemen’s conflict. Sudarsan Raghavan reports for the Washington Post.

“Iran on Sunday vowed to defeat any Israeli attempt to harm its role in Syria, saying the era of “hit and run” attacks by Israel there was over, days after Israel carried out air strikes on Syrian army and Iranian paramilitary targets in the country.” Reuters reporting.

Russia on Friday blocked a UN Security Council committee from blacklisting a Libyan militia group and its leader for alleged human rights violations, stressing that it wanted to see more evidence that they had been responsible for killing civilians. “The United States and Germany proposed that the council’s 15-member Libya sanctions committee impose an asset freeze and travel ban on the al-Kaniyat militia and its leader Mohammed al-Kani. Such a move has to be agreed by consensus, but Russia said it could not approve,” reports Michelle Nichols for Reuters.

“Ethiopia’s military is warning civilians in the besieged Tigray regional capital that there will be “no mercy” if they don’t “save themselves” before a final offensive to flush out defiant regional leaders — a threat that Human Rights Watch on Sunday said could violate international law.” AP reporting. 

Featured Articles

Getting the T’s and C’s Right: The Lessons of Intelligence Reform

by and

Why Biden May Try to Return to Iran Nuclear Deal Before Renegotiating It

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov 14-20)

by

Not a Coup at DOD: How Acting Sec. Miller’s Reorganization May Improve Special Ops Oversight

by

COVID-19 Testing and the Need for Ongoing Infection Prevention

by and

75 Years Ago at Nuremberg: Giving a Name to Crimes Against Humanity

by

Mali: The “Good” Coup d’État?

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Trump’s Impact on Nuclear Proliferation

by

US-Opposed Probe of Colombia’s Uribe Is Essential Step in Road to Peace

by and

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

After Russia’s Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire, Could Turkey Step Up Next for a Lasting Peace?

by and

Trump Has a “Right to Pursue Legal Challenges” to Election, But Not Without the Facts

by

How to Restore Ethics to the U.S. Department of State

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

The Urgent Need to Restore Independence to America’s Politicized Immigration Courts

by

The GSA’s Delay in Recognizing the Biden Transition Team and the National Security Implications

by and

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Destroying Federal Documents During a Presidential Transition Is a Federal Crime

by

No, State Legislatures Cannot Overrule the Popular Vote

by

Good Governance Paper No. 23: Rebuild and Renew the Diplomatic Corps

by

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Federal Employees’ Liability Risks for Following Illegal Directives to Interfere in 2020 Election

by

Oxford Statement on International Law Protections Against Foreign Electoral Interference through Digital Means

by , , , , , and

Finland Sets Out Key Positions on International Cyber Law

by

Good Governance Papers No. 9: Building an Effective Human Rights-Based Foreign Policy

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

We Cannot Condone the Myanmar Government’s Lies with Silence

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Turkey Fuels Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Drones, Mercenaries and Dreams of Imperial Resurgence

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Reengaging on Treaties and Other International Agreements (Part I): President Donald Trump’s Rejection of International Law

by

Banning Apps Is a Dangerous Practice for Free Speech

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Regarding Those Marijuana Mergers: A Response to Accusers Who Question the DOJ

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Siven Watt

Associate News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK. Follow him on Twitter (@SivenWatt)

Read these related stories next:

Early Edition: November 20, 2020

November 20, 2020 by

Early Edition: November 19, 2020

November 19, 2020 by

Early Edition: November 18, 2020

November 18, 2020 by

Early Edition: November 17, 2020

November 17, 2020 by

Early Edition: November 16, 2020

November 16, 2020 by

Early Edition: November 13, 2020

November 13, 2020 by

Early Edition: November 12, 2020

November 12, 2020 by

Early Edition: November 11, 2020

November 11, 2020 by

Early Edition: November 10, 2020

November 10, 2020 by

Early Edition: November 9, 2020

November 9, 2020 by

Early Edition: November 6, 2020

November 6, 2020 by

Early Edition: November 5, 2020

November 5, 2020 by